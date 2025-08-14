Sold commercial construction and transportation lots were down 18% year-over-year in the second quarter.

RB Global, parent company of online heavy equipment auction company Ritchie Bros., reported declining construction equipment transactions and sold lots in its second-quarter 2025 earnings as buyers take a “wait-and-see” approach.

Second-quarter gross transaction value – which represents the combined value of all transactions and their associated charges – rose 2% year-over-year to $4.2 billion. For the first six months of the year, gross transaction value was down 2% to $8 billion.

The second-quarter increase was attributed to RB Global’s automotive sector, which helped offset declining commercial construction and transportation gross transaction value. RB Global reported lower lot volumes in its construction segment in its second quarter, due to customers taking “a wait-and-see approach” amid volatile economic conditions.

RB Global’s commercial construction and transportation gross transaction value fell 6% in the second quarter to $1.5 billion and fell 12% in the first half of the year to $2.8 billion.

Sold commercial construction and transportation lots were down 18% year-over-year in the second quarter to 97,500 lots and were also down 18% in the first six months of the year to 185,100 lots.

RB Global brought in $887 million in service revenue – generated from fees and commissions – in the second quarter, up 3% year-over-year. For the first half of the year, service revenue rose 2% year-over-year to $1.7 billion.

Total revenue – made up of transactional seller, transactional buyer, marketplace services, total service and inventory sales revenue – rose 8% in the second quarter to $1.2 billion and rose 6% in the first half of the year to $2.3 billion.

Net income was down 1% in the second quarter to $110 million and up 2% in the first six months of the fiscal year to $223 million.

RB Global maintained its full year 2025 gross transaction volume growth forecast of 0% to 3%.

In addition to Ritchie Bros., RB Global owns a variety of companies that deal in online auctions or adjacent services, including Insurance Auto Auctions, Rouse Services, SmartEquip, Xcira and Veritread.