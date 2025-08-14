Ritchie Bros. Parent Reports Declining Construction Equipment Sales as Buyers Hold Back

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Aug 14, 2025
Sold commercial construction and transportation lots were down 18% year-over-year in the second quarter.
Sold commercial construction and transportation lots were down 18% year-over-year in the second quarter.
Getty Images

RB Global, parent company of online heavy equipment auction company Ritchie Bros., reported declining construction equipment transactions and sold lots in its second-quarter 2025 earnings as buyers take a “wait-and-see” approach.

Second-quarter gross transaction value – which represents the combined value of all transactions and their associated charges – rose 2% year-over-year to $4.2 billion. For the first six months of the year, gross transaction value was down 2% to $8 billion.

The second-quarter increase was attributed to RB Global’s automotive sector, which helped offset declining commercial construction and transportation gross transaction value. RB Global reported lower lot volumes in its construction segment in its second quarter, due to customers taking “a wait-and-see approach” amid volatile economic conditions.

RB Global’s commercial construction and transportation gross transaction value fell 6% in the second quarter to $1.5 billion and fell 12% in the first half of the year to $2.8 billion.  

Sold commercial construction and transportation lots were down 18% year-over-year in the second quarter to 97,500 lots and were also down 18% in the first six months of the year to 185,100 lots.

RB Global brought in $887 million in service revenue – generated from fees and commissions – in the second quarter, up 3% year-over-year. For the first half of the year, service revenue rose 2% year-over-year to $1.7 billion.

Total revenue – made up of transactional seller, transactional buyer, marketplace services, total service and inventory sales revenue – rose 8% in the second quarter to $1.2 billion and rose 6% in the first half of the year to $2.3 billion.

Net income was down 1% in the second quarter to $110 million and up 2% in the first six months of the fiscal year to $223 million.

RB Global maintained its full year 2025 gross transaction volume growth forecast of 0% to 3%.

In addition to Ritchie Bros., RB Global owns a variety of companies that deal in online auctions or adjacent services, including Insurance Auto Auctions, Rouse Services, SmartEquip, Xcira and Veritread.

Related Stories
Kubota's smallest compact track loader, the SVL50x, was launched in October.
Market Pulse
Kubota Reports Revenue Decline But Hopes New CTLs Will Boost Market Share
Despite the decline, Caterpillar expects third-quarter sales and revenue to grow modestly year-over-year.
Market Pulse
Caterpillar Construction Equipment Sales Drop 7% in Q2 Amid Higher Tariffs
Negative forecasts were driven by factors including general uncertainty in the market and rising costs.
Market Pulse
Contractors Busy, Mostly Optimistic Despite Rising Costs and Tariffs
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Partner Insights
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Top Stories
Polaris General 2026
Compact equipment
2026 Polaris General UTV Hits Dealers with New Colors, Upgrades
The industry's best-selling crossover UTV returns with new colors and comfort and performance features across its two- and four-seater models.
Mech Maxx Croba Stl1000
Compact Utility Loaders
MechMaxx Shakes Up Mini Skid Steer Market with $24K Croba STL1000
Ford President and CEO announces on August 11 a 2027 midsize electric truck to be assembled in Louisville, Kentucky, and its battery package in Marshall, Michigan.
Pickups
Ford to Build 2027 Midsize Electric Pickup in US with $30K Start Price
2026 Ford Super Duty
Pickups
2026 Ford F-Series Super Duty Preview: 4 Engines, 5 Trims, 2 Beds Offered
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Featured Sponsor
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All