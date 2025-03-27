Bedslide Unveils 500Go Rolling Truck Bed Cargo System

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 27, 2025
Ford F-150 with a Bedslide 500Go rolling truck bed tray system
Bedslide

No more crawling up into your truck bed to grab tools and supplies. The new 500Go rolling truck bed tray system from Bedslide can help drivers easily load, haul and access cargo. With the pull of a handle, the tray rolls out to provide ground-level access to the bed's contents.

The 500Go is lightweight, features no-drill installation and fits most full-size truck beds. The 500-pound-capacity textured tray is durable and weather-resistant. Rugged rubber wheels attach directly to the tray for smooth front-to-rear motion. Dividers can be installed to organize cargo.

Bedslide says the streamlined design makes it simple to transfer the complete tray from one full-size truck to another.

The 500Go made its debut at NTEA Work Truck Week. Beginning in late March, it will be available for purchase from Bedslide’s nationwide network of authorized dealers and retailers. Bedslide offers a lifetime warranty with registration. 

