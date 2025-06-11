Above, a 2026 Ram 1500 with Hemi V8. Ram's CEO says, "Ram screwed up," when it ended the popular engine option last year and is fixing that by returning it for the 2026 model year.

A year after ditching the Hemi V8, the popular engine will return for the 2026 Ram 1500.

"Ram screwed up when we dropped the Hemi – we own it and we fixed it,” said Tim Kuniskis, CEO of the Ram brand.

Ram is now taking orders for the optional 5.7-liter Hemi V8 for the 2026 Ram 1500, with the first trucks set to arrive at dealerships this summer. The option will be available for Tradesman, Express, Warlock, Big Horn, Laramie, Rebel, Limited and Longhorn trims.

The Hemi is rated at 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. Ram replaced the V8 option for the 2025 model year with its new Hurricane family of V6 engines, which the company says delivers more power, torque and fuel efficiency than the V8.

The standard-output 3-liter Hurricane delivers 420 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque, while the High Output Hurricane engine is rated at 540 horsepower and 521 pound-feet of torque.

The base standard engine for the 1500 will remain the 305-horsepower, 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with the eTorque hybrid system.

The chart below shows the standard and optional engines available for the 2026 Ram 1500:

Stellantis Along with the Hemi’s return, Ram is attempting to appeal to the rebellious side of some of its customers who prefer the lower-powered, higher-polluting, less gas-mileage – yet louder – V8. Each 2026 Ram 1500 with the Hemi option includes a new fender-mounted “Symbol of Protest badge.”

“At the end of each month, we count sales to customers, not to statisticians or ideologues,” Kuniskis says. “Data be damned – we raise our flag and let the Hemi ring free again!”

Stellantis The Hemi will be equipped with fuel-saving technology, Ram’s eTorque hybrid system.

“The system replaces the traditional engine-mounted alternator with a belt-driven motor generator unit,” the company explains. “The motor generator unit works with a 48-volt battery pack to provide quick and seamless engine start/stop, torque addition to the engine crankshaft in certain driving situations and brake energy regeneration, which improves responsiveness and efficiency. The system enables up to 130 pound-feet of torque to be available on initial throttle tip-in.”

Stellantis

Hauling stats for the engine options: