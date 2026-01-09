Highlights:

Customers can now choose between joystick (JOY) or lever/steering wheel (LVR) controls for the new 140.

A new nine-forward-speed transmission with a finish gear improves control in finishing applications.

Extended and synchronized maintenance intervals and centralized service points increase uptime.

Integrated optional rear-, front- and 360-degree-vision cameras enhance visibility.

Caterpillar has added a joystick steering configuration for its next-generation 140, the industry’s top-selling motor grader*.

The 140 JOY made its global debut at Bauma 2025, followed by the 140 LVR at the 2025 Public Works Expo. Both configurations will be available early this year and will no longer be separate models in Cat’s lineup.

Instead, they will be an option, like tandem or all-wheel-drive, technologies and attachments, according to Pablo dos Santos, Caterpillar global product application specialist.

While the cab and controls differ, the bulk of the machine's features remain the same. The new motor graders get a choice of drive systems, improved visibility and heaps of added technology.

Easy-to-Learn Joystick Controls

When selecting between joystick or lever configurations, Caterpillar Product Specialist Eric Kohout says, it isn’t one-size-fits-all. Many contractors choose different control systems based on the task.

“Some people are doing heavy bulk work and technology with the joystick graders, and they may be doing some finish work with that steering wheel lever machine just because of the feel differences or the preferences for the type of application that they're doing.

“We’re not changing how you move dirt; we’re just changing how you manipulate that machine to do what you need it to do.”

Caterpillar says it designed the joystick controls to be easy to learn and to reduce hand and arm movements compared to the lever-and-steering configuration, thereby reducing operator fatigue and increasing productivity.

The ergonomical three-axis joysticks place transmission, up/down gear shifting and machine direction control in the left joystick, while the right controls drawbar, circle and moldboard functions, along with electronic throttle control and manual differential lock/unlock.

“With joysticks, people really like to sit back,” says Kohout. “They like that 78% reduction in wrist and hand movements … and that ability to have that different visibility out of the cab because we have that angled cab.”

Cat joystick motor graders also include follow steer, which allows the front wheels to follow joystick input. Joystick control, combined with the 140’s new nine-forward-speed transmission with finish gear, provides smooth operation in final passes and curbs, the company says.

All-New Cab Design

The next generation cab features angled doors, a tapered engine closure and a sloped rear window to make it easy to see the moldboard, tires and behind the motor grader.

To further enhance visibility, the standard rearview camera feed is displayed on the 10-inch touchscreen monitor. Optional integrated smart cameras and a bird’s-eye view provide a comprehensive view of the machine and task at hand. Cat Detect – People Detection can alert the operator when someone enters the grader’s hazard zone.

The in-cab display also opens up a host of new technology offerings, including:

Cat Grade 3D Ready: A machine-integrated grade control system designed to help operators cut to grade faster with more accuracy.

A machine-integrated grade control system designed to help operators cut to grade faster with more accuracy. Automatic Blade Control: Reduces operator input and the number of passes required to complete the job.

Reduces operator input and the number of passes required to complete the job. Cat Cross Slope Assist: Enables the operator to manually control one moldboard end, while the system controls the other.

In addition, Position Sensing Shift Cylinder (PSC), E-fence avoidance and two IMU sensors to simplify mastless upgrades.

The new 140 provides an improved balance of power-to-weight ratio with excellent fuel economy. Grouped centralized service points and extended synchronized service intervals cut daily maintenance time.

Its narrow, 98.9-inch width simplifies transport, while its power and performance make it an efficient machine for a range of applications from snow clearing and grading to roadbuilding and ditching.

To get an in-depth look at both the 140 Joystick and Lever models, check out our interview with Kohout in the video below.

*According to EDA new financed machine sales data from December 1, 2024, to November 30, 2025. Equipment World and EDA are owned by Fusable.

Caterpillar 140 Joystick Motor Grader Specs