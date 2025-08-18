Buyers of Chevy’s new 2026 Silverado 1500 pickup truck will get to choose from nine different trims, four engines and three cabs, among a multitude of other options.

The Silverado is set for a redesign for the 2027 model year, so the 2026 pickup is the last of the current design.

Customers can choose from these trims: WT, Custom, Custom Trail Boss, LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, LTZ, High Country and ZR2. (Chevy also offers the 2026 Silverado EV.)

Pricing starts at $36,900 for the base WT model and up to $71,700 starting MSRP for the ZR2, excluding destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment.

Updates for 2026 include a standard Technology Package and Multi-Flex Tailgate for the ZR2 trim, six special edition appearance packages, and new colors White Sands and Polar White Tricoat.

Chevrolet

4 Engine Options

Engine options for 2026, include gas V8 and diesel. Here’s a rundown of what buyers can choose:

2.7L TurboMax – 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. It comes standard on WT, Custom, Custom Trail Boss, LT, RST and LT Trail Boss.

5.3L EcoTec3 V8 – 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. Standard on LTZ and High Country. Available on WT double cab and crew cab, Custom Trail Boss, LT, RST and LT Trail Boss.

6.2L EcoTec3 V8 – 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. Available on RST (crew cab 4x4), LT Trail Boss, LTZ (4x4), ZR2 and High Country (4x4).

Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel – 305 horsepower and 495 pound-feet of torque. Standard on ZR2. Available on Custom Trail Boss, LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, LTZ and High Country.

Max available towing for the Silverado is 13,000 pounds, and max available payload is 2,260 pounds, depending on configuration.

For Off-Road

Chevrolet For those heading off the road, Chevy offers three trims for that: Custom Trail Boss, LT Trail Boss and its offroad star, the ZR2.

Features for off-road configurations include a standard factory-installed 2-inch lift, off-road ready suspension, red tow hooks, auto-locking front and rear differentials and two-speed Autotrac transfer case.

The ZR2 trim comes with Multimatic DSSV dampers, 33-inch mud-terrain tires, underbody skid plates, a steel front bumper that enables 33.5-degree approach angle and black chrome grille with Chevy flowtie badge. The ZR2’s interior gets a 13.4-inch diagonal infotainment touchscreen, 12.3-inch diagonal Driver Information Center and Heads-up Display. It also comes with Chevy’s Multi-Flex Tailgate.

Tailgates, Beds, Cabs

Chevrolet Chevy offers a Durabed and Multi-Flex Tailgate. The Durabed delivers 12 standard tie-downs and 89.1 cubic feet of cargo space. Customers can also add a 120-volt outlet and power up and down tailgate.

The Multi-Flex Tailgate provides six configurations, including power primary gate operated by key fob or in-cab button, a full-width step and workstation.

Three cab options are available: single regular cab with 90-inch bed, double cab with 89.1-inch bed and crew cab with 80.6-inch bed.

On the Inside

Chevrolet A Wi-Fi hotspot is standard. LT and above models get a 13.4-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch-diagonal digital driver display. A 15-inch Heads-up Display is available, as are built-in Google compatibility, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, advanced navigation and available Bose audio.

High Country trims can be equipped with Chevy’s Super Cruise hands-free driving technology connected by OnStar. Super Cruise with Trailering and Adaptive Cruise Control are also available.

Also for towing, Chevy offers up to 14 camera views for trailers, parking and blind spots. Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert enables visual side-mirror alerts when a moving vehicle is detected in the side blind zone. The available In-Vehicle Trailering App lets you create a custom trailer profile to set up and monitor your connected trailer and get step-by-step pre-departure checklists.

The standard Work Truck (WT) has manually adjustable front seats, manual locks and windows.

Standard safety features for the 2026 Silverado include forward collision warning, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, a rearview camera and automatic high-beam headlights. Available safety features include a surround-view camera system, rain-sensing windshield wipers, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Special Styling

Chevrolet For those who want to drive in extra style, Chevy is offering six special editions:

RST Select Edition – 20 -inch h igh -g loss b lack w heels and a ll- t errain t ires, 13.4-inch diagonal touchscreen, TurboMax e ngine , 4-inch b lack r ound a ssist s teps, s pray -o n b edliner .

igh loss lack heels and ll- errain ires, 13.4-inch diagonal touchscreen, TurboMax ngine 4-inch lack ound ssist teps, pray n edliner Redline Edition – Available on RST. 20-inch high-gloss black-painted aluminum wheels with red accents, dual exhaust outlets with black rectangular tips, black RST and Silverado emblems with red outline on fender and tailgate, red striping on rearview mirrors, high-intensity discharge LED headlamps with black bezels, red recovery hooks, high-gloss black door handles, black tubular assist steps.

ZR2 Bison Edition – AEV Bison unique front and rear differentials, transfer case and fuel tank skid plates, AEV Bison front and rear bumpers, black vertical front tow hooks, body-color grille bar, gloss black 18-inch AEV unique wheels, Multi-Flex Tailgate with unique black finish, AEV-branded floor liners and head restraints, AEV bed side outer decal.

Midnight Edition – Available on Custom Trail Boss, LT Trail Boss and High Country. Black appearance with black badging, recovery hooks, bed decal, bumpers, dual rectangular exhaust tips and grille, high-gloss black-painted aluminum wheels and all-terrain black-wall tires, high-intensity discharge LED headlamps with black bezels on LT Trail Boss and High Country, and black power-retractable assist steps (High Country only).

TurboMax Blackout Edition – Dark Essentials Package, including Silverado nameplates, custom and TurboMax badges, bowtie and tailgate lettering all in black, 4-inch round black assist steps, black chrome exhaust tip, 20-inch high-gloss black-painted wheels.

Rally Edition – Available on Custom and RST models. Black hood and tailgate rally stripes, black badging, bowtie emblems and tailgate lettering and black exhaust tip, 20-inch high-gloss black-painted aluminum wheels, available 22-inch high-gloss black-painted aluminum wheels, black tubular assist steps.