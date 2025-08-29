The 2026 Nissan Frontier is set to hit dealers this summer with a starting MSRP of $32,150.

The new midsize pickup truck will come in four grades: S, SV, Pro-X and Pro-4X. Buyers of the S grade can choose between King Cab and Crew Cab configurations and a 5- or 6-foot bed. (For more details on pricing, check out the chart at the end of this article.)

The Frontier is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 rated at 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque. It features Idle Stop/Start and is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The truck can pull up to 7,150 pounds, and SV and Pro get standard Trailer Sway Control.

Frontier owners will also get a new five-mode drive selector with Rock, Sand, On-Road, Mud and Hill Descent Control.

For off-roaders, the Frontier Pro-X and Pro-4X get all-terrain tires, Bilstein off-road suspension components, over-fenders and Lava Red tow hooks. Active Brake Limited Slip is standard on all grades, while the Pro-4X gets upgraded to an electronic locking differential. The Pro-4X also comes with Intelligent Around View Monitor with Off-Road Mode viewing function, which can be used while driving at up to 12 mph for improved visibility when off-roading, Nissan says.

For those serious off-roaders who want to look good, Roush Performance is offering a Frontier Pro-4X R build with 2-inch lift, its new performance off-road suspension system and exclusive exterior and interior styling.

Nissan

New Styling Options

New for the 2026 model is an optional Dark Armor package for the SV grade, which Nissan says gives it “a sleeker, more understate appearance.”

Dark Armor features include:

17-inch black alloy wheels.

Darkened mirror caps, front grille, exterior badging and “FRONTIER” tailgate lettering.

For the interior, a black headliner and darkened door handles, HVAC vents, shifter trim and dashboard accents.

The Pro-X and Pro-4X can come in a new color option called “Citrus Strike,” a blend of neon lime and yellow.

For Increased Comfort

Nissan The Pro grades come standard with heated front seats, heated steering wheel and remote engine start.

SV and Pro also come with an eight-way power driver seat.

A new All-Weather package is available for SV grades, which includes a heated leather steering wheel, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and remote engine start.

Also new, S and SV grades get LED front lamps.

Frontiers come standard with 8-inch, and optional 12.3-inch (SV, Pro grades), touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wireless, SV and Pro grades), and up to four USB ports.

More About the Roush Performance Package

Nissan Roush Performance’s exclusive Frontier Pro-4X R features its new x Ohlins 2.0 Off-Road Suspension System, which lifts the truck front 2 inches. “The system includes precision-tuned coilover shocks with external reservoirs to reduce fade during extended use, plus new upper control arms for enhanced articulation and durability,” the company says.

Other Roush features:

17-inch off-road wheels finished in titanium and wrapped in 265/70R17 Hankook Dynapro AT2 Xtreme all-terrain tires.

Titanium-finished skid plate, grille inserts and lower front fascia, accented with Lava Red tow hooks.

Roush's “R” badging on the grille, tailgate and fenders.

Embroidered headrests.

All parts and accessories installed by Roush are sold separately by Roush and are not designed, manufactured, tested or warranted for safety or quality by Nissan.

Nissan Safety Tech

Nissan All Frontier grades come with these safety technologies:

Lane Departure Warning

Blind Spot Warning

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Rear Parking Sensors

High Beam Assist

Intelligent Cruise Control.

Detailed Pricing

Here's a rundown of 2026 Frontier pricing: