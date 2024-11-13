Some call them compact utility loaders, mini skid steers, mini track loaders, or add “stand-on” in their names.

Equipment companies give these little stand-on workhorses a variety of names, and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers offers no standard term to classify them.

For consistency’s sake in this article, we call them “compact utility loaders,” which seems to be a good catch-all term for the tiny toolcarriers, whether they have tracks or wheels.

In the report below, we reveal the latest CULs from Bobcat, Case, Ditch Witch, Kubota, New Holland, Toro and Wacker Neuson.

But before that, let’s take a look at some things contractors should consider when buying one.

Tiny Toolcarriers

CULs are often used with attachments, and most OEMs offer a wide range. Make sure the machine you choose is compatible with your intended attachments, whether those you already have or the ones you anticipate buying.

The first consideration is coupler type. Common industry interface (CII) and skid steer plate are the most common. Bobcat has a proprietary coupler, the Bob-Tach.

The CII started life as the Toro Dingo coupler before becoming its own industry standard. Some loaders come with a standard coupler of one style only. Some allow the customer to spec’ the preferred coupler type on a new machine. Others can be converted with a field kit.

Hydraulic performance is usually limited by the CULs’ typically less than 25 horsepower. Higher engine horsepower than that requires heftier emissions standards. OEMs get as close to 25 horsepower as they can and are clever in extracting hydraulic performance from that limit, but flow and pressure are still less than with larger compact loaders.

Considerations include one- and two-way flow, the balance between drive and auxiliary circuits and the need for electrical connections to run certain attachments. Some OEMs offer minimum features as standard equipment, while others include everything available. Some offer a la carte options, while others offer upgrades only as part of a package.

Operators Standing

A few walk-behind models linger in the market, but most are stand-on machines.

The operator platform is typically suspended to reduce bouncing and jostling. Controls are a mix of mechanical and pilot hydraulics; electrohydraulics remain too expensive to make meaningful headway into these low-cost machines.

Control interface can be joystick, T-handle, thumbwheel, toggle, membrane switch or some combination of these.

A foot pedal is commonly used as an operator-presence switch. The auxiliary circuits are locked out when the operator steps off the platform. Other functions may also be included, such as auto-idle.

Theft Protection

Telematics are not standard on all machines due to cost considerations, and subscription terms vary.

However, CULs are relatively easy to steal, so some insurers require telematics or may give better rates for those with them.

Bobcat

Bobcat The MT100 from Bobcat features removable counterweights as standard. These can be mounted in the undercarriage or at the rear for better lifting performance.

The exclusive Bob-Tach mounting system is standard, providing a simple interface for a wide range of Bobcat-branded attachments. It features an over-center latch mechanism and wear-compensating pins for durable connection. A common industry interface is an available option.

Surfaces of rollers and idlers are heat-treated to minimize wear and extend track life. Rollers are sealed and bathed in oil for continuous lubrication. Optimal roller spacing contributes to operator comfort, as do ergonomic ISO joysticks.

“The radial-lift MT100 is our proven, versatile, high-utility machine,” says Katie Redenius, product manager, mini track loaders and small articulated loaders, Bobcat. “It occupies an important position between hand labor and larger compact machines, such as skid steers and compact track loaders.”

Case

Case Construction Equipment Case has one model, the radial-lift TL100, which was introduced in 2023. It can be configured as 36- or 42-inch overall width with 7- or 10-inch-wide tracks and operating weights of 3,536 or 3,783 pounds.

Rated operating capacity is 1,102 pounds for the wide track, and 992 pounds for the narrow track at 35% of tipping load. Narrow-track configuration is standard.

“In its standard configuration, the TL100 easily navigates tight spaces and is a cost-effective solution to boost productivity on smaller projects while providing lower cost of ownership than traditional machines,” says Ryan Anderson, product manager, subcompact equipment, Case Construction Equipment.

The fixed gear implement pump provides 13.2 gallons per minute at 2,800 psi. Control is via ISO pilot joystick with thumbwheel hydraulic control.

Anderson suggests trying out the CUL first. “There are things you can’t read about in a spec sheet, like comfort, ergonomics and ease of getting on and off. A demo will reveal these and is well worth the time and effort.”

Ditch Witch

Ditch Witch Ditch Witch has four models that break the 25-horsepower barrier: the SK1050, SK1750 and SK3000.

The new SK1750 has a Yanmar engine rated at 43.5 gross horsepower. Rated operating capacity is 1,824 pounds at 35% of tipping load.

Features include a full-color LCD display, TriTrax system with a window that provides quick and easy checks of track tension, 9 inches of ground clearance, and rollers redesigned for longer service life and intervals.

The turbocharged Yanmar engine on the SK3000 is rated at 59 gross horsepower with up to 51 horsepower directed to attachments. Rated operating capacity is 3,102 pounds at 35% of tipping load.

An optional ride-control system improves comfort and control on uneven terrain. Auxiliary circuit flow is 8, 14 and 22 gallons per minute at low, medium and high settings, respectively, with 4,000 psi. Ground drive is 22.2 gallons per minute at 5,366 psi.

“To maximize the ROI of a stand-on skid steer, investing in the correct attachments is essential,” says Brant Kukuk, product manager, Ditch Witch.

Ditch Witch offers a range of attachments, including microtrenchers, the RotoWitch drilling rod, multitask tool and the BH782 backhoe. The BH782 has its own operator station and attaches to the front of the loader. It has dual independent stabilizers, a 12-inch bucket, 180-degree swing radius and maximum dig depth of 78 inches.

Kubota

Kubota The SCL1000 is Kubota’s sole CUL. It has a 3-cylinder Kubota D902-T turbocharged engine rated at 24.8 gross horsepower.

Operating weight is 3,035 pounds and rated operating capacity is 1,000 pounds at 35% of tipping load. Track width is 9.8 inches, and overall width is 36 inches with the standard bucket. Auxiliary hydraulic flow is 15 gallons per minute at 2,800 psi.

Since so many attachments are available for these machines, how does the customer match the attachment to the application and to the CUL?

“That’s a tough question to answer, given the wide range of attachments and general versatility of these machines,” says Jerry Corder, Kubota product manager, construction equipment.

“It’s best to talk with your salesperson, who can guide you through the entire selection of rated operating capacities.”

Corder notes that Kubota attachments are performance-matched to the machines they’re paired with by weight, flow, pressure and other factors.

“And just as not all manufacturers are the same, not all dealers are the same,” says Corder. “Service, warranty and training support are at least as important as the initial sales experience – possibly even more important.”

New Holland

New Holland Construction Equipment New Holland introduced its first compact utility loader, the radial-lift C314, at Equip Expo 2023, and it was in dealerships by early 2024.

It remains the company’s only CUL, although there are plans for a larger model.

“The C314 feeds right into our primary customer base,” says Dan Kakareka, product portfolio manager, New Holland Construction North America. “It’s a good entry-level machine for someone not ready for a skid steer or compact track loader.”

Flow is 13.2 gallons per minute at 2,800 psi; a high-flow version may come later. A bucket, auxiliary hydraulics, 14-pin electrical connector and CII coupler are standard equipment. Kakareka says New Holland has more than 80 attachments for the C314, and it is commonly sold with three or four attachments. Given the small footprint and 3,536-pound operating weight, the C314 is easily transportable with several attachments on a trailer.

There are narrow- and wide-track options giving 35- and 40-inch widths with no attachment. Rated operating capacity is 1,000 pounds at 35% of tipping load. Two pilot joysticks provide control, one for drive and the other for loader and bucket functions.

Toro

Toro The Toro Dingo TX 1000 Turbo was released in April 2024 as the successor to the Dingo TX 1000, which was introduced in 2015.

The Dingo TX 1000 Turbo stays under 25 horsepower yet offers 62 foot-pounds of torque. The track system has been redesigned with new wheel motors, guarding and tensioning system.

The frame, hood and loader arms were reconfigured for improved visibility. Auxiliary hydraulic controls went from the dashboard to a joystick. The operator can select high and low auxiliary flow (13.2 and 4.9 gallons per minute), with low flow offering better control and feel with attachments such as grapples.

The joystick controls the loader arms and attachment, while a T-handle controls traction drive. Toro uses a CII coupler on the Dingo TX 1300 and smaller CULs and a skid steer plate on larger models.

While most Toro CULs have tracks, the company still offers three wheeled models: the electric eDingo 500, gasoline-powered Dingo 323 and diesel Dingo 320-D.

Smart Power automatically adjusts traction speed to maximize engine, auxiliary-hydraulic and traction performance. This optimizes production while preventing stalling and is especially helpful for high-demand applications, such as trenching, and for less-experienced operators and rental customers.

Sam Dando, senior product marketing manager, Toro Siteworks, also calls attention to the eDingo 500. Fuel savings are part of its appeal.

The zero emissions and low noise make it ideal for indoor work. Its 30-inch width and 88-inch length with bucket allow it to fit through doors and onto elevators. The short rear overhang contributes to its tight turning radius.

“The eDingo 500 is often used in conjunction with electric material buggies, such as the Toro Ultra Buggy e2500, for interior demolition,” says Dando, “which is a large and fast-growing market, as office space, malls and other outdated facilities are converted to new uses.”

Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson Wacker Neuson entered the CUL market with the SM100 in 2021. That model remains in the lineup and has a rated operating capacity of 998 pounds.

It has been joined by the SM60 at 601 pounds of rated operating capacity and the SM120 with 1,225 pounds rated operating capacity (all at 35% of tipping load). All three use CII couplers.

The radial-lift SM120 is 41 inches wide with 11-inch tracks. Operating weight is 3,303 pounds.

Noteworthy is the availability of the optional Productivity Package for the SM120, which has three key features:

QuickGrip proportional auxiliary hydraulic controls – allow fingertip control of major features for one-handed operation of the workgroup and auxiliaries. The operator can enable continuous-flow mode and enable/disable ride control with the press of a button. A wheel accessed with the operator’s index finger gives fine control, such as is needed with grapples and 4-in-1 buckets. All three functions can be controlled simultaneously.

Ride control – features hydraulic cushioning of the loader arms to reduce spillage and enhance operator comfort.

14-pin connector – provides enhanced control for attachments, such as snowblowers.

Doug Clark, product manager, compact equipment, Wacker Neuson, says the company drew on its extensive experience in the U.S. with skid steer and compact track loaders when developing these three CULs, “and we are now gaining traction around the globe, with successful introductions in Australia and Latin America and upcoming launches in Europe.”