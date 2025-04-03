Best-Selling Construction Equipment of 2024

New financed construction equipment sales continue to climb year over year, with sales rising considerably in 2024.

Nearly 153,000 pieces of new financed construction equipment were sold during the year, an 11.6% jump over 2023, according to Fusable's EDA equipment finance data.

The top four manufacturers of new financed equipment – Cat, Kubota, Bobcat and Deere – held their positions year over year. Case edged out Komatsu to take the fifth spot. There was no movement in positions 7-9, held by Takeuchi, Volvo and New Holland. JCB climbed into the 10th position after two years at 11, while Sany fell off the list, moving to the 12th position behind Hitachi.

The states purchasing the most new financed construction equipment were Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and California.

Here are the top construction equipment manufacturers in the U.S. in 2024 by new financed sales:

EDA tracks new and used financed sales of compact utility loaders, skid steers, compact track loaders, mini and full-sized excavators, standard and LGP dozers, wheel loaders, backhoes, articulated haul trucks, single- and double-drum vibratory compactors, motor graders, scrapers and tracked and wheeled asphalt pavers and concrete pavers.

The data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. All figures include sales, lease and rental. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state. As such, these numbers may have fluctuated since this data was pulled in early March.

Top Types of Construction Equipment

When looking at top equipment types, in terms of new machines financed, less expensive compact equipment – such as compact track loaders, skid steers and mini excavators – tends to dominate the chart.

Depending on machine type, financed machines represent 40% to 75% of the total number of equipment of that type sold in the United States. While machines can also be bought by cash or letter of credit, buyers of higher-ticket items such as large dozers generally tend to finance.

Compact utility loaders continue to grow in popularity, moving into the top five types of products sold over skid steer loaders this year. The tiny toolcarriers can navigate tight jobsites to perform digging, lifting, hauling and trenching work that typically requires manual labor.

Here are the top equipment types, in terms of number of new machines financed, in 2024:

Top Financed New Construction Equipment in the U.S. in 2024

Following suit, 12 of the top 15 financed new machines in the U.S. overall were compact or mini track loaders:

Kubota SVL75-3 compact track loader Kubota SVL97-2 compact track loader Bobcat MT100 compact utility loader Deere 325G compact track loader Bobcat T66 compact track loader Kubota KX040-4 mini excavator Cat 255 compact track loader Bobcat T770 compact track loader Kubota SCL1000 compact utility loader Kubota SVL65-2 compact track loader Cat 265 compact track loader Kubota KX057-5 mini excavator Cat 259D3 compact track loader Cat 305CR mini excavator Deere 333G compact track loader

We expanded our ranking this year from a top 10 to a top 15 to show the impact of next-generation models entering the market.

Cat rolled out the 255 and 265 in October of 2023. The 255 replaces the 259D3, while the 265 replaces both the 279D3 and 289D3. As sales of the next-generation machines continue to increase, we expect to see these models move higher up the list. Had sales of the 255, ranked seventh, and 259D3, ranked 13th, been combined, the model would have ranked fourth on the list above.

Building upon the legacy of its popular G-Series, Deere also rolled out five new large-frame compact loaders to its P-Tier lineup in June 2024: the 330 and 334 P-Tier skid steer loaders and the 331, 333 and 335 P-Tier compact track loaders. Had sales of the 333G and 333 P-Tier been combined, the model would have ranked sixth.

Kubota unveiled its next-generation SVL97-3 compact track loader and KX040-5 mini excavator at World of Concrete 2025 in January. As the new models hit dealer lots, we expect to see those units climb the rankings and join the 2025 list.

Top Construction Equipment Manufacturer By State

Kubota had the most new units financed in 19 states, maintaining its position at the top for another year. Cat came in second as the top new financed equipment seller in 17 states (and the District of Columbia). Rounding out the remaining 11 states were Bobcat (8), Deere (5) and Case (2).