GMC has unveiled its 2026 Sierra 1500, offering customers a choice of eight trims, four engines and a variety of bed and cab options.

Here's an overview of the new Sierra 1500s pickups:

What’s Under the Hood?

As for engines, GMC is offering these four choices for the 2026 Sierra:

6.2-liter V8 – delivers 420 horsepower, 460 pound-feet of torque, max towing of 13,000 pounds (depending on configuration). It comes standard on the Denali Ultimate and is optional for SLT, AT4, AT4X and Denali.

Duramax 3-liter Turbo-Diesel – delivers 305 horsepower, 495 pound-feet of torque and towing up to 13,000 pounds (depending on configuration). It comes standard on AT4 and AT4X and is an option for SLE, Elevation, SLT, Denali and Denali Ultimate.

5.3-liter gas engine – delivers 355 horsepower, 383 pound-feet of torque and towing up to 11,200 pounds (depending on configuration). It comes standard on SLT and Denali and as an option for Pro, SLE and Elevation.

TurboMax – delivers 310 horsepower, 430 pound-feet of torque and towing up to 9,400 pounds (depending on configuration). It comes standard on Pro, SLE and Elevation.

Light-Duty Trims and Their Prices

GMC In the light-duty category, GMC will offer the Pro, SLE, Elevation and SLT trims. Starting prices range from $38,300 to $54,900, not including destination fees.

Pro

Starting MSRP: $38,300

Key standard features:

TurboMax engine with 8-speed automatic transmission

12 cargo tie-downs

12V front power outlet

Key options:

5.3L V8 engine with 10-speed automatic transmission

Graphite Edition, includes body-color upper grille, front and rear bumpers; 20-inch six-spoke high-gloss black painted aluminum wheels; remote start; theft-deterrent system; recovery hooks

10-way power driver seat with power lumbar

SLE

Starting MSRP: $48,700

All Pro key standard features, plus adds or substitutes:

13.4-inch diagonal multicolor touchscreen

12.3-inch diagonal Driver Information Center

10-way power heated driver seat with lumbar, heated steering wheel and heated front-outboard passenger seat

Auto-locking rear differential

Key options:

Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel engine with 10-speed automatic transmission

Spray-on bedliner

Elevation

Starting MSRP: $50,500

Includes SLE key standard features, plus adds or substitutes:

Monochromatic exterior with gloss-black mesh inserts within the grille

LED fog lamps

20-inch gloss-black painted aluminum wheels

Key options:

Leather-appointed front seating surfaces

Front bucket seats with wireless center console charging

Power sunroof

SLT

Starting MSRP: $54,900

Includes Elevation key standard features, plus adds or substitutes:

5.3L V8 engine with 10-speed automatic transmission

10-way power front outboard seats with power lumbar

Chrome grille, door handles and front/rear bumpers

Key options:

Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel engine

ProGrade Trailering System

Chrome wheel-to-wheel assist steps

Off-Road Trims and Their Prices

GMC For off-road, customers can choose from the AT4 and AT4X, with starting prices ranging from $66,800 to $79,400, not including destination fees.

AT4

Starting MSRP: $66,800

Key standard features:

Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel engine with 10-speed automatic transmission

2-inch factory lift with off-road suspension and Rancho monotube shocks

Two-speed Autotrac transfer case and underbody skid plates

Unique Jet Black interior with Kalahari accents and heated and ventilated perforated front leather seating surfaces

Key options:

15-inch diagonal multicolor Head-Up Display

6.2L V8 engine with 10-speed automatic transmission

AT4X

Starting MSRP: $79,400

Includes AT4 key standard features, plus adds or substitutes:

Front and rear electronic locking differentials

Multimatic DSSV dampers

AEV stamped steel front bumper with front winch capability and stamped boron steel front approach AEV skid plate

16-way power heated and ventilated front seats with massage feature

Key options:

AT4X AEV Edition, includes AEV badging on bumpers, embroidered head restraints and all-weather floor liners​; AEV racing-inspired Salta wheels with 12-spoke design and recessed valve stems​; off-road rocker panel protectors to help shield the sills and frame rails; and an optional bolt-on step assist when not off-roading

6.2L V8 engine with 10-speed automatic transmission

Luxury Trims and Their Prices

GMC Those who want to drive in luxury can go for the Denali or Denali Ultimate, with starting prices ranging from $65,900 to $84,200, not including destination fees.

Denali

Key standard features:

5.3L V8 engine with 10-speed automatic transmission

Signature Denali grille with chrome header and chrome wheel-to-wheel assist steps

Authentic wood, patterned aluminum trim and Forge perforated-leather seating surfaces

12-way power front seats with power lumbar

Key options:

Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology

Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel engine with 10-speed automatic transmission

CarbonPro composite bed

Denali Ultimate

Starting MSRP: $84,200

Includes Denali key standard features, plus adds or substitutes:

Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology with 3-year OnStar One plan

6.2L V8 engine with 10-speed automatic transmission

Signature Denali Vader Chrome grille and exclusive seven-spoke Ultra-Bright 22-inch machined aluminum wheels with Bright Chrome accents

16-way power heated and ventilated front seats with massage feature

12-Speaker Bose Premium Series with Centerpoint surround sound

Key options:

Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel engine with 10-speed automatic transmission

Cab, Bed & Drive Choices

GMC The 2026 Sierra 1500 can be ordered in a variety of cab and bed configurations and 2 or 4 wheel drive.