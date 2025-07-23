Takeuchi is credited with the first compact track loader in 1986 after its founder saw a wheeled skid steer stuck in mud. However, ASV is credited with the first CTL to hit the market, with its MD-70 Posi-Track, in 1990. Takeuchi launched its first commercial CTL in 1991 as the TL26, shown above.

It took 30 years for someone to get the idea to install tracks instead of wheels on a skid steer, which was invented in 1956. And since then, compact track loaders have evolved to dominate the market.

A total of 54,269 new CTLs were financed from March 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025, according to Fusable’s latest EDA equipment finance data.

That compares to 9,990 new skid steers financed from March 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025. (Both EDA and Equipment World are owned by Fusable.)

As with backhoes, there’s a bit of a rivalry on which company came out with the first CTL. Takeuchi claims the first compact track loader with the prototype TL10 in 1986. Company founder Akio Takeuchi got the idea after seeing a wheeled skid steer get stuck in mud.

ASV ASV claims the first CTL to hit the market, with its MD-70 Posi-Track rubber track loader in 1990. Takeuchi launched its first commercial CTL in 1991 as the TL26.

As any contractor knows, the choices of compact track loaders today are many and varied, with new models continuing to roll out to dealerships. Since January 2024, new CTLs have been introduced by nine different OEMs – and those aren’t all the players in the market.

The latest CTLs are available with comfortable cabs, advanced engines and hydraulics, more safety features and the ability to run a multitude of attachments. They also come in all sizes, with a trend toward larger operating weights in recent years.

In this report, we look at the most popular models, as well as new models and features on the market.

Here’s the latest from ASV, Case, Caterpillar, Bobcat, Develon, Hyundai, John Deere, JCB, Kioti, Kubota, Manitou, New Holland, Sany, Takeuchi, Wacker Neuson and Yanmar.

ASV

ASV In 1988, ASV built its first CTL, the Ag-Track prototype, which led to the first commercial compact track loader, the Posi-Track MD-70, in 1990.

The Posi-Track technology remains a staple feature on ASV’s CTLs. The patented track system consists of “rubber-on-rubber wheel-to-track contact points and fully suspended frames.” This is designed to reduce wear and tear on the machine and tracks while improving ride quality. “A specialized platform provides owners and operators with increased traction, flotation, ground clearance, stability and overall capability,” the company says.

ASV offers 11 models, from operating weights of 3,755 to 12,990 pounds and horsepower from 25 to 132. They are available in radial- and vertical-lift configurations and even models designed for forestry work.

Last year, ASV introduced the RT-65, VT-75, VT-80 and VT-80 Forestry, all equipped with Yanmar engines. (ASV merged with Yanmar in 2023.)

The midsized RT-65 got a ground-up overhaul. Along with its new 67.1-horsepower Yanmar engine, ASV updated the hydraulics, electronic controls, wiring, pumps, hoses, frame and more. The radial-lift loader is designed for landscaping and construction tasks, with 21.4 to 26.7 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow.

ASV also replaced its VT-70 High Output CTL with the Yanmar-powered VT-75. The 74.3-horsepower vertical-lift loader has a 10-foot 5-inch lift height, a 2,300-pound rated operating capacity and a 6,571-pound tipping load, making it ideal for loading over the side of high dump trucks, the company says.

ASV continued the rollout of its redesigned Max Series loaders in 2024 with the 8,955-pound VT-80 and 9,645-pound VT-80 Forestry. The midsized vertical-lift CTLs get a new 74.3-horsepower Yanmar and increased standard hydraulic flow of 24.7 gallons per minute, with the ability to upgrade to 34.3 gallons per minute for heavy-duty attachments.

Bobcat

Bobcat Bobcat gets credit for the first skid steer, invented in 1956, and it’s also been an innovator in the CTL arena. Most recently, it came out in 2022 with the T7X, the world’s first all-electric CTL.

Bobcat’s T66 is its top-seller and is ranked fourth overall in sales of new financed CTL models, according to Fusable EDA data.

The T66 weighs 8,840 pounds and runs on a 74-horsepower engine and has hydraulic flow of 17.6 to 26.9 gallons per minute. Features include Bob-Tach quick-coupler system, sealed and pressurized cab with available heated, air-ride seat, clear-side enclosure, automatic heat and air conditioning, and LCD panel.

The company’s next best-seller is the 10,515-pound T770, ranked seventh on the Fusable EDA new financed sales list. It delivers max hydraulic flow of 23 to 36.6 gallons per minute, and it’s 92-horsepower Bobcat engine does not require a diesel particulate filter. The T770 also features cold weather protection to prevent premature component wear, Smart Cooling system for efficient operation in harsh working conditions, battery rundown protection, and design features that protect hoses, quick couplers and electronics.

Bobcat also offers nine other models – including the electric T7X – ranging from 55 to 105 horsepower and operating weights of 6,424 to 12,590 pounds.

Case

Case CE Case CE is updated its B Series compact track loaders with new operator safety, productivity and maintenance features.

The loaders feature a redesigned operator interface, including new left- and right-hand posts controls, an 8-inch split screen display and the choice between standard mechanical, mechanical hand-and-foot and electro-hydraulic controls. A new rear object-detection system sends audio and visual alarms. A new bidirectional self-leveling feature lets operators automatically keep the bucket or fork level when raising or lowering the boom.

When changing attachments, operators can access an attachment display and manually select the relevant attachment in the catalogue to find hydraulic installation instructions and operating control instructions.

Case’s six compact track loader models range from the TR270B at 8,270 pounds and 74 horsepower to the TV620B at 16,300 pounds and 114 horsepower.

The TV450B runs on a 90-horsepower diesel engine and features a 4,500-pound rated operating capacity. Case describes it as "one of the easiest, most intuitive Case CTLs to own and operate."

Caterpillar

Equipment World Cat unveiled four new compact track loaders in 2024 and has three models on the Fusable EDA new financed sales list.

The four new CTLs – 275, 275 XE, 285 and 285 XE – feature more power, capacity, lift height and comfort over the D3 series. The 285 XE marks Cat’s largest CTL to date, weighing 13,669 pounds and with 134 gross horsepower. Its XE Hydraulic System provides the highest flow in Cat’s CTL lineup of 23 (standard) to 40 gallons per minute.

Cat’s top-sellers are the next-generation 255 and 265, released in 2023 to replace the 259D3, 279D3 and 289D3. The 9,578-pound 255 ranks fifth on the EDA sales list, and the 10,492-pound 265 ranks sixth. Both are vertical lift and run on 74-horsepower Cat engines. Torque is boosted 13% for the 255 and 43% for the 265 over their predecessors. The engine and cooling package are mounted lower in the frame for added visibility out the rear window and stability while lifting heavy loads.

The 255 offers 10 feet 4 inches of lift height, while the 265 can reach 11 feet high. The 255 delivers 36% more tilt breakout, 26% higher lift breakout force and a 24% increase in rated operating capacity. The 265 also delivers 19% higher tilt breakout force and 22% higher lift breakout force.

Standard hydraulic pressure has been increased to 3,500 psi, allowing the 255 and 265 to operate all Cat Smart Attachments with the standard auxiliary hydraulics provided.

Cat’s other top-seller is the 10th-ranked 299D3, which is being replaced by the next-generation 275 and 285 XE released last year. The 275 and 275 XE have a lift height of 134.4 inches – 8 inches higher than the 299D3, plus a 37% increase in tilt breakout force and 19% increase in rated operating capacity.

Develon

Develon Develon’s first compact track loader, the DTL35, rolled off the line last July.

The DTL35 runs on a 115-horsepower, 3.4-liter Develon D34 engine. Standard features include ride control, reversible fans, torsion suspension, an adjustable heated air-suspension seat, a rearview camera, return to dig, automatic attachment positioner, bucket shake, auto self-leveling.

It weighs 12,620 pounds and has standard hydraulic flow of 23 gallons per minute and optional auxiliary high flow of 40 gpm.

Hyundai

Hyundai Hyundai entered the CTL market in 2023 with the HT100V, a vertical-lift model with 70 net horsepower from a Hyundai HTI4 turbocharged engine that does not require diesel exhaust fluid.

Standard features on the 9,755-pound model include a sliding door allowing operation with the door open or closed, air conditioning and LED work lights. A hydraulic quick coupler is also standard. A multifunction joystick provides hands-only operation of all controls; no foot pedals needed.

A rearview camera is standard, as is an “escort system” that keeps the LED lights on for 30 seconds after shutdown. Ride Control is available for further improvements to ride comfort and material retention. Other options include high-flow hydraulics and Hi Mate telematics.

JCB

JCB JCB offers five models of CTLs, including two Teleskids, the world’s first compact track loaders with telescopic boom.

The 3TS-8T Teleskid has an extendable boom for a pin height of 13 feet 3 inches and a forward reach of 8 feet from the operator’s seat. The 12,615-pound Teleskid runs on a 74-horsepower JCB EcoMax engine that requires no diesel particulate filter yet delivers 295 foot-pounds of torque.

Also getting a telescopic boom is the company’s smaller 2TS-7T Teleskid, which runs on a 74-horsepower engine and weighs 9,914 pounds. It has a lift height of 11 feet 10 inches and forward reach of 7 feet. It can dig 2 feet into the ground.

JCB calls the Teleskids “four machines in one,” able to perform the functions of a forklift, telehandler, compact wheel loader and compact track loader. They can unload and load a trailer from one side to increase turnaround time. Features include electronic quick hitch, a side-entry cab with fully adjustable air-suspension seat, electro-hydraulic controls, 7-inch touchscreen.

The company’s standard CTLs range from 9,098 to 11,219 pounds and have 74-horsepower engines.

John Deere

John Deere Built upon the legacy of its popular G-Series compact track loaders, Deere added three new large-frame compact track loaders to its P-Tier lineup in 2024: the 331, 333 and 335.

The redesigned models come equipped with a brand-new one-piece cab design with premium options, new technology capabilities and increased operating power.

The 333 P-Tier is already becoming one of the company’s best-sellers, ranking ninth in Fusable EDA’s new financed sales list. It weighs 12,183 pounds and runs on a 108.5-horsepower Deere engine.

The 333 and 335 P-Tier loaders can be equipped with SmartGrade Ready, including 2D grade control or 3D SmartGrade with Topcon. A new hydraulic system delivers enhanced attachment capabilities and control, the company says.

Two brand-new technologies, Attachment Manager and Surround View, made their debut on the P-Tier models. Attachment Manager applies preprogrammed flow and pressure for Deere attachments, displaying key attachment parameters on the cab’s screen while running. Surround View stitches together views from two boom-mounted cameras and the rearview camera for 270-degree vision on a dedicated monitor. When reversing, the display automatically switches to the rearview camera.

Deere’s current top-seller is its 325G, weighing 9,500 pounds and with a 74-horsepower engine. It ranks third on the EDA sales list.

This little workhorse runs a wide array of attachments, including high-flow tools like snowblowers, rotary cutters and brooms. It can be equipped with creep control for providing full hydraulic flow to an attachment while running at lower travel speeds and with an electrically actuated Quick-Tatch for connecting attachments from the cab.

In all, Deere offers five CTL models, ranging from 65 to 115 horsepower and operating weights of 8,423 to 12,300 pounds. The 335 P-Tier can also be equipped with a Deere SG96 dozer blade, increasing its weight to 13,542 pounds.

Kioti

Kioti Kioti launched its first – and so far, only – compact track loader, the TL750, in 2022. Earlier this year, the company introduced Flow+ technology to provide more hydraulic power than a standard system without the cost or fuel consumption of a high-flow system.

The 9,315-pound TCL750 runs on a 4-cylinder 74-horsepower Daedong engine.

Flow+ models are designed for light- to medium-duty hydraulic attachments – like rotary cutters, trenchers and snowblowers – while still supporting standard-flow attachments for everyday tasks, Kioti says. In addition to providing more power than standard flow, Kioti says the Flow+ system reduces heat and wear compared to other high-flow systems, for added durability. It also enables quick attachment changes.

TL750 standard hydraulic flow is 21.9, while Flow+ delivers up to 34 gpm.

Kubota

Kubota Kubota takes first and second place in Fusable’s EDA sales list for its SVL75-3 and SVL97-2, respectively.

The SVL97 is the company’s largest CTL, and its next generation was revealed at this year’s World of Concrete. The new SVL97-3 is faster and has a higher operating capacity than its predecessor, the company says. The new model builds off the improvements made to the company’s most popular CTL, the SVL75-3, released two years ago. (The “VL” in the model name stands for vertical lift.)

Rated operating capacity has been boosted by 8% on the SVL97-3 to about 3,500 pounds over the SVL97-2. Travel speed has been increased 1.1 mph to 8.4. And the speed of the arm and bucket hydraulics have also been raised, for a 20% increase in cycle times.

It runs on a 96.4-horsepower Kubota engine with diesel particulate filter muffler for meeting Tier 4 Final emissions standards.

The SVL75-3 and SVL97-3 feature a 7-inch color touchscreen and keyless push-button start. The start is password protected. Operators can make all their settings on the touchscreen as well as watch vital signs such as fuel level and operating temperature. It also displays the standard rearview camera.

Kubota made the cabs all once piece for pressurization to seal out dust and noise. For maintenance, the entire cab including the floor goes up. The controls are backlit and better labeled for evening work and for helping less experience operators get adjusted. Kubota also added LED lights at all four corners outside the cab.

Kubota's other popular CTL, the eighth-ranked SVL65-2 weighs 8,135 to 8,631 pounds and has a 68.3-horsepower engine. It was the company's smallest compact track loader until October when the SVL50x came out.

The new SVL50x runs on a 49.6-gross-horsepower Kubota engine and is only 48.5 inches wide for fitting in tight spaces. The “x” stands for “extra,” including anti-stall, auto-idle and creep mode technology. The new CTL is a response to a growing trend, particularly in homebuilding, of denser construction, according to Kubota.

Manitou

Manitou Manitou rolled out three new CTLs last year, including an 8,150-pound “extreme compact” CTL, the 1950 RT.

The 1950 RT is powered by a 74-horsepower Yanmar engine and has a rated operating capacity of 1,950 pounds. High-flow auxiliary hydraulics allow the machine to run a variety of attachments. The radial-lift arm design makes the machine well-suited for ground-engaging work, the company says. It has a dump height of 92 inches.

The company’s new, larger CTLs are the vertical-lift 2100 VT, 2300 VT and 2750 VT. With lift capacities from 2,100 to 2,750 pounds, Manitou says the new models provide contractors with “a powerful tool for material handling, attachment use and multi-purpose work around the jobsite.

The CTLs feature IdealTrax, which improves idler and bogie bearing life, prolongs the track’s life by up to 15% and makes cleaning out the tracks easier, the company says. The Manitou IdealAccess door is a bi-folding polycarbonate door for more headroom and the ability to operate the machine with the door open or closed. A new window and roof design further improves visibility.

Compared to the previous range, breakout force is now 12% higher on average, and the tank capacity has increased by 14%, allowing greater productivity.

A larger, one-piece cab gives the operator 23% more space than previous models. The cab flips up 69 degrees for maintenance access.

New Holland

New Holland Construction New Holland Construction’s C Series consists of six models, ranging from 8,270 to 16,100 pounds and from 67 to 114 horsepower.

The smallest model, the C327, is radial lift, while the others are vertical lift. The C327 is only under 6.5 feet high and just over 5 feet wide for squeezing into tight spaces.

In contrast, the C362, the company’s largest CTL, is just over 7 feet tall and 6.5 feet wide.

The cab is fully sealed and pressurized and designed for all-around visibility and reduced blind spots. Seat choices include suspension or composite air ride. An optional factory-installed lap bar is available on all 300 Series models. An available 8-inch LCD display with integrated rear camera and Bluetooth radio is also satellite-radio ready.

The C362 features New Holland’s TerraGlide track suspension for improved traction and comfort.

New Holland says the 300 Series uses less fuel than previous models, is more durable and easier to maintain. The company offers three different auxiliary hydraulics packages.

Sany

Equipment World Sany quietly rolled out its first compact track loader late last year, with the Chinese manufacturer calling it a natural complement to its mini excavator line.

The 10,318-pound vertical-lift ST230V has a 73-horsepower Yanmar engine, a 2,430-pound rated operating capacity and a 120.5-inch bucket pin height at maximum lift.

The cab features a rollup door and low entry point for easy access and good visibility to the attachment. Operators can adjust settings and view the standard rearview camera on the 7-inch LCD screen. Auto-temp HVAC, an air suspension seat and pilot controls are included.

The engine compartment is fully sealed to keep mud and debris out and has a wide opening rear door. The cab can tilt up to more than 60 degrees for maintenance.

Undercarriage support rollers are designed with an anti-derailment function. The CTL has a hydraulic quick-coupler-ready design and high-flow auxiliary hydraulics for running such attachments as auger, six-way dozer blade, various buckets, power rake, trencher, snowblower.

Additional standard features include one-click startup, one-click unlock, a reversing fan and LED lights.

Takeuchi

Since Mr. Takeuchi saw a skid steer get stuck in mud in 1986, Takeuchi has continued to innovate in the CTL market.

Just this week, the company revealed its sixth model, the TL11R3, with new cab and undercarriage and electro-hydraulic controls. The 74-horsepower CTL has a max hydraulic flow range of 23 to 30.4 gallons per minute. It comes in canopy and cab versions, with operating weight of 11,650 to 11,980 pounds.

The company’s five other models range from the radial-lift 65-horsepower TL6R to the vertical-lift 111.3-horsepower TL12V2. They range from 7,485 to 13,190 pounds of operating weight.

The midsize TL8R2 and TL10V2 are generally transportable without a CDL-licensed driver, yet both have strong bucket-breakout and lift-arm forces and are available with high-flow hydraulics.

Takeuchi’s two largest models, the TL12R2 and TL12V2 (the “R” stands for radial lift and the “V” for vertical lift), have the horsepower and hydraulic flow – up to 40 gallons per minute – to handle heavy-duty attachments.

Takeuchi CTLs feature all-steel construction and undercarriage components designed for long life.

The radial-lift TL6R is designed for grading and dirt work, including backfilling. The larger TL8R2 is one of its newer models, featuring a new undercarriage design. It comes standard with a 5.7-inch color multi-informational display with rearview camera, LED lighting package and high-torque spin turn. Optional features include creep mode, load sensing auto shift and high-flow auxiliary hydraulics.

Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson Wacker Neuson offers compact track loaders, starting at 7,350 pounds and 74 horsepower with the ST27.

The company touts its compact track loaders as delivering power and torque for tough jobs. Features include a turbocharged Kohler diesel engine, “rugged open-design undercarriage for easy cleaning and drive motors that provide high torque for maximum pushing power, efficiency and less noise.”

They are designed for reduced ground pressure to minimize disruption to the work area. “All models feature comfortable cabs with intuitive operating controls, excellent visibility, easy entry and exit and best-in-class service accessibility,” the company adds.

The ST27 is designed for easy towing and has a rated operating capacity of 1,890 pounds at 35% of tipping load. It is 60 inches wide and 80 inches tall for working in confined spaces with low overhead clearance. Its reach at dump height is 36.5 inches for dumping material into the center of a dump box. The vertical-lift ST27 has a hinge pin height of 10 feet and a dump height of 94.3 inches.

Yanmar

Yanmar Yanmar launched its first CTLs to the market in 2024. The four models – TL65RS, TL75VS, TL80VS and TL100VS – range from 67 to 103.5 horsepower and weigh 8,575 to 10,555 pounds.

The construction-grade machines get Tier 4 Final Yanmar diesel engines, a standard suspended seat, a 7-inch color touchscreen, a torsion-axle suspended undercarriage. Other features include removable roof hatch escape, work tool positioner, return-to-position technology, self-leveling, ride control and auto two-speed capabilities.

Yanmar also launched 22 attachments last year for its CTLs, including a variety of buckets, pallet forks, grapples, hitch plates, breakers.