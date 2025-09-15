GMC has unveiled its 2026 Sierra 1500, offering customers a choice of eight trims, four engines and a variety of bed and cab options.
Here's an overview of the new Sierra 1500s pickups:
What’s Under the Hood?
As for engines, GMC is offering these four choices for the 2026 Sierra:
- 6.2-liter V8 – delivers 420 horsepower, 460 pound-feet of torque, max towing of 13,000 pounds (depending on configuration). It comes standard on the Denali Ultimate and is optional for SLT, AT4, AT4X and Denali.
- Duramax 3-liter Turbo-Diesel – delivers 305 horsepower, 495 pound-feet of torque and towing up to 13,000 pounds (depending on configuration). It comes standard on AT4 and AT4X and is an option for SLE, Elevation, SLT, Denali and Denali Ultimate.
- 5.3-liter gas engine – delivers 355 horsepower, 383 pound-feet of torque and towing up to 11,200 pounds (depending on configuration). It comes standard on SLT and Denali and as an option for Pro, SLE and Elevation.
- TurboMax – delivers 310 horsepower, 430 pound-feet of torque and towing up to 9,400 pounds (depending on configuration). It comes standard on Pro, SLE and Elevation.
Light-Duty Trims and Their Prices
In the light-duty category, GMC will offer the Pro, SLE, Elevation and SLT trims. Starting prices range from $38,300 to $54,900, not including destination fees.
Pro
Starting MSRP: $38,300
Key standard features:
- TurboMax engine with 8-speed automatic transmission
- 12 cargo tie-downs
- 12V front power outlet
Key options:
- 5.3L V8 engine with 10-speed automatic transmission
- Graphite Edition, includes body-color upper grille, front and rear bumpers; 20-inch six-spoke high-gloss black painted aluminum wheels; remote start; theft-deterrent system; recovery hooks
- 10-way power driver seat with power lumbar
SLE
Starting MSRP: $48,700
All Pro key standard features, plus adds or substitutes:
- 13.4-inch diagonal multicolor touchscreen
- 12.3-inch diagonal Driver Information Center
- 10-way power heated driver seat with lumbar, heated steering wheel and heated front-outboard passenger seat
- Auto-locking rear differential
Key options:
- Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel engine with 10-speed automatic transmission
- Spray-on bedliner
Elevation
Starting MSRP: $50,500
Includes SLE key standard features, plus adds or substitutes:
- Monochromatic exterior with gloss-black mesh inserts within the grille
- LED fog lamps
- 20-inch gloss-black painted aluminum wheels
Key options:
- Leather-appointed front seating surfaces
- Front bucket seats with wireless center console charging
- Power sunroof
SLT
Starting MSRP: $54,900
Includes Elevation key standard features, plus adds or substitutes:
- 5.3L V8 engine with 10-speed automatic transmission
- 10-way power front outboard seats with power lumbar
- Chrome grille, door handles and front/rear bumpers
Key options:
- Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel engine
- ProGrade Trailering System
- Chrome wheel-to-wheel assist steps
Off-Road Trims and Their Prices
For off-road, customers can choose from the AT4 and AT4X, with starting prices ranging from $66,800 to $79,400, not including destination fees.
AT4
Starting MSRP: $66,800
Key standard features:
- Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel engine with 10-speed automatic transmission
- 2-inch factory lift with off-road suspension and Rancho monotube shocks
- Two-speed Autotrac transfer case and underbody skid plates
- Unique Jet Black interior with Kalahari accents and heated and ventilated perforated front leather seating surfaces
Key options:
- 15-inch diagonal multicolor Head-Up Display
- 6.2L V8 engine with 10-speed automatic transmission
AT4X
Starting MSRP: $79,400
Includes AT4 key standard features, plus adds or substitutes:
- Front and rear electronic locking differentials
- Multimatic DSSV dampers
- AEV stamped steel front bumper with front winch capability and stamped boron steel front approach AEV skid plate
- 16-way power heated and ventilated front seats with massage feature
Key options:
- AT4X AEV Edition, includes AEV badging on bumpers, embroidered head restraints and all-weather floor liners; AEV racing-inspired Salta wheels with 12-spoke design and recessed valve stems; off-road rocker panel protectors to help shield the sills and frame rails; and an optional bolt-on step assist when not off-roading
- 6.2L V8 engine with 10-speed automatic transmission
Luxury Trims and Their Prices
Those who want to drive in luxury can go for the Denali or Denali Ultimate, with starting prices ranging from $65,900 to $84,200, not including destination fees.
Denali
Key standard features:
- 5.3L V8 engine with 10-speed automatic transmission
- Signature Denali grille with chrome header and chrome wheel-to-wheel assist steps
- Authentic wood, patterned aluminum trim and Forge perforated-leather seating surfaces
- 12-way power front seats with power lumbar
Key options:
- Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology
- Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel engine with 10-speed automatic transmission
- CarbonPro composite bed
Denali Ultimate
Starting MSRP: $84,200
Includes Denali key standard features, plus adds or substitutes:
- Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology with 3-year OnStar One plan
- 6.2L V8 engine with 10-speed automatic transmission
- Signature Denali Vader Chrome grille and exclusive seven-spoke Ultra-Bright 22-inch machined aluminum wheels with Bright Chrome accents
- 16-way power heated and ventilated front seats with massage feature
- 12-Speaker Bose Premium Series with Centerpoint surround sound
Key options:
- Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel engine with 10-speed automatic transmission
Cab, Bed & Drive Choices
The 2026 Sierra 1500 can be ordered in a variety of cab and bed configurations and 2 or 4 wheel drive.
- Crew Cab – Pro, SLE, Elevation and SLT Crew Cab pickup trucks are offered in both 2WD and 4WD configurations. 2WD can be equipped with a short bed, and 4WD can be equipped with either a short or standard bed.
- Double Cab – Pro, SLE and Elevation Double Cabs are offered in both 2WD and 4WD configurations and are equipped with a standard bed.
- Regular Cab (two-door) – The Pro Regular Cab is offered in both 2WD and 4WD configurations and can be equipped with a standard or long bed.