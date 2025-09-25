The new 2026 Honda Ridgeline midsize pickup has been rolling out to dealerships during its 20th anniversary year offering four trims to choose from – all with four-wheel drive.

Prices start at $40,595 for the Ridgeline Sport. (For detailed MSRP information, check out the chart at the end of this article.)

All trims come with Honda’s Intelligent Variable Torque Management system, which is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Honda keeps its lineup fairly simple, offering one 280-horsepower V6 engine with 262 pound-feet of torque. Towing capacity is 5,000 pounds.

Key Standard Features

All the trims come with the following standard features:

Dual-Action Tailgate – opens downward or to the side.

In-Bed Trunk – washable, lockable and located under the bed floor for 7.3 cubic feet of storage space. It has a drain and can also serve as an ice cooler.

60/40 split lift-up rear seat with under-seat storage.

McPherson Strut front suspension and multi-link rear suspension. The TrailSport trims get off-road tuned suspension.

Wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto compatibility.

Wireless phone charger.

Remote engine start.

Integrated Class III trailer hitch.

Honda

Customize Your Ride

The 2026 Black Edition trim is available for the first time with a two-tone contrasting black roof. Customers can also choose a body-color roof in either Sonic Gray Pearl or Platinum White Pearl exterior colors.

The TrailSport gets a new exclusive paint color for 2026: Ash Green Metallic.

The trucks can also be customized with a variety of Honda accessories and option packages, including the HPD 18-inch Black Alloy Wheels with All-Terrain Tires Package and the Function Package with running boards, roof rails and crossbars.

Honda

Safety Tech

All 2026 Ridgelines get the following standard driver-assist safety technology:

Collision Mitigation Braking System

Road Departure Mitigation System

Blind Spot Information System

Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines

Adaptive Cruise Control

Ridgeline's 20th Year

The Ridgeline debuted at the 2005 North American Auto Show, becoming “the first pickup to feature unitized body construction and a steel-reinforced composite bed,” the company says. The unibody construction enables it to have more space for its crew cab and more cargo space.

The standard bed is also 4 feet wide, able to carry plywood and drywall lying flat between the wheel wells. The current Ridgeline beds are “constructed of glass fiber-reinforced SMC composite, which resists dents and scratches without the need for a separate bed liner,” Honda says.

The Ridgeline is built in Lincoln, Alabama.

What Does a 2026 Ridgeline Cost?

Here’s a look at the MSRPs of the various Ridgeline trims as well as EPA-estimated gas mileage: