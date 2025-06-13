Off-Road & Electric: Chevy Brings Trail Boss Trim to 2026 Silverado EV

The 2026 Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss comes with either an extended-range battery pack for 410 miles of range or a Max Range for 478 miles. The extended range delivers 625 horsepower, and the Max Range brings 725 horsepower. Both produce up to 775 pound-feet of torque.
Chevy

The popular off-road Trail Boss trim offered since 2019 for the gas-powered Silverado will debut on the electric version of the pickup for the 2026 model year.

“The Silverado EV Trail Boss delivers similar capability expected with other Chevy Trail Bosses,” says Joe Roy, chief engineer for Silverado EV. “It’s an impressive truck that will meet the needs of our customers looking to get off trail and still have all the features customers have come to love about Silverado EV, including range and off-road power.”

The EV Trail Boss joins Work Truck and LT trims for 2026, with the RST discontinued for the new model year.

Trail Boss comes with either an extended-range battery pack for 410 miles of range or a Max Range battery pack for 478 miles.

The extended range delivers 625 horsepower, and the Max Range brings 725 horsepower. Both produce up to 775 pound-feet of torque.

In comparison, the standard battery packs for the LT and Work Truck trims deliver about 280 miles of range. Extended and max ranges are also available for those trims.

The electric-drive system consists of one front and one rear motor and comes with an 8-year / 100,000-mile warranty.

A 350-kilowatt DC fast charger is available for an estimated 100 miles of range in 10 minutes, according to GM.

Towing capacity is 12,500 pounds and payload is 2,100 pounds for extended-range Trail Boss.

2026 Chevy Silverado DrivesChevy

Silverado EV Trail Boss Features

The Silverado EV Trail Boss gets a 2-inch lift over the base model for just over 10 inches of ground clearance.

Other features include:

  • Terrain mode – Exclusive to Trail Boss, it “unlocks sharper 4-Wheel Steer, giving drivers better ability to control torque and traction at low speeds,” GM says.
  • Sidewinder mode – Selectable from the infotainment screen, it enables all four wheels to turn in the same direction and move the truck diagonally at low speeds.
  • High-angle approach front fascia.
  • 35-inch all-terrain tires with unique 18-inch wheels.
  • Exterior badging.
  • Unique interior.
  • Red front tow hooks.
  • Auxiliary switches for accessory lights, etc.

Three-Trim EV Lineup

Along with the Trail Boss, the 2026 Silverado EV will come in LT and Work Truck trims.

Customers will have a choice of nine colors, including the new White Sands, Polar White Tricoat, and Magnus Gray Matte Metallic.

Features on the lineup include:

  • 17.7-inch-diagonal center infotainment screen paired with 11-inch-diagonal driver informational center standard on all trims, including Work Truck for the first time.
  • Up to 10.2kW of off-board power – available on all trims.
  • Multi-Flex Midgate – available on LT and Trail Boss.
  • WOW mode – unlocks max horsepower and torque. Available on LT and Trail Boss.
  • 22-inch wheels – available on WT and LT.

The Silverado EV also gets a series of enhancements to the Super Cruise driver-assist technology:

  • Integration with Google Maps – navigates to the correct lane on your route when on Super Cruise-capable roads.
  • Hands-on functionality – Keeps you centered in your lane and adapts to the speed of the driver ahead while your hands remain on the steering wheel.
  • Hands-free driving – Automatically engages on Super Cruise-enabled roads.
  • Super Cruise with towing – available on LT and Trail Boss.
  • Updated Adaptive Cruise control – The driver can choose to automatically adjust speed to match posted speed limits.

The Silverado EV is assembled at GM’s Factory Zero in Detroit “with domestically and globally sourced parts,” according to GM.

 

 

