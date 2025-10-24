Contractors can spend hours a day driving to and from jobsites and working from their pickup trucks, meaning the interior must be comfortable, organized and easy to clean.

Seat covers, console covers and floor mats can protect your investment from mud, grease and dropped tools. Keeping tools organized and secure will protect them from damage or loss – and prevent them from turning into a projectile in the event of a sudden stop. Dash cams, safety kits and other supplies can keep you prepared in the event of an emergency.

To outfit your truck’s interior with the latest accessories, check out Equipment World’s comprehensive list below. For contractor-grade bed accessories, see our previous coverage.

At the end of this article, we’ve also provided a roundup of 2026 pickup truck models from Chevy, Ford, GMC, Nissan, Ram and Toyota for those looking to upgrade their fleet.

Smartliner

Husky X-Act Contour Floor Liners: Husky’s liners are laser measured for precise edge-to-edge coverage based on your vehicle’s make, model and year. The flexible ProCore material is easy to remove and reinstall for fast clean up. The softer material also provides a more comfortable cushioned ride. Price: From $79.99

Rugged Ridge All-Terrain Floor Liners: These liners, made from injection molded thermoplastic, are designed to fit nearly every year, make and model of vehicle. The anti-slip nibs provide traction and keep the liners in place. The raised lip captures spills, water and debris, protecting your stock carpet. The liners are easy to remove and clean and attach to the OEM hooks in your vehicle, if available. Price: From $39.99

Smartliner Floor Mats: Smartliner offers an affordable, custom-fit floor mat, featuring all-weather protection against snow, mud and water, a spill saver lip and durable polyethylene construction. The precision fit offers a non-slip grip and gap-free installation. Price: Varies by vehicle

TuxMat Floor Mats: TuxMat says its vehicle floor mats offer “maximum coverage, a precision fit and the durability to handle real life.” The mats offer high coverage from the footwell to sidewall, and textured, leather-like finish blends to match with your vehicle’s interior. The mats snap into the OEM retention system for easy installation and removal. Price: Varies by vehicle

WeatherTech Floorliner HP: Laser measured and custom fit, WeatherTech’s FloorLiner HP is designed to protect your carpeted floors as well as the front, back and sides of your vehicle’s footwell. The rubber-like Thermoplastic Elastomer compound it’s constructed from is designed to be soft, yet durable enough to withstand extreme weather conditions. A retention system and non-slip nibs keep it in place. Price: Varies by vehicle

Covercraft

Carhartt Super Dux PrecisionFit Custom Seat Covers: These premium seat covers are crafted from durable 1,000 denier Cordura nylon fabric and foam backed for extra comfort. The fabric is treated with Rain Defender DWR technology, which causes water to bead up and roll off. Compared to Covercraft’s Custom Carhartt SeatSaver Seat Covers, this option offers a snug fit instead of a relaxed fit. They also come with a console cover for most bucket and bench-style seats. Price: From $528.99

Coverking Ballistic Tactical Seat Covers: Designed with durability and storage in mind, the Coverking Ballistic Tactical Seat Covers feature integrated MOLLE storage on the seat backs with six rows of storage per pounch. The 1,000-denier fabric features a waterproof inner lining and is abrasion, puncture, tear, stain and UV resistant. Price: $299.00

Northwest Seat Covers Ballistic Seat Covers: The rugged, yet machine washable 1680 Denier polyester fabric on the Ballistic seat cover is designed to withstand the wear of heavier industry vehicles. It features a water repellant top coat and a polyurethane under coat. A laminated tricot backing prevents color crocking. Price: From $452.00

ShearComfort Xtra-Duty Seat Covers: Constructed from Cordura 1000 Denier maximum-strength canvas fabric, these seat covers are waterproof, scuff and puncture-resistant. The covers include separate headrest covers, rear storage pockets and rear storage pockets. They are compatible with heated seats and include openings for underseat storage. Price: From $469.00

TigerTough ShieldTech Seat Covers: If multiple people share the same truck or if you work in hot climates where employees are likely to get sweaty, TigerTech says these are the seat covers for you. The 1,000 denier Cordura fabric gets an antimicrobial, anti-odor and moisture-wicking treatment to stand up to smells that come from organism growth. Price: From $329.00

Duluth Trading Co.

Duluth Trading Back Seat Organizer: This organizer slips over a headrest and secures to your bucket seat to create 3 tiers of easy-to-access storage, including a touchscreen-compatible clear pouch, water bottle sleeve and flip-top pocket with magnetic closure. Price: $69.95

FHF Gear Visor Organizer: Keep pens and jobsite documentation handy with this visor organizer, featuring two rows of elastic, a single column of MOLLE webbing, a flat document pocket and two full-width pockets for longer items. Three wide Velco straps securely attach the organizer to any visor. Price: $60.00

Rhino USA Tactical Car Seat Organizer: The universal-fit Rhino USA Tactical Car Seat Organizer transforms your bucket seat into a fully customizable storage system. Made from heavy-duty canvas with MOLLE webbing, it includes five detachable pouches, integrated drain holes, and a patch panel for personalization. Price: $74.90

RuffTuff FlexOps Seat Back Organizer: This tactical seatback organizer can be used with or without seat covers. It is sold as a pair of units for the driver and passenger side, allowing them to be used together to store long items, like surveying equipment, horizontally across the width of the vehicle. A wide, open-topped pocket and adjustable strap along the top can hold tall, flat items or hold up items sitting vertically on the floor, like work lights. Price: $177.00

TigerTough Visor Organizer: Designed from the same material as TigerTough’s seat covers, this visor organizer features two small pockets, one medium sized pocket and one large pocket for storing gas cards, multi-tools, small flashlights, or whatever else you might need at arm’s reach. The straps do not interfere with most mirrors on the back of the visor. Price: $49.99

DUHA

Dee Zee Under Seat Storage Drawer: Dee Zee under seat storage drawers turn wasted space under the back seat into lockable storage that is even accessible with the seats in the down position. The full-width, one-piece drawers feature heavy-duty steel construction, mount to existing holes under the seat and use a track system on the base to keep the drawer square and easy to handle. They can be opened from either side of the cab. Price: $341.99

DÜHA Lockable Heavy-Duty Under Seat Storage: Designed for a factory-like appearance, this underseat storage system fits seamlessly under rear truck seats to keep ratchet straps, jumper cables and extra tools organized. The roto-molded construction doesn’t flex or bend. Price: $339.99

Husky Gearbox Underseat Truck Storage: The large-capacity, under-seat storage box with dividers keep gear neat, separated and organized under your back seat. Constructed with Husky’s tough, durable material, the Gearbox is resistant to most chemicals. The anti-skid surface minimizes cargo shifting. Price: $169.99

Tuffy Security Underseat Lockbox: Offered in both full-length and 60% width models for some vehicles, the Tuffy Security Underseat Lockbox features a pry-guard locking system with 1/8-inch thick welded steel components and a pin-lock hinge design to protect valuables against theft. The mounting system is located inside the box for quick removal. Price: From $279.00

WeatherTech Under Seat Storage System: This custom-fit pickup truck storage bin sits underneath your rear seat to keep gear and tools organized. The liner’s "soft touch" material and built in dividers help to prevent cargo from shifting, and provides easy loading and unloading. The system is secured with a simple buckle and strap that allows for quick installation and removal. Price: Varies by vehicle

VIOFO

Samsara Dual-Facing AI Dash Cam: Designed with fleet trucks in mind, this AI-powered dash cam captures HD video and identify risks in real-time with edge computing and in-cab audio alerts. Its 4G LTE enabled gateway uploads video clips, GPS location and diagnostics in real-time. Fleet managers can analyze video and safety data using the Connected Operations Cloud from any device. Price: Varies by number of vehicles

Thinkware U3000 Front & Rear Dash Cam Bundle: Equipped with Sony’s Starvis 2 sensor, this dash cam captures clear footage in 4K or 2K resolution, ensuring bright and detailed recordings both day and night. The integrated GPS allows you to monitor vehicle speed and location, while the Wi-Fi connectivity enables fast and convenient file transfers. Price: $549.99

VanTrue E360 Dash Cam: The E360 dash cam achieves 360° panoramic recording using a unique 210° + 210° viewing angle, capturing every aspect of the road for full visibility. With 5.2K high-definition recording in the front and 2.7K in the rear, every detail is captured. Voice commands allow you to take photos, toggle audio, turn WiFi on or off and lock videos while keeping your eyes on the road. Price: $459.99

VIOFO A329S Dash Cam: Powered by Quad Core ARM Cortex A53 chipset and Sony Starvis 2 sensors, A329S records in true 4K resolution from the front of the vehicle and 2K resolution from the rear, capturing license plates and other details with clarity during the day and night. New low-power impact detection can capture accidents, while the new hybrid parking recording can keep an eye on your vehicle while you’re away. Price: $429.99

70mai Dash Cam 4K A810: Front 4K HDR and rear 1080P HDR give maximum coverage of the road, providing clear images, enhanced color accuracy and an improved balance of exposure levels. The Smart Park Guardian Mode, equipped with an AI motion detection algorithm, calculates the distance and intention of nearby persons and starts recording once it identifies someone as a potential threat. Expanded safety alerts include Pedestrian/Bikers Alert, Lane Departure Alert, Front Collision Alert and Moving Traffic Alert. Price: $179.99

Decked

Decked Improved First Aid Kit: The IFAK comes packed in Decked’s weatherproof D-co Sixer 16 Case, featuring ergonomic carry options, one-handed lid operation and room for additional items. It includes 133 items, from over-the-counter medications to trauma packs, to handle anything from minor cuts to serious injuries. Refuge Medical will replace any contents of the kit that are used to save a life, free of charge. Price: $350.00

Decked Roadside Emergency OS Kit: Designed for use with or without Decked drawer systems, this kit includes must-haves for vehicle mishaps. It includes high-power jumper cables, LED roadside emergency flares, tow straps and shackles, a headlamp and batteries, a fire suppressor, a survival blanket, a safety vest, Hot Hands hand warmers, and a whistle. Price: $500.00

First Aid Supplies Heavy Duty Jobsite/Construction First Aid Kit: This portable first aid kit is designed for small contractors seeking a more substantial kit with products suitable for up to 50 people. The kit cabinet is made of steel with a baked enamel finish throughout and features a full-length door hinge, two latches, wall-mount slots and mounting hardware, door liner, first aid label and carry handle. Price: $189.67

Lightning-X Vehicle First Aid Kit: A rip-away feature allows this kit to be immediately detached from the headrest for rapid response. The kit comes stocked with essential medical supplies, including bandages, antiseptics and tools, to address a variety of injuries and emergency situations. Price: $99.99

Reeds Cattle Co. The Safe Road Kit: This kit is designed to handle the unexpected, from flat tires to dead batteries to extreme weather conditions. It includes a jumper kit, air compressor, heavy-duty tow rope, 250-piece survival kit and more. Price: $429.00

Surviveware Premium First Aid Kit: This durable kit is made of waterproof material and watertight zippers to keep the contents inside clean and dry. Labelled and organized inner compartments make it easy to find what you need. At only 2.25 pounds and featuring MOLLE-compatible straps, this kit is ideal for those on the go. Price: $71.24

Uncharted Supply Co. First Aid Pro: This compact first aid kit features a durable and water-resistant case with a MOLLE system on the back, allowing it to be easily attached to nearly anything. The clearly labeled interior helps users find what they need quickly, and an additional zippered section lets you personalize the kit for specific medical needs. CPR instructions are included in the case of a life-threatening emergency. Price: $79.00

Additional Accessories to Consider

Beyond these options, other accessories that can increase the utility of your truck include:

Phone/Tablet Mounts and Chargers

Portable Wi-Fi Hotspots

Inverter Systems

Portable Fridges/Coolers

2026 Pickup Truck Models

