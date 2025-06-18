The book “Wain-Roy and the Invention of the Backhoe” says the first hydraulic backhoe was sold in 1948 by the Wain-Roy Corporation of Massachusetts. It consisted of a hydraulic swing-frame digger mounted to a Ford Model 8N tractor. It was sold to the Connecticut Light and Power Company for $705.

There’s some debate over who invented the hydraulic backhoe loader, but none could argue that the handy, dual-function workhorse has been a fixture on construction sites for the past 70 years.

Backhoe sales and market share have struggled in recent years due to the continuous surge in compact equipment. Last year, 2,211 new financed backhoes were sold, a 9.3% drop from 2023, according to the latest Fusable EDA data. (Both EDA and Equipment World are owned by Fusable.)

Though they are down, backhoes are not out.

New models have come on the market recently, including Bobcat rolling out its first backhoe for North America in September. Case, claiming the first commercial hydraulic backhoe loader, ushered in a new era last August with the first commercial electric model. The other contender in backhoe invention history, JCB, came out in February with two next-generation models it claims are “the fastest on the market.”

Modern backhoes also continue to advance in design, technology and comfort to make operation easier, more efficient and productive.

In this report, we take a look at each manufacturers’ most popular models, as well as new models and features on the market.

Here’s the latest from Case, Caterpillar, JCB, John Deere, Kubota, New Holland and Sany.

Bobcat Backhoe Debut

Bobcat Last September, Bobcat moved in a new direction, entering the North American backhoe market with its debut of the B760.

The company has been producing backhoes for international markets and decided to offer the B760 here. Bobcat calls it a versatile machine for such tasks as excavation, site prep, material handling, trenching and snow removal. The 19,224-pound backhoe has a dig depth of 18 feet 5 inches, thanks to its standard extendable arm that provides 8 more inches compared to similar sized machines, the company says.

The digging end also gets 180 degrees of swing for faster cycle times and to reduce the need to reposition, according to Bobcat. It has a lift capacity of 2,200 pounds at full reach.

Also aiding faster digging is automatic return-to-dig positioning.

Case Ushers in Electric Age

Case Construction Equipment In 1957, Case introduced the Model 320, “the industry’s first factory-integrated tractor loader/backhoe.”

The company’s backhoe loaders are still going strong today.

Case sold 456 backhoes last year, making it the third-largest seller of new financed models. It offers 10 models, with its most popular being the 580 Super N and 580 SV, according to EDA.

Its most recent addition to the lineup came in August 2024 with the 580EV, the world’s first commercially available electric backhoe. It boasts the same digging and loading power as its diesel counterpart, the 580 Super N, and delivers eight hours of runtime, the company says. It features a 71-kWh lithium-ion battery, two independent electric motors, 8-inch touchscreen, electrohydraulic controls and heating and air conditioning.

Case’s diesel backhoe loaders have been jobsite fixtures since 1957 and have continued to advance, with the latest models featuring PowerLift and PowerBoost for instant, extra power when lifting and digging. The ProControl swing-dampening system stops the boom precisely where operators want it, reducing corrective movement and machine wear, the company says, and Comfort Steer cuts wheel turns in half.

Case rolled out five new models in 2023 and revived the iconic Construction King name.

The company’s best-selling 580 Super N delivers 97 horsepower, a dig depth of 17 feet 11 inches and has an operating weight of 17,810 pounds.

Next in sales is the 580 SV at 97 horsepower, dig depth of 14 feet 5 inches and operating weight of 18,717 pounds.

Other models in the lineup range from 74 to 110 horsepower and dig depths down to 19 feet 7 inches, with choices of center pivot or side shift. The 580 Super N also is available in a wider “WT” version with 110 horsepower.

Caterpillar’s Top Seller

Caterpillar At 816 units, Caterpillar sold the most new financed backhoe loaders last year in the U.S., according to EDA.

The all-around top-seller on the EDA list is Cat’s 420. The center-pivot backhoe delivers 92-net-horsepower, 14 feet of standard dig depth and a max operating weight of 24,251 pounds.

The 420 XE is Cat’s next best-selling model and is ranked third on the EDA list of top-selling backhoes in the U.S. The XE model is Cat’s premium version with a variety of operator comfort and convenience features. One of those innovative features involves being able to rotate the seat 90 degrees, perpendicular to the boom so you can see down the side of the arm and bucket for better visibility. Joystick controls replace pilot controls and are attached to the seat, moving with the seat when it is rotated between loading and digging operations.

Cat’s 416 is also a big seller, coming in at fifth on the EDA list. The 70-net-horsepower model has 14 feet of dig depth and max operating weight of 24,251 pounds.

Features on Cat’s backhoe loaders include ergonomic operator stations, load-sensing hydraulics, four-speed Powershift transmissions and a push-button parking brake that is automatically applied when the backhoe is powered down.

In all, Caterpillar offers 10 backhoe loader models, ranging from 69 to 131 horsepower and dig depths down to 17 feet. Of those models, three are offered as side shift, and the rest are center pivot.

JCB Reveals the Next Generation

JCB JCB credits the world’s first backhoe to company founder Joseph Bamford, who on a business trip in 1953 in Norway saw a lightweight excavator on a trailer hitched to the back of a tractor. He subsequently attached a prototype excavator with hydraulic arms to the back of a front loader.

The company delivered its one-millionth backhoe earlier this year. And during the 2025 ARA Show, JCB revealed its next-generation 3CX and 4CX. The new models feature upgraded transmissions for better road traveling, a new outer box dipper option for the excavator end and a redesigned operator-focused cab.

The company ranks fourth in U.S. sales of new financed backhoes, according to EDA, and its 3CX and 1CXT are tied for its top-sellers, at eighth place on the EDA list.

The next-gen 3CX comes in standard, Plus and Pro versions. The standard model delivers 74 horsepower, and the Plus and Pro bring 109 horsepower. Max dig depth is 21 feet 4 inches and operating weight ranges from 16,820 to 20,940 pounds.

JCB distinguishes the three this way:

3CX – An all-purpose machine with low upfront costs.

3CX Plus – More power and dig depth than the 3CX.

3CX Pro – All the comfort and performance features of the 3CX Plus, with a higher road speed of 30 mph – up from 25 mph.

JCB’s other next-gen model, the 4CX Pro, has all-wheel-steer, extra traction and strong loading and excavating performance, as well as a tight turning radius.

The 1CXT is the company’s smallest backhoe – and it runs on tracks. JCB has described it as a cross between an excavator and a compact track loader. One of its main features is a universal quick hitch compatible with most skid steer attachments. It’s 49-horsepower engine requires no diesel exhaust fluid. In many cases, the 1CXT can be towed without a CDL. It weighs about 9,500 pounds and has a dig depth of 8 feet 4 inches to 10 feet 1 inch.

John Deere Maintains its Popularity

John Deere John Deere comes in second place in the U.S. for sales of new financed backhoe loaders in 2024, with 585 sold.

Its most popular model – and second on the EDA list – is the 15,754-pound 320 P-Tier. The 320 delivers 113 net horsepower and a dig depth of 14 feet 3 inches. Features include a Deere PowerTech EWL engine that eliminates the need for diesel particulate filter and exhaust gas recirculation; pressure-compensated, load-sensing hydraulics for better multifunctioning and smoother machine control; and five-speed PowerShift transmission that comes standard with Autoshift.

Deere’s next in line for top sales is the 310 P-Tier at seventh place on the EDA list. It runs on a 100-horsepower Deere EWL engine and has a dig depth of 14 feet 1 inch. The 310 is also offered in a lower-priced G-Tier version, with a 69-horsepower Yanmar engine and dig depth of 13 feet 8 inches.

The 410 P-Tier comes in 10th place on the EDA list, with an operating weight of 17,582 pounds, 116 horsepower and dig depth of 15 feet 11 inches.

The final model in the lineup is the 710 P-Tier at 148 horsepower and 17 feet 3 inches of dig depth. It has an operating weight to 25,790 pounds.

Deere has also been an innovator in electric backhoes but, so far, has not brought a battery-powered model to market.

Kubota’s “Tractor Loader Backhoes”

Kubota Kubota’s tractors have long been top-sellers, and it has a three-model lineup of tractor loader backhoes (TLB) built on those popular tractors.

Its L47TLB was named the backhoe with the highest five-year retained value for 2022 by EquipmentWatch, also owned by Fusable.

The L47TLB offers the capabilities of three machines in one for front loader, backhoe and tractor work. Powered by a 47.1-gross-horsepower E-TVCS Kubota diesel engine, it has a max dig depth of 10 feet 1 inch.

A throttle-up switch on the joystick increases engine speed without increasing travel speed, while the HST transmission allows for easy speed and direction changes without shifting or clutching. Using the lever-engaged backhoe crawling mode, the operator can reposition the machine while remaining at the backhoe controls. Side-positioned loader controls, display and engine controls provide information at a glance whether using the loader or the backhoe.

Kubota offers two other TLBs:

B26TLB – is a utility tractor with a 23.3-horsepower Kubota diesel engine, standard four-wheel drive and sloped loader arms and hood designed for improved visibility, the company says. It weighs 4,001 pounds and has a dig depth of 7 feet.

M62TLB – Kubota’s largest tractor loader backhoe, at 8,920 pounds, comes with a 63-horsepower Kubota Tier 4 Final diesel engine and a max digging depth of 14 feet 2 inches.

New Holland “Loader Backhoes”

New Holland New Holland, sister company to Case, offers the D Series “loader backhoes.” The company ranks fifth in sales of new financed units in the U.S., according to EDA, at 60 sold in 2024.

Its B75D is its most popular model and its smallest. The company calls it an “economy class solution to help you get the job done.” It runs on a 74-horsepower FPT Tier 4 Final diesel engine and has a max dig depth of 18 feet 4 inches.

Customers can choose between a power-shuttle mechanical transmission or the automatic PowerShift. Operators can switch from two- or four-wheel drive.

Other features include a wide cab to easily turn the seat from front loader to backhoe and high visibility to the work area. The backhoe can be equipped with a range of buckets for excavation, water-course clearance, trenching, as well as attachments like post hole diggers and hydraulic breakers.

The other models in the D Series lineup also have a dig depth of 18 feet 4 inches. They are as follows:

B95D – Weighs 17,560 pounds and has 97 horsepower.

B95D Tool Carrier – Weighs 17,703 pounds and has 97 horsepower.

B95D Long Reach – Weighs 17,996 pounds and has 97 horsepower. It has a max backhoe reach of 22 feet 4 inches.

B110D – Weighs 18,805 pounds and has 110 horsepower.

Sany Goes “Fully Loaded”

Sany America Chinese manufacturer Sany has maintained a theme of simple construction machines loaded with standard features. The theme continues for its first – and, so far, only – backhoe loader for the U.S. market.

The SLB95 debuted in 2021 with a dig depth of 14 feet 3 inches and these standard features:

4WD power-shift transmission with limited slip differential.

Load-sensing hydraulics with pilot controls and ISO/SAE pattern change.

Boom float, return-to-dig and breaker line.

Flip-over pads, outrigger cylinder guards and front bumpers.

Eight LED working lights, rotating beacon, traffic lights and air suspension seat.

It has an operating weight of 17,725 pounds with cab and runs on a 95-net-horsepower Deutz Tier 4 Final diesel engine. It is also available in a canopy version.