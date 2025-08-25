Quick Data: Top-Selling Backhoes in 2024-2025

Cat 420 Backhoe
Caterpillar

Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used backhoe sales trends from Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data and EquipmentWatch market trend and auction price reports.

Despite manufacturers pushing out new models, new backhoe sales in the U.S. fell year over year, according to Fusable’s latest EDA equipment finance data.

New sales dropped 16.7% to 2,120 units sold from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, compared with 2,546 units sold during the same period last year.

In addition, the total market share for new financed backhoes continued to fall as compact machines grow in popularity, with backhoes accounting for just 1.4% of all new financed machines sold.

Texas had more buyers of new motor graders than any other state, with 22.3% of total sales. Buyers were also prevalent in California (11.1%) and Arizona (5.5%).

With 36.6% market share, Cat maintained its position as the top seller of backhoes during the period. Deere came in second with 29%, and Case had the third-highest number of sales at 19.5%. The top-selling new models, based on the number of units financed, were the Cat 420, Deere 320 P-Tier and Case 580 Super N.

 

 

New backhoe loaders to hit the market this year include:

JCB debuted its next-generation backhoe line at the 2025 ARA Show.JCB debuted its next-generation backhoe line at the 2025 ARA Show.Equipment World

JCB’s next-generation 3CX and 4CX: The 3CX, 3CX Plus, 3CX Pro and 4CX Pro feature upgraded transmissions for enhanced road traveling performance, a new outer box dipper option for the excavator end and a redesigned operator-focused cab. To get a closer look at these speedy new models, watch our walkaround video with JCB Product Manager James Gill here.

Deere teased its new backhoe lineup during its 2025 Construction Field Days event in Sacaton, Arizona.Deere teased its new backhoe lineup during its 2025 Construction Field Days event in Sacaton, Arizona.Equipment World

Deere’s next-generation backhoes: The five updated models - the 310 G-Tier and 310, 320, 410 and 710 P-Tier - come equipped with overhauled cabs for enhanced comfort and visibility, as well as technology upgrades, including the industry’s first factory-installed rear camera system. Emily Pagura, Deere product marketing manager, gave Equipment World a complete overview of the new models. Watch the video here.

For a complete rundown of the most popular models, as well as the latest from other manufacturers including Case, Caterpillar, Kubota, New Holland and Sany, check out Equipment World’s 2025 Backhoe Buyer’s Guide.

Used financed backhoe loaders experienced similar declines, falling 15.4% to 2,823 units sold from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, compared with 3,338 units sold during the same period last year. The share of the market for used backhoes also dropped from 4.4% to 3.8% of all units sold.

Deere, Case and Cat maintained their strongholds year over year as the top three sellers of used backhoes. Top-selling models included the Deere 310SL, Case 580 Super N and Deere 310L.

 

 

Texas buyers snapped up the most used models, accounting for 17.7% of total units sold. Oklahoma added another 6.6%, and Arkansas was third, with 4.8%.

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state.

Used Backhoe Price & Age Trends

Used backhoe prices fell during the 12 months from June 1, 2024 to May 31, 2025, according to Fusable’s EquipmentWatch market trend data.

The average price tag for a used backhoe was $76,428 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $70,521 during the same period in 2025. The average age of used backhoes increased slightly during the period from 8.3 to 9 years. The average age and price were calculated using 149,403 resale listings during the period in the EquipmentWatch database.

Used backhoe price and age trends from June 1, 2024 to May 31, 2025, according to Fusable's EquipmentWatch market data.Used backhoe price and age trends from June 1, 2024 to May 31, 2025, according to Fusable's EquipmentWatch market data. EquipmentWatchEquipmentWatch defines fair market value (FMV) as the monetary value of an asset that can be expected in a transaction with a single seller and single buyer, neither of whom is under any compulsion or time restriction to complete the transaction. FMV for heavy equipment is most closely associated with the private resale market, as opposed to the public auction market.

Backhoe Auction Prices

Looking at the top 20 backhoes sold for the 12-month period of June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, in terms of auction price, Caterpillar dominated, claiming 16 of the top 20 price spots. Deere was the only other manufacturer with models on the list.

According to the EquipmentWatch auction price guide, the top auction price paid for a backhoe during this time was $ 130,250 for a 2023 Cat 420 XE at a Vic Lewis & Sons Auctioneers sale in Manassas, Virginia, on February 19, 2025.

To view other top models sold at auction, check out the chart below: 

 

 

Fusable, the parent of Equipment World, owns EDA and EquipmentWatch.

 

