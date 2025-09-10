The Warlock is one of two new models of Ram 2500 HD pickups for the 2026 model year.

For 2026, Ram is rolling out two new models for its Heavy Duty lineup, including the first 2500 Warlock HD in a continued revival of the 50-year-old name.

The other new model is the Ram 2500 Black Express. Both HDs come standard with a Hemi V8. Buyers can also opt for a 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output Turbo Diesel, which debuted in 2025.

The 6.4-liter Hemi delivers 405 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque, while the 430-horsepower Cummins diesel provides 1,075 pound-feet of torque. The ¾-ton heavy-duty pickups also get Ram’s link-coil rear suspension system, designed to improve driver comfort and handling.

Ram considers the new 2500 Warlock and Black Express to be entry-level sport trucks, with the packages added to the Tradesman trim.

The Black Express package costs $2,495, with total pricing starting at $53,735. The Warlock package is $2,995, with total pricing starting at $57,165. (The MSRPs include destination charges.)

“Everyone likes a good-looking truck, but the challenge is making it affordable while adding value to the entire lineup,” says Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis. “The Ram 2500 Black Express and Warlock offer an attractive price with custom appearance, while building on our sport truck leadership position.”

Orders are being taken now for the 2026 Warlock and Black Express, with arrivals beginning in the third quarter of this year.

Here’s a more detailed look at the two new 2026 models:

"Warlock" Revival Continues

Ram The Warlock name was introduced in the 1970s as part of the Dodge D-Series lineup and reappeared in 2019 with the Ram 1500 Classic platform.

“Originally launched as part of Dodge’s bold ‘Adult Toys’ lineup, the Warlock stood out with its factory-customized styling and distinctive personality,” a company new release says.

“The modern revival pays homage to that legacy with off-road content, blacked-out accents, aggressive wheels and a lifted stance – blending vintage flair with contemporary attitude.”

The 2026 Ram 2500 Warlock comes in Crew Cab 4x4 short-bed configuration and gets the following features:

Black grille surround, flares and bumpers

Warlock bedside decal

20-inch diamond cut wheels

34-inch Goodyear Duratrac A/T tires

Class-exclusive power convex trailer tow mirrors

Cloth bench seats and carpet

Front and rear all-weather floor mats

Anti-spin rear differential

Bilstein shocks tuned for on- and off-road use

Transfer case skid plate

Hill Descent Control

It is available in these colors: Diamond Black, Bright White, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, Forged Blue, Flame Red, Ceramic Grey and Molten Red.

2026 Ram 2500 Black Express

Ram The new 2500 Black Express can be configured as Crew Cab 4x2 or 4x4 with long bed or short bed.

Ram lists the following features on the Black Express:

Sport performance hood

Body color bumpers and grille surround

Class-exclusive power convex trailer tow mirrors

20-inch black wheels

Cloth bench seat, carpet floor covering, carpet floor mats

Front and rear ParkSense

Black tube cab-length side steps

It is available in these colors: Diamond Black, Bright White, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, Forged Blue, Flame Red, Ceramic Grey and Molten Red.