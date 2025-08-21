In 1954, Bolinder-Munktell, owned by Volvo, introduced the H-10, an ordinary tractor turned around with the loader bucket over the bigger wheels. Volvo marks it as its first wheel loader, a product that's come a long way and continues to evolve.

Starting in the 1950s, wheel loaders made the leap from cable-operated buckets on the front of tractors to purpose-built machines designed for heavy-duty material loading and unloading.

Innovations such as an articulated frame and hydraulics advanced loader designs to become mainstays on construction sites, now able to handle massive loads and equipped with advanced technology and comfort features.

Wheel loaders remain popular, coming in fourth in sales of new financed equipment behind compact track loaders, mini excavators and excavators, according to Fusable’s latest equipment finance data.

More than 12,000 wheel loaders were sold between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025 – an 8% increase over the previous 12-month period. (Both EDA and Equipment World are owned by Fusable.)

New models keep popping up. A longtime staple in the compact arena, Bobcat, rolled out its first-ever large wheel loaders in April. Alternative-power loaders have also emerged in battery electric and hydrogen. And multiple top manufacturers have recently launched their next-generation lineups.

In this report, we look at the most popular models above 90 horsepower, as well as new models and features on the market.

Here’s the latest in wheel loaders from Bobcat, Case, Caterpillar, Develon, Hitachi, Hyundai, John Deere, JCB, Komatsu, Liebherr, LiuGong, Sany, Takeuchi, Volvo, Wacker Neuson and XCMG.

Bobcat Goes Big

Bobcat Long a mainstay in the compact loader market, Bobcat introduced its first large wheel loaders earlier this year.

The four new models – the L205, L235, L255 and L285 – range from 142 to 189 horsepower and bucket capacities of 2.5 to 5.5 cubic yards.

Bobcat says its new loaders are “purpose-built for big load-and-carry tasks.” The cabs feature a fully adjustable air suspension seat, a tilting and telescoping steering wheel and joystick controls. The standard 8-inch high-resolution touch display provides access to key function settings and the rearview camera.

Additional standard features include automatic heat and air conditioning with adjustable air vents, front and rear LED work lights and hands-free Bluetooth device connectivity. Customers can choose from pin-on connectors or two optional quick couplers for attachments.

Case’s Largest “Compact” Loader

Case CE

Earlier this year, the company launched the 421G, which it calls its largest compact wheel loader. But with 112 horsepower, it qualifies for this report.

Case designed the 421G for heavy construction, including snow removal, road maintenance and material handling, and working in tight spaces. It delivers breakout forces close to 16,900 pounds and has a 1.9-cubc-yard bucket. It is based on the top-selling new financed wheel loader in the country, Case’s compact 321F. The 421G features a hydrostatic drive for smooth operation and use of specialty attachments unavailable to larger machines, the company says.

The hydraulic system offers flow sharing and load sensing to boost fuel efficiency and enable adjustable flow. A high-flow hydraulic option is available for attachments like cold planers and stump grinders.

The cab has been redesigned with seat-mounted controls, a customizable color display, in-display rearview camera, USB port and phone holder.

Above the 421G, Case offers eight large wheel loaders, ranging from the 142-horsepower 521G to the 345-horsepower 1121G, with bucket capacities of 2.1 to 6.25 cubic yards.

Case’s 621G is among the top-selling new financed wheel loaders on the market, according to Fusable’s EDA. It delivers 172 horsepower and a 3-cubic-yard bucket.

Caterpillar: From “Traxcavator” to “Wheel Loader”

Caterpillar Cat’s first wheel loader came out in 1959 as the 944 Traxcavator. It got named the 944 Wheel Loader in 1965, and the company has been innovating ever since.

Most recently, Caterpillar launched the new 420-horsepower 980 GC, another in its line of lower-cost, lower-spec models.

The new medium-sized model offers low fuel consumption with an on-demand fan, load-sensing hydraulics, intuitive controls and Performance Series buckets for moving materials, loading trucks and other construction tasks.

Additional GC models in Cat’s wheel loader lineup include the 950 GC, 966 GC and 988 GC. The company also recently introduced 10 new full-featured, next-generation medium wheel loaders – ranging from the 42,461-pound 950 to the 78,264-pound 982 – including XE variants.

Caterpillar Caterpillar views its next-generation medium-sized wheel loaders as building blocks that owners can seamlessly add technology to as their demands grow. To that end, the loaders can now be equipped with the company’s most advanced systems, including remote-control operation, collision warning, 360-degree camera vision, and Advanced Payload tracking. The loaders are also available with a variety of tech designed to make operators of all experience levels more efficient and less fatigued.

Caterpillar’s top-selling wheel loader is the 191-horsepower 938 with bucket capacities of 2.5 to 6.5 cubic yards. Other popular models are the 249-horsepower 950 and its GC counterpart, the 170-horsepower 930 and the 170-horsepower 926.

In all, Cat offers 27 models of wheel loaders over 90 horsepower, all the way up to the massive 543,772-pound 995, with 1,870 horsepower and bucket capacities of 22.3 to 57 cubic yards.

Develon’s Transparent Bucket

Develon Develon’s DL280-7 marks the company’s top-seller of new financed wheel loader, according to Fusable’s EDA data.

The 189-horsepower model is among a 12-loader lineup from the company formerly known as Doosan Infracore. One unique aspect of Develon’s -7 loaders is that they come standard with the company’s Transparent Bucket. The industry-first technology gives operators a virtual "see through" view in front of the bucket on a dedicated monitor, eliminating forward blind spots when the bucket is raised.

Other features on Develon’s loaders include an AVM (around-view monitor) for a 270-degree view and front and rear moving-object detection. Engines have Economy, Standard and Power modes. Models from the DL320-7 and up also have situational awareness technology, or SAT, mode. This mode monitors engine and transmission performance and matches engine output to the load, the company says.

Develon’s 12 models range from the 142-horsepower DL200-7 to the 394-horsepower DL560-7, with bucket capacities ranging from 3.3 to 8.4 cubic yards.

Hitachi’s Dash-7 Lineup

Hitachi Hitachi began rolling out its next generation of wheel loaders in 2023, with the dash-7 models.

Currently there are five next-gen models available, ranging from the 166-horsepower ZW160-7 to the 303-horsepower ZW310-7, with bucket capacities of 2.8 to 6.1 cubic yards.

The company also still offers its dash-6 models, which range from 140 to 517 horsepower and from 2.7- to 8.3-cubic-yard buckets.

Hitachi has standard, high-lift and parallel linkage versions of its loaders. Dash-7 models feature new cabs, speed control, a payload weighing system and the ConSite telematics technology suite.

The payload weighing system lets operators check the weight of the load in the bucket from the cab monitor and log the material loaded. The system also emits a warning when the bucket is overloaded.

The larger, quieter cabs feature an 8-inch anti-glare LCD monitor with Bluetooth radio, a seat-mounted armrest with ergonomic electric-hydraulic controls, ergonomically located switches and an adjustable seat and mirrors. The position and design of the cab pillars and the layout of the monitor and switch panel have also been adjusted for improved visibility from the cab.

Hyundai’s Multiple Configurations

Hyundai Hyundai offers a variety of configurations for its wheel loader lineup, which ranges from the 130-horsepower HL930A to the 420-horsepower HL985A. Bucket capacities start at 2.1 cubic yards up to 9.2.

Configurations available for various models including standard Z-bar, extended reach (XT) and heavy duty (HD).

Standard features on HL900A Series loaders include an on-board weighing system accurate to within 3%, five years of HiMATE telematics and premium ZF axles with limited-slip rear differentials.

JCB

JCB offers five models of wheel loaders over 90 horsepower, starting with the 109-horsepower 411 and moving up to the 282-horsepower 457. Bucket capacities are 1.8 to 4.6 cubic yards.

All models feature the JCB CommandPlus cab with air-suspension seating, set-and-forget telescopic steering column that tilts up toward the dash for easier entrance and exit, and electrically heated and adjustable mirrors. The cab is a four-pillar design, versus the more common six pillar, for improved visibility. It is glass to floor wherever possible, including the door.

In addition to an F-N-R selector stalk on the column, a selector on the joystick lets operators make directional changes without taking their hands off the joystick. Two 7-inch monitors are standard; one shows operating information and the other has a “?” button to explain and select functions.

JCB offers both three- and four-spool hydraulics for handling a variety of attachments. LiveLink telematics is standard for five years.

Each of the five models have Agri versions, targeted at farmers. But contractors might like some of the features, such as six-speed transmission instead of five speed, more operator comfort, H-bar lift instead of Z-bar, and the availability of high-lift and super-high-lift capacities.

John Deere Offers 3 Tiers

John Deere Producing wheel loaders for over 50 years, John Deere continues to innovate, recently introducing new models with loads of technology.

Deere’s top-selling model is the midsize 544 P-Tier, which also comes in a G-Tier version that is also a popular choice for buyers of new financed equipment, according to Fusable’s EDA data.

In June, Deere launched updates to the 544 P-Tier as well as to its No. 2 best-seller, the 624 P-Tier, and for the 524 P-Tier.

The P-Tier is the mid-range of the company’s three-tier classification. G-Tier loaders have pilot controls and cabs with fewer features. The P- and X-Tiers have electrohydraulic controls and cabs with heated and ventilated seating and automatic temperature control, among other features. The X-Tiers come with Deere’s hybrid E-Drive system.

The new 524, 544 and 624 P-Tier models are available for the first time with Deere’s SmartDetect jobsite awareness system as a factory option. The system uses cameras, radar and machine learning to detect objects and people near the machine and provides visual and audible bystander alerts on the in-cab display. Deere has also enhanced its QuadCool Cooling System with improved accessibility, debris management and serviceability. Redesigned rear hoods, grilles and cab roofs give the loaders a fresh new look and eliminate the need to climb on the machine for maintenance.

In July, Deere announced its new 744 and 824 X-Tier models designed to save fuel, increase productivity and visibility.

The new models join the 644 X-Tier and 944 X-Tier in Deere’s lineup of hybrid wheel loaders, which feature the Electric Variable Transmission (EVT) E-Drive system. Deere says the system delivers near instant response and power, along with single-pedal control of engine rpms, acceleration and braking for simpler operation.

In all, Deere offers 18 models of wheel loaders over 90 horsepower, starting with the 103-horsepower 344 P-Tier and up to the 536-horsepower 944 X-Tier, with bucket capacities ranging from 2 to 10 cubic yards.

Komatsu's Next Generation

Komatsu Komatsu began wheel loader production in 1965. Earlier this year, it started rolling out its dash-11 models.

The 5.5- to 6.3-cubic-yard WA475-11 replaces the WA475-10, and the 6.4- to 7.2-cubic-yard WA485-11 replaces the WA480-8.

Komatsu’s WA270-8 is the top-selling new financed wheel loader over 90 horsepower in the U.S., according to Fusable’s EDA. The midsize loader runs on a 149-horsepower Komatsu engine and has bucket capacities of 2.5 to 3.5 cubic yards.

Komatsu also commands the second-place spot with its WA320-8 at 165 horsepower and 3- to 4.2-cubic-yard capacities.

Coming in at eighth place is the company’s 191-horsepower WA380-8 with bucket capacities of 3.5 to 4.3 cubic yards.

For the new dash-11 models, Komatsu equips them with its Hydrostatic-Mechanical Transmission, which switches to hydrostatic when high torque is needed and mechanical for increased fuel efficiency during lighter use.

The WA475-11 runs on a 343-horsepower Komatsu engine, with 53 more horsepower than its predecessor. Despite the power increase, it has 7% lower fuel consumption, the company says, and a 40% increase in climbing speed.

The WA485-11 runs on a 363-horsepower Komatsu engine, a 64-horsepower boost over the WA480-8. It reportedly delivers 12% lower fuel consumption and 13% faster climbing speed.

In the redesigned four-pillar cab, operators will find angle feedback joystick steering and independent work control designed to help reduce fatigue. A steering wheel option is available. Visibility has been increased by adding a lower glass area and by eliminating two rear pillars, and in-cab noise has been reduced, the company says. Rear object detection with warning buzzer and indicator light and a deluxe LED light package are standard.

Komatsu says it also redesigned the buckets with a cross-sectional shape for increased digging efficiency.

In all, Komatsu offers 24 wheel loader models in various configurations, ranging from 126 to 2,300 horsepower and bucket capacities of 2.6 to 53 cubic yards.

Liebherr: Always Innovating

Liebherr Another innovator in the wheel loader market, Liebherr has demonstrated what it claims is the world’s first prototype large wheel loader with a hydrogen engine, the L 566 H, during a media event in 2024 at its plant in Austria.

The German manufacturer traces its wheel loader history to the 1950s, with prototypes “Elefant Type 90” and “Mammut Type 120.”

Today, on the traditional diesel end, Liebherr’s lineup ranges from the 158-horsepower L 526 to the 358-horsepower L 586 XPower. Bucket capacities range from 2.6 to 11.10 cubic yards.

The company views its midsize L 526, L 538 to L 546 as “all-rounders.” Now in their 8th generation, they are designed for productivity and efficiency.

Liebherr The Liebherr travel drive enables continuous acceleration in all speed ranges, without noticeable gear changes and without interrupting the traction, the company says. It can operate at lower engine speeds for saving fuel. It also features Z-bar kinematics that deliver around 20% greater breakout forces than the previous generation loaders, longer bucket arms for higher reach and dumping heights, and larger standard buckets.

The cab comes with multiple storage components, adjustable seat and steering wheel, optional joystick steering integrated into the seat, extensive glass for increased visibility.

On the tech side, personnel detection monitors the rear of the wheel loader and warns of hazards with a visual and audible signal, front space monitoring increases visibility when using large attachments, Skyview 360° monitors the loaders’ surroundings on a separate display and Truck Payload Assistant weighs bucket loads.

Liebherr’s larger loaders come with XPower, the company’s combination of hydrostatic and mechanical drives. The interaction of the drives is automatically and continuously adapted to the task at hand. “XPower offers the highest efficiency in material pickup and transport as well as optimum acceleration and maximum performance in all loading cycles,” the company says.

LiuGong Offers 8 Models

LiuGong Chinese manufacturer LiuGong offers eight models of wheel loaders, from the 154-horsepower 835Hv to the 370-horsepower 890Hv. Bucket capacities are 2.5 to 7.1 cubic yards.

Its battery-electric model, the 856HE MAX, has 8.6- to 11.7-hour runtime on one charge, depending on the use, the company says.

LiuGong’s diesel loaders feature Cummins engines. The cabs come with vertically and horizontally adjustable air suspension seat. The company says the designs of the front glass, electric system, sealing and cooling compartment, reduce sound level inside the cabin to 73dB (A).

The Z-bar geometry positions the bucket closer to the tires, “achieving high bucket breakout forces with maximum rollback” and reduced spillage of materials. A hydraulic quick coupler for attachments is available.

The engine hood is made of lightweight polymer for easier manual raising and lowering. The company says it positioned service points for easy access.

Sany: Simple and Straightforward

Sany Chinese manufacturer Sany Americas offers two wheel loaders: the 163-net-horsepower SW305K and the 228-net horsepower SW405K. Their bucket capacities range from 3.2 to 4 cubic yards.

Sany touts the slogan: “Fully loaded is the new standard.”

The loaders feature Deutz engines, boom suspension system, differential locking axle, automatic transmission kick down, bucket self-leveling, return to dig, single electro-hydraulic joystick control, third function hydraulics, 360-degree camera view, air-ride and heated seats, keyless entry and USB port.

The SW305K’s Z-bar linkage design delivers 27,652 pounds of breakout force, and the SW405K delivers 40,466 lbf.

The SW305K can lift 30,000 pounds, and the SW405K up to 40,000 pounds.

Takeuchi's TW95

Takeuchi Classified by Takeuchi as a compact wheel loader, the TW95 fits this report with its 114-horsepower Deutz engine.

The cabin features a deluxe high-back air-ride seat with heat and armrest, single joystick control for all loader functions and directional changes, a proportional thumb wheel for auxiliary hydraulic functions and rocker switches to control a wide range of machine functions, the company says. A hydraulic quick coupler for attachments is standard.

The TW95 can reach a travel speed of 24.8 mph with its standard high-speed road gear. Hydrostatic drive and dynamic braking slow the loader as the operator backs off the throttle. At low speeds, operators can engage the 100% locking differentials for increased tractive effort when needed. Takeuchi made the engine hood to open wide for easier maintenance and inspections.

Volvo: A True Pioneer

Volvo CE Volvo is one of the pioneers in wheel loaders, with the H-10 becoming the company’s first release in 1954 through its subsidiary at the time, Bolinder-Munktell (see photo at the top of this article).

The company continues to be a pioneer, revealing an electric version of its 22-ton L120 to hit the North American market this year.

Earlier this year, it launched five next-generation loader models: the L150, L180, L200 High Lift, L220 and L260. The models range from 53,131 to 85,980 pounds and 299 to 414 horsepower.

Volvo’s top-selling model, ranked 10th for new financed wheel loaders over 90 horsepower in the U.S. by Fusable’s EDA, is the 170-horsepower L70H with bucket capacities of 2.4 to 8.4 cubic yards.

The L90H is the company’s No. 2 bestseller, at 184 horsepower and bucket capacities of 2.9 to 9.2 cubic yards.

For the new, next-gen loaders, Volvo loaded them with technology including:

New load-sensing hydraulics.

Automatic bucket leveling from both dump and curl positions.

Auto Bucket Fill (optional) – automates the throttle, lift and tilt hydraulics for consistent filling of the bucket.

Smart Control – fuel-efficient engine mode that’s now activated by default when the machine turns on. Volvo says it lowers fuel consumption by up to 4% without compromising productivity.

Load Assist – provides on-board weighing, operator coaching and tire-pressure monitoring. A new load ticket function is now available to streamline invoicing.

The Volvo Co-Pilot touchscreen is now 12.8 inches, 20% larger. Owners who choose Volvo Smart View will get a 360-degree view of the loader’s surroundings. Volvo is also offering an updated collision-mitigation system that alerts operators to obstacles when in reverse at speeds as low as 0.3 mph.

In all, Volvo offers 18 models of wheel loaders, from 100 to 530 horsepower and bucket capacities of 1.8 to 16.6 cubic yards.

Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson Wacker Neuson offers two wheel loaders over 90 horsepower: the 99.8-horsepower WL60 and 134.1-horsepower WL95. Bucket capacities range from 1.3 to 2 cubic yards.

The loaders can reach travel speeds of 24.85 mph and have high-flow load-sensing hydraulics of 39.63 gallons per minute.

Features include articulated pendulum joint and oscillating axle for increased traction and maneuverability, hydraulic quick coupler and large windows for increased operator visibility. The WL95 has automatic air conditioning and 7-inch digital display. The joystick console is mounted on the operator's seat and is cushioned against vibrations.

XCMG

XCMG Chinese manufacturer XCMG’s website lists four wheel loaders over 90 horsepower:

XC938U – 133 horsepower and 2.49-cubic-yard bucket.

XC948U – 200 horsepower and 3.15-cubic-yard bucket.

XC958U – 225 horsepower and 4.58-cubic-yard bucket.

XC968U – 295 horsepower and 4.6-cubic-yard bucket.

Features include a high-torque electronic control engine and five-speed full-automatic transmission and load-sensing hydraulic system. The slightly pressurized, low-noise panoramic cab tilts and the large-angle backward-opening hood allows easier maintenance access.