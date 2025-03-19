The 330 P-Tier from John Deere has a Yanmar engine rated at 73 gross horsepower and an operating weight of 9,930 pounds. Standard hydraulic flow is 25 gallons per minute, with a 39-gallons-per-minute high-flow option available; both are at 3,450 psi. Standard communications include JDLink modem and Operations Center. Deere’s EH Dual Self Leveling feature is an available option.

Though not as popular as they once were, skid steers – those with wheels – still maintain a place on the construction site, with sales increasing in recent years and new models continuing to arrive.

Caterpillar and John Deere were among manufacturers introducing new models in 2024. This report also includes the latest from Bobcat, Case, JCB, Kubota and New Holland.

Bobcat

Bobcat Bobcat offers 11 models of skid steers with operating weights from 2,892 to 9,728 pounds and 23 to 105 horsepower. The company has focused on providing the best operator experience with pressurized cabs to increase HVAC efficiency and low noise and vibration. Optional Selectable Joystick Controls minimize fatigue and make it easy to run attachments. Other SJC features include tailoring of workgroup and drive response, speed management and auto idle.

Bobcat Machine IQ is offered on select models. It monitors the health of connected Bobcat machines, whether singly or in a fleet, and provides information to help optimize maintenance, security and performance.

Case

Case CE The turbocharged, direct-injection FPT engine of the Case SV280B provides 74 gross horsepower at 2,500 rpm and 232 pound-feet of torque at 1,400 rpm, yet the skid steer is only 142.8 inches long and 72 inches wide with excavator bucket on the ground.

Standard auxiliary hydraulics provide 24.2 gallons per minute of flow and 3,050 psi of pressure. Optional second auxiliary hydraulics are available as are Hydraulics on Demand high-flow hydraulics with 37.6 gallons per minute at 3,050 psi, add-on counterweights and a hydraulic attachment coupler (a manual coupler is standard).

Like all Case B-Series skid steer loaders, the SV280B features low-entry, large steps and a wide door for entry and exit, adjustable armrests, heated air-suspension seating and a powerful HVAC system.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Caterpillar introduced four next-generation models in late 2024: the 250, 260, 270 and 270 XE (see our video coverage here). Compared to the D3 Series, these new skid steers have upgraded engine power and torque, lift and tilt breakout forces, stability, operating comfort and technology.

Closed-center auxiliary hydraulics make them compatible with all Cat Smart Attachments. All models are shipped as “High Flow ready” via software-enabled attachment. High Flow XPS is available as a factory option for customers whose applications require higher auxiliary hydraulic capability, and an XE configuration is available for even greater auxiliary hydraulic performance on the 270 XE model.

Options include a range of mechanical and air-ride suspension seating, a standard 5-inch LCD or optional 8-inch advanced touchscreen monitor and advanced joysticks for enhanced functionality. Available Cat Product Link Elite provides a full range of telematics as well as remote flash and remote troubleshooting capabilities.

JCB

JCB The defining feature of JCB’s Teleskid skid steer loader is the extendable lift arm.

The 3TS 8W has a lift height of more than 13 feet and a forward reach of 8 feet, as well as the ability to dig 3 feet into the ground. This versatility allows the 3TS 8W to perform the functions of a loader, an excavator and a skid steer. “It’s an ideal solution for contractors juggling diverse projects or smaller teams,” says product manager Lee Tice.

The design also allows forward positioning of the operator station for maximum visibility to the front. The bucket-position leveling system helps retain material.

The 3TS 8W shares its single-arm design with all JCB skid steer models, providing a side-door entry that enables the operator to enter and exit without climbing over attachments or beneath a raised boom.

John Deere

The 330 P-Tier skid steer loader (pictured at the top of this story) is the smaller of two P-Tier models in John Deere’s eight-model lineup (the others are G-Series), and it has all the features that make P-Tier machines ideal for extensive skid steer use.

“It is a versatile solution for a variety of tough jobs,” says Emily Pagura, product marketing manager.

The one-piece cab is fully sealed and pressurized to reduce noise, water and dust intrusion. It has a brand-new premium heated and ventilated seat that is found in all new P-Tier skid steer and compact track loader models. Improvements of the P-Tier over the G-Tier models include 20% better visibility and the replacement of rocker switches with a 25-button sealed switch module.

An optional 8-inch touchscreen display enables a number of other features, including Attachment Manager to match attachments with machine performance and Slope Indicate displaying the cross-slope (roll) and main-fall (pitch) of the machine in degrees or percentages.

Kubota

Kubota Kubota’s two models of skid steer loaders, the SSV65 and SSV75, offer a full range of standard features for high performance on tight sites and difficult terrain.

Jerry Corder, Kubota product manager for construction equipment, says that Kubota’s overhead door differentiates it in a crowded market. “Kubota pioneered the overhead door in skid steer loaders.”

The door can be kept closed to minimize noise, dust and weather ingress or can be left open for comfort in mild weather and for improved communication at any time. “In addition, should the machine run out of fuel or incur a failure where the loader arms can’t be completely lowered, the operator can still get the door opened and exit the cab.”

New Holland

New Holland Doran Herritt, product manager for New Holland Construction North America, says the L328 occupies the sweet spot in New Holland’s lineup. “It has 2,800 pounds of lift capacity, great visibility, ideal weight distribution and a lower center of gravity, making it the perfect choice for a variety of tasks.”

With 74 horsepower, the L328 is the second most powerful of New Holland’s skid steers. (The L334 has 90 horsepower.) But with its 69-inch width and 143-inch length with bucket, it can maneuver in tight spaces.

Herritt says the company is seeing increasing demand for higher hydraulic performance to run attachments such as mulchers. The L328 has 3,046 hydraulic psi with either the 24.2-gallons-per-minute standard flow or the 37.6-gallons-per-minute high-flow option to meet this higher demand.