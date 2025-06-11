“We Screwed Up” – Ram Brings Back Hemi V8 for 2026 Model 1500 Pickup

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jun 11, 2025
Above, a 2026 Ram 1500 with Hemi V8. Ram's CEO says, 'Ram screwed up,' when it ended the popular engine option last year and is fixing that by returning it for the 2026 model year.
Above, a 2026 Ram 1500 with Hemi V8. Ram's CEO says, "Ram screwed up," when it ended the popular engine option last year and is fixing that by returning it for the 2026 model year.
Stellantis

A year after ditching the Hemi V8, the popular engine will return for the 2026 Ram 1500.

"Ram screwed up when we dropped the Hemi – we own it and we fixed it,” said Tim Kuniskis, CEO of the Ram brand.

Ram is now taking orders for the optional 5.7-liter Hemi V8 for the 2026 Ram 1500, with the first trucks set to arrive at dealerships this summer. The option will be available for Tradesman, Express, Warlock, Big Horn, Laramie, Rebel, Limited and Longhorn trims.

The Hemi is rated at 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. Ram replaced the V8 option for the 2025 model year with its new Hurricane family of V6 engines, which the company says delivers more power, torque and fuel efficiency than the V8.

The standard-output 3-liter Hurricane delivers 420 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque, while the High Output Hurricane engine is rated at 540 horsepower and 521 pound-feet of torque.  

The base standard engine for the 1500 will remain the 305-horsepower, 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with the eTorque hybrid system. 

The chart below shows the standard and optional engines available for the 2026 Ram 1500:

'O' signifies 'option,' and a check mark signifies 'standard.'"O" signifies "option," and a check mark signifies "standard."StellantisAlong with the Hemi’s return, Ram is attempting to appeal to the rebellious side of some of its customers who prefer the lower-powered, higher-polluting, less gas-mileage – yet louder – V8. Each 2026 Ram 1500 with the Hemi option includes a new fender-mounted “Symbol of Protest badge.”

“At the end of each month, we count sales to customers, not to statisticians or ideologues,” Kuniskis says. “Data be damned – we raise our flag and let the Hemi ring free again!”

The new fender-mounted 'Symbol of Protest badge' created by the Ram design team for the 2026 Ram 1500 with Hemi.The new fender-mounted "Symbol of Protest badge" created by the Ram design team for the 2026 Ram 1500 with Hemi.StellantisThe Hemi will be equipped with fuel-saving technology, Ram’s eTorque hybrid system.

“The system replaces the traditional engine-mounted alternator with a belt-driven motor generator unit,” the company explains. “The motor generator unit works with a 48-volt battery pack to provide quick and seamless engine start/stop, torque addition to the engine crankshaft in certain driving situations and brake energy regeneration, which improves responsiveness and efficiency. The system enables up to 130 pound-feet of torque to be available on initial throttle tip-in.”

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
Presented by Equipment World
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans

2026 Ram 1500 HemiStellantis
Hauling stats for the engine options: 

  • Hemi V8 – 11,470 pounds of towing capacity and 1,750 pounds of payload.
  • 3.6L Pentastar V6 – 8,130 pounds towing; 2,360 pounds payload.
  • 3L Hurricane V6 – 11,610 pounds towing; 1,930 pounds payload.
  • High-Output 3L Hurricane V6 – 9,990 pounds towing; 1,390 pounds payload.

 

 

Next Read
American Demolition & Nuclear Decommissioning won a contract in 2010 to demolish a cooling tower at the Savannah River Nuclear Site in Aiken, South Carolina.
Contractor of the Year
"Going Nuclear" – 2025 Contractor of the Year Safely Demolishes Dangerous Sites
The United States government will receive $660,761, and the State of Minnesota will receive $634,849.
Roadbuilding
Asphalt Contractor Will Pay $1.3M for Alleged False Quality Tests
Maxresdefault 67eaae67e92b1
Contractor of the Year
Demolition & Nuclear Decommissioning Company Named 2025 Contractor of the Year
sean duffy signs paper
Roadbuilding
USDOT Rolls Back Biden-Era “Social Justice and Environmental Agenda” Memos
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Above, a 2026 Ram 1500 with Hemi V8. Ram's CEO says, 'Ram screwed up,' when it ended the popular engine option last year and is fixing that by returning it for the 2026 model year.
Pickups
“We Screwed Up” – Ram Brings Back Hemi V8 for 2026 Model 1500 Pickup
"Ram screwed up when we dropped the Hemi – we own it and we fixed it.” – Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis
Sawmill Thumb
Vintage Equipment
Watch an Antique Steam Tractor Power an Old-Time Sawmill
Case Cx380 E Large Excavator 1 Hero
Excavators
Case Intros CX380E Excavator with Advanced Controls and Comfort
ConExpo-Con/Agg, North America’s largest construction trade show, returns to Las Vegas, in 2026. ConExpo-Con/Agg rotates years it is held with Intermat and Bauma.
Business
Save the Date: 2026 Construction Trade Shows and Conferences Set
Lumina's Moonlander ML6 has a 15-foot-wide blade, 750 horsepower and appears to be the largest battery-electric dozer in the world.
Dozers
Tech Startup Reveals All-Electric, 32-Ton Dozer Called “Moonlander” (Video)
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All