Ram’s long-awaited 1500 Ramcharger electric pickup truck with a range-extending onboard gas-powered generator will now debut as a 2026 model.

The truck, which boasts a 690-mile range and 14,000-pound towing capacity, was scheduled to go on sale as a 2025 model, but the company recently delayed its release until the second half of this year.

Ram calls the Ramcharger the “world’s first-ever range-extended full-size electric pickup truck.” The pickup has a 2,625-pound payload and delivers up to 663 horsepower, according to parent company Stellantis. It goes from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds and achieves 615 foot-pounds of torque, the company says.

The powertrain is a combination of a liquid-cooled 92 kWh battery pack, a 130-kilowatt generator and a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine. The V6 generates mechanical power, which is converted to electrical power by the generator, according to Ram. “The generator can also increase the power to the motor and gearbox when serious power is needed,” the company says.

Though the battery system provides only 149 miles of range, the gasoline tank holds 27 gallons to fuel the generator when battery power runs low. That comes into play on long trips or when towing increases drain on the battery. The battery can be recharged like other EVs via electrical plug-in, either overnight or at public charging stations. For shorter, around-town driving, the truck could run solely on battery power. If the battery runs low while driving, the V6 will automatically power the generator for recharging.

Ram The truck also has Ram’s first One Pedal Driving Mode in which easing off the accelerator causes regenerative braking to charge the battery. Drive modes for the truck are Electric Mode, E-Save Mode, Eco Mode, Charge-Depleting Mode, Battery Hold Mode, eAWD Mode and eSport Mode.

The truck’s battery system not only powers the truck but can also charge your gadgets and tools and power your home, if need be. The truck bed is equipped with 4.8 kilowatts of electrical power with the ability to increase that to 7.2 kilowatts with an optional power panel. Ram says the truck can also power your home for 30 days with its “device power rationing.” The company says it provides 10 kilowatts per day with a full battery and full gas-powered on-board generator.

Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis has said the Ramcharger will cost slightly more than the average price of an internal-combustion-engine pickup. Price details and truck availability dates have not been released.

