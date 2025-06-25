Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used construction equipment sales trends from Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data and EquipmentWatch market trend reports.

Here’s What You Need to Know:

Kubota strengthened its lead as the top seller of new financed compact track loaders from March 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025.

The top-selling new model of compact track loader is the Kubota SVL75-3.

The top-selling used compact track loader model is the Kubota SVL75-2.

Used compact track loader prices decreased slightly during the period, while the average age remained flat.

The highest retailing CTL at auction during the period was a 2022 Cat 299D3 XE with 1,135 hours.

Compact track loaders – or track skid steers - continue to climb in popularity, with U.S. contractors purchasing 12.9% more new machines year over year, according to Fusable’s latest EDA equipment finance data.

A total of 54,269 new CTLs were financed from March 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025, compared to 48,061 new units financed during the same period the previous year.

Kubota widened the gap between its competitors, accounting for 27.4% of all new financed compact track loader sales, or 14,893 units. Caterpillar’s sales increased marginally, but not enough to chip away at the Japan-based ag and construction equipment manufacturer’s lead. Bobcat and Deere also saw their sales increase, keeping them solidly in the third and fourth positions, while fifth-place Takeuchi saw its sales decline slightly.

The best-selling models included the Kubota SVL75-3, Kubota SVL97-2 and Deere 325G. Legacy models, including the Cat 259D3, Cat 289D3 and 299D3 and Deere 333G, exited the chart this year as new models entered the market.

The new Cat 255 replaced the 259D3, while the 265 replaced both the 279D3 and 289D3. Deere added three new large-frame compact track loaders to its P-Tier lineup, with the 333 P-Tier replacing the 333G.

As expected, the legacy models that fell off the top new financed sales chart accounted for some of the top used financed models. Bobcat and Cat were neck and neck for the top spot, with just 23 units separating them for first and second place. Deere remained in third with 16.2% of used financed sales, Kubota in fourth at 14.3% and Takeuchi in fifth with 7.3%. At the date we examined the data, the top-selling used models were the Kubota SVL75-2, Deere 333G and Cat 259D3.

Used Compact Track Loader Prices

Used compact track loader prices declined slightly between March 1, 2024, and February 28, 2025, according to Fusable’s EquipmentWatch market trend data.

During that time, the average price for a used CTL peaked at $59,473 in the first quarter of 2024. Prices have been on a downward trend since, falling to $56,300 during the first quarter of 2025. The average age of used CTLs also remained steady, inching up from 4.9 years to 5 years. The average age and price were calculated on 549,661 resale listings during the period in the EquipmentWatch database.

EquipmentWatch

EquipmentWatch defines fair market value (FMV) as the monetary value of an asset that can be expected in a transaction with a single seller and single buyer, neither of whom is under any compulsion or time restriction to complete the transaction. FMV for heavy equipment is most closely associated with the private, resale market, as opposed to the public, auction market.

Auction Markets

Looking at the top 20 compact track loaders sold for the 12-month period of April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, in terms of auction price, Cat took 16 of the top 20 price spots, with Bobcat and Case CE claiming the other positions on the list.

The highest priced model was a 2022 Cat 299D3 XE. It sold for $132,000 at a Lutz Auction Service sale in Dhanis, Texas, on June 8, 2024, as reported by the EquipmentWatch auction price guide.

EDA and EquipmentWatch are owned by Fusable, parent of Equipment World.