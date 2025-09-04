Over 106,000 new and used machines in the top 11 types of construction equipment* were financed during the first half of 2025, according to Fusable’s latest EDA finance data, a 3.5% decrease over the same period last year.

Depending on the type of machine, financed equipment can represent 40% to 75% of the total number of machines of that type sold in the United States. EDA tracks financed units only – so if the machine was bought with cash or letter of credit, it is not included in the counts. Buyers of higher ticket items, such as large dozers, generally tend to finance. But because this data is based on machine unit counts, lower-purchase-cost compact machines tend to dominate the charts.

Top-Financed New Construction Equipment

The top-financed new models sold during the first half of 2025 were:

Kubota

The industry’s top-selling compact track loader has standard features that include two-speed travel and selectable one-way self-levelling. Low-effort pilot controls are designed for precision and immediate response. Advanced Auto Downshift automatically transitions from high to low when making turns, to preserve drive torque upon exit from the turn. Standard flow is 19.2 gallons per minute, with a 29.8 gpm high-flow option.

Bobcat

The Bobcat MT100 has a rated operating capacity of 1,000 pounds at 35% of tipping load. Auxiliary flow is 11 gallons per minute, and pressure is 2,900 psi. Simply lifting the hood provides easy, tool-free access to routine maintenance points. Standard and optional wide tracks are available, providing machine widths of 35.6 or 41.1 inches and ground pressure of 5.3 or 3.9 psi.

Caterpillar

The 255 replaced the 259D3 in Cat’s compact track loader lineup. The 9,628-pound machine comes equipped with a 74-horsepower C2.8T engine, delivering 36% more tilt breakout, 26% higher lift breakout force and a 24% increase in rated operating capacity (ROC) than its predecessor. Truck loading is easier thanks to 10 feet 4 inches of lift height. The cab is also roomier and comes equipped with more comfort amenities as well as technology options.

Kubota

Introduced in 2021, the SVL97-2 has 7,961 pounds of breakout force, a 3,200-pound rated operating capacity (at 35% tipping load) and a 3.4-foot reach at max height. It is powered by a 96-horsepower Kubota diesel engine and comes standard with two-speed travel, allowing it to shift from low gear at 5 mph to high gear at 7.3 mph. Five auxiliary hydraulic flow modes are designed to provide the optimal flow rate for each job. Kubota debuted the new SVL97-3 earlier this year at World of Concrete, and we expect to see it replace the -2 model on next year’s charts.

Caterpillar

The 10,492-pound 265 replaced both the 279D3 and 289D3, offering 19% higher tilt breakout force, 22% higher lift breakout force and 11 feet of lift height. It is powered as the same 74-horsepower engine as the 255, delivering 43% more torque than its D3-series predecessors. Operators can run Cat’s Smart Attachments, which can be controlled by the new joysticks. Boosting attachment performance is the new high-flow XPS auxiliary hydraulic option for running more high-torque, hydro-mechanical tools, like cold planers and mulchers.

Bobcat

The Bobcat T66 has 74 horsepower, an operating weight of 8,840 pounds and ROC of up to 2,450 pounds. The optional two-speed drive delivers travel speeds up to 10.2 mph. Standard and optional high flow are 17.6 and 26.9 gpm at 3,500 psi.

John Deere

The 325G weighs 9,500 pounds and is powered by a 74-horsepower engine. It runs a wide array of attachments, including high-flow tools like snowblowers, rotary cutters and brooms. It can be equipped with creep control for providing full hydraulic flow to an attachment while running at lower travel speeds and with an electrically actuated Quick-Tatch for connecting attachments from the cab.

Bobcat

The 10,515-pound T770 delivers max hydraulic flow of 23 to 36.6 gallons per minute, and it’s 92-horsepower Bobcat engine does not require a diesel particulate filter. The T770 also features cold weather protection to prevent premature component wear, Smart Cooling system for efficient operation in harsh working conditions, battery rundown protection, and design features that protect hoses, quick couplers and electronics.

Kubota

With a 24.8-horsepower engine, 15 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow and a 1,000-pound rated operating capacity, the SCL1000 is ideal for landscape management tasks such as brush cleanup, grading and material handling. It features a narrow 36-inch width with 9.8-inch-wide tracks, making it small enough to pass through gates while minimizing ground disturbance. Additional key features include a passcode-protected keyless ignition, digital display and intuitive T-drive and joystick controls.

John Deere

Built upon the legacy of its popular G-Series compact track loaders, Deere added three new large-frame compact track loaders to its P-Tier lineup in 2024: the 331, 333 and 335. The 333 P-Tier weighs 12,183 pounds and runs on a 108.5-horsepower Deere engine. It can be equipped with SmartGrade Ready, including 2D grade control or 3D SmartGrade with Topcon. A new hydraulic system delivers enhanced attachment capabilities and control, the company says.

Top-Financed Used Construction Machines

The compact equipment continued to top the charts in terms of the most financed used models sold. The best-selling models included:

Kubota SVL75-2 compact track loader Deere 333G compact track loader Case CE SV280B compact track loader Bobcat T770 compact track loader Cat 259D3 compact track loader Deere 325G compact track loader Bobcat T66 compact track loader Kubota SVL95-2 compact track loader Case 321F wheel loader Cat 259D compact track loader

The top equipment types, in terms of the number of machines financed, both new and used, were:

Compact track loaders, 34,385 units Mini excavators, 21,521 units Excavators, 13,036 units Skid steer loaders, 8,453 units Wheel loaders (not including tool carriers), 7,819 units

The top states financing new and used equipment were:

Texas, 12,228 units Florida, 5,792 units North Carolina, 4,449 units Georgia, 4,416 units California, 4,047 units

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state. As such, these numbers may have fluctuated since this data was pulled in early September. EDA and Equipment World are owned by Fusable.

*Machines included in this report include dozers (both standard and LGP), articulated haulers, excavators, compact excavators, skid steers, compact track loaders, compact utility loaders, wheel loaders (both standard and toolcarrier), scrapers (both conventional and elevating), graders and backhoes. All figures include sales, lease and rental.

