Caterpillar Previews 5 Autonomous Equipment Lines at CES (Video)

The company revealed new intelligent excavators, dozers, loaders, haul trucks and compactors.

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 8, 2026
Updated Jan 9, 2026
Cat Autonomous Cm20260106 1001f Ff018

A few years ago, fully autonomous construction sites seemed like a fantasy, Caterpillar’s Chief Technology Officer Jaime Mineart told attendees at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

“Jobsites were considered too variable, too chaotic, too hard to map and predict.”

But all of that is about to change.

The company announced new intelligent machines across five product categories, powered by partners like Nvidia and advances in computing and AI, as well as advanced telematics.

Intelligent product lines will include:

  • Excavators: Autonomous trenching, loading, grading and more.
  • Loaders: Material handling and truck loading, powered by autonomous navigation and real-time data processing.
  • Haul Trucks: Autonomous hauling and distribution of materials, like sand, soil and rock.
  • Dozers: Precision grading and earthmoving for optimal efficiency.
  • Compactors: Automated surface preparation, ensuring consistent quality and safety.
  • Site Optimization: Cat VisionLink and Cat MineStar site systems connect fleets and enable coordinated, intelligent operations across the jobsite.

While the consumer-focused trade show offered limited detail, we suspect additional technical information will be unveiled at ConExpo 2026, where the solutions will also be on display.  

A video shared on the company's CES resources site revealed specific model numbers for some of the machines: a 745 haul truck, a D5 dozer and a CS12 compactor. Model numbers were not visible on the large excavator or wheel loader, but all machines were shown completing tasks without an operator in the cab. Get a first glimpse in the video below:

Caterpillar says its autonomous solutions are built on a foundation of AI, machine learning, computer vision and edge computing that process sensor data in real time and serve as “a digital nervous system for customers’ jobsites.”

Integrated LiDAR, radar, GPS and high-resolution cameras work together to create a constantly updated 360-degree digital view of the jobsite, enabling precise and reliable autonomous operations.

The machines can “make split-second decisions based on billions of data points.” This accelerates human validation and informed oversight, Mineart said, “ensuring speed without sacrificing control, even in the middle of chaos.”

Autonomy in Action

While autonomy has been prevalent in mining for decades, it is now making its way into quarry environments and construction sites.

Caterpillar recently teamed up with Luck Stone, the nation’s largest family-owned producer of crushed stone, sand and gravel, to automate the company’s Bull Run Quarry in Chantilly, Virginia. The partners worked side by side to redefine operations, train employees and identify solutions that best fit the site.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

A fully driverless fleet was launched at the site just over a year ago, and since then, Caterpillar says its 100-ton trucks have safely hauled more than 2 million tons of material. The milestone is a first for Caterpillar in the aggregates industry.

Mineart says autonomy has done more than move rock at Luck Stone, it has created safer jobs, greater productivity and new opportunities. “Operators and site managers have moved out from behind the wheel, and into new roles, managing fleets, and optimizing side operations through data-driven decisions.”

Decades in the Making

Caterpillar’s journey to autonomy has been more than 30 years in the making. Here’s a brief history:

  • 1980s: A partnership with Carnegie Mellon, pioneering early software, GPS and perception systems, led to Caterpillar’s first autonomous truck tests.
  • 1990s: Caterpillar teams advanced capabilities in sensing, positioning and control, which became the foundation for today’s autonomous equipment.
  • Mid-2000s: Caterpillar’s work with the DARPA Grand Challenge enhanced perception, decision making and real-world testing under extreme conditions, making the company among the first to deliver Level 4 autonomy: machines that operate independently.
  • Today: Caterpillar’s autonomous mining fleet has moved more than 11 billion metric tons of material, traveled more than 385 million kilometers autonomously, more than twice the autonomous mileage of the automotive industry without a single injury reported.

“Now, we didn’t take on automating the largest equipment in the world just for the thrill of it,” said Mineart. “We did it because the industry was changing fast and with it, growing demand, labor challenges and a constant need for greater productivity. Autonomy helps our customers scale up, control their costs and protect their people.”

See More at ConExpo 2026

Caterpillar plans to spotlight its autonomous solutions at ConExpo 2026. 

The company will have exhibits in the following locations:

  • Festival Grounds, Exhibit F29929, will feature the Operator Stadium, which will host the nine finalists participating in the company’s third Global Operator Challenge, as well as a comprehensive lineup of heavy equipment.
  • West Hall, Booth W40416, will be dedicated to Caterpillar’s compact construction machines.
  • South Hall, Booth S80229, will showcase the company’s latest industrial diesel engine options.
Related Stories
Rendering of the combined John Deere and Wirtgen Group booth at ConExpo 2026.
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
John Deere, Wirtgen Group to Launch 24 New Machines at ConExpo 2026
Grand L70 Thumb 2 jpg
Compact Tractors
Closer Look: Kubota’s New Grand L70 Tractors Completely Redesigned After 12 Years
The 2026 Ford F-150 comes in a variety of trim, engine, cab and bed choices.
Pickups
2026 Ford F-150 Revealed: Choice of 8 Trims, 5 Engines Including Hybrid, V8
HD Hyundai Chairman Kisun Chung (sixth from left) takes a commemorative photo with HD Construction Equipment CEO Jae-young Moon (seventh from left) and other key executives at the HD Construction Equipment plaque-unveiling ceremony held at the Ulsan, South Korea campus.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Develon, Hyundai Merger Forms Korea's Largest Construction Equipment Company
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Cat 140 Joy Cm20250124 4aae4 B7248
Graders/Scrapers
Caterpillar Adds Joystick Option for Next-Generation 140 Motor Grader
Joystick or lever? We break down the pros and cons. The 140 also gets a new nine-speed transmission, enhanced visibility and upgraded tech.
Cat Autonomous Cm20260106 1001f Ff018
Construction Equipment
Caterpillar Previews 5 Autonomous Equipment Lines at CES (Video)
Grand L70 Thumb 2 jpg
Compact Tractors
Closer Look: Kubota’s New Grand L70 Tractors Completely Redesigned After 12 Years
Toyota's Scion 01 Concept UTV delivers more than 300 horsepower and 450 foot-pounds of torque with its Tacoma hybrid engine.
Technology
A UTV from Toyota? – “Scion 01 Concept” Hybrid Side-by-Side Unveiled
The 2026 Ford F-150 comes in a variety of trim, engine, cab and bed choices.
Pickups
2026 Ford F-150 Revealed: Choice of 8 Trims, 5 Engines Including Hybrid, V8
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All