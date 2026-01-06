A UTV from Toyota? – “Scion 01 Concept” Hybrid Side-by-Side Unveiled

The concept UTV delivers more than 300 horsepower and 450 foot-pounds of torque with its Tacoma-based hybrid engine.

Toyota

Toyota has revealed a concept side-by-side, all-terrain vehicle that runs on a turbocharged hybrid gas-electric engine from its Tacoma pickup truck.

The 4-cylinder hybrid for the “Scion 01 Concept” produces more than 300 horsepower and over 450 foot-pounds of torque.

According to Toyota, it also has “a groundbreaking Silent Mode, which allows you to use EV power to glide through trails in serenity.”

“Purpose-built from the ground up, the concept can tackle a variety of challenging off-roading scenarios including high-speed racing, rugged trail running and technical rock crawling,” the company says. “With exceptional suspension articulation, balanced track width and a nimble footprint for tight trails, the Scion 01 Concept aims to surpass current SxS products in power, capability and range.”

Toyota Sidebyside Concept InteriorToyota first unveiled the Scion 01 Concept on November 4 at the SEMA show in Las Vegas. At the time, it said the four-seater UTV was a “special concept” and not available for sale. After the show, Toyota brought out the UTV for a media event in December at its new testing grounds in Arizona to demonstrate its abilities. During the event, interviews with company officials indicated the concept was designed with the UTV market in mind.

“So many of you saw this … and maybe thought it was just a static rolling chassis, but it is not,” announced Don Frederico, chief engineer and vice president of Vehicle Performance Development, at the media event. “It's a full-fledged proving vehicle that we are testing here at our reborn Toyota Arizona Proving Grounds.”

In a video interview with ToyotaJeff Reviews, Frederico explains how the engineering team viewed the concept as a competitor in the off-road, side-by-side market.

“The whole concept was built around where we think we can play in this space,” Frederico says.

Reliability was one of the big focuses for the concept, he says. Along with the Tacoma hybrid engine, it has parts from other popular Toyota models, including Camry brakes, Highlander hub bearings and Corolla power steering.

Toyota Sidebyside Concept 2ToyotaIn a news release for the SEMA unveiling, Toyota said the concept incorporates a “first-of-its-kind FIA-compliant cage.” FIA stands for the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, a governing body for world motor sports.

“Complementing this race-ready structure, the concept leverages proven Toyota driveline, suspension and brake components – strategically selected for reliability in extreme conditions,” the release says.

Toyota’s U.S-based CALTY research team designed the concept.

“As part of Toyota’s portfolio approach to mobility, the off-road concept depicts how hybrid technology can elevate performance, efficiency and adventure – giving enthusiasts new ways to explore while supporting Toyota’s broader vision for a sustainable, performance-driven future.”

 

