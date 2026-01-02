From Cummins’ Gasoline Engine to Struck Mini Dozers – Our Top 10 Stories of 2025

The list includes pickups from Toyota and Honda, new motor graders and dump trucks from Cat, Cummins' first gasoline engine and a Struck comeback.

Staff Report (EQW)
Jan 2, 2026
Greg Linsmeyer bought the Struck Corporation a year ago and released an all-new lineup of mini dozers for 2025.
Struck Compact Construction Equipment

Equipment World’s most-viewed stories of 2025 reveal our readers’ varied interests in construction equipment.

The list includes pickups from Toyota and Honda, new motor graders and articulated dump trucks from Caterpillar and Cummins’ first gasoline engine.

A comeback by Struck mini dozers and a 1950s Cat “Twin D8” dozer also made list.

So here’s a look at the top 10 stories of 2025 that appeared on equipmentworld.com, ordered by the most number of page views from the top down, with links provided if you want to read more. 

1. Toyota Reveals 2026 Tundra with Engine Choices, New Standard Features

Toyota has revealed its 2026 Tundra pickup trucks, with choice of two engines, larger gas tank, standard tow hitch and off-road upgrades, among other features.

2. The 1950s Cat “Twin D8” – 2 Joined Dozers, 1 Big Blade, Double the Power

In the late 1940s, Buster Peterson decided two Cats were better than one and created the “Twin D8” – a great idea until the D9 debuted in 1954.

3. Cummins’ First Gasoline Engine Debuted for Kenworth Medium-Duty Trucks

The engine runs on 87-octane gasoline and achieves diesel-like performance, Cummins says. It has a horsepower range of 200 to 300 and torque up to 660 foot-pounds.

4. Cat Launches 140 Lever Motor Grader with New Cab, Loads of Added Tech

Caterpillar gave the top-selling motor grader in the U.S. a ground-up redesign.

5. Cat's Next-Generation Articulated Dump Trucks Get Smart Automatic Features

Cat’s next-generation articulated dump trucks get smarter and safer, with built-in automatic features and an upgraded interior.

6. Bull Equipment Charges Into U.S. Market with Low-Cost Mini Excavator Lineup

Bull Equipment brought five compact excavators ranging from 1.2 to 4.0 tons to the U.S. through a direct-to-consumer sales model that claims no dealer markups and prices “40 percent lower than big-brand alternatives.”

7. Quick Data: Top-Selling Mini Excavators in 2024-2025

Find out the most popular models of new and used financed mini excavators and which models are fetching the most at auction.

8. Struck Mini Dozers Make a Comeback with All-New Lineup

A little over a year ago it looked as if the popular mini-dozer maker Struck Corporation was on its way out. But thanks to a new owner, the company best-known for its do-it-yourself kits advertised in Popular Mechanics revamped and modernized the entire Struck lineup for 2025.

9. 2026 Honda Ridgeline Arrives with V6 and 4 AWD Trims

The new 2026 Honda Ridgeline midsize pickup has been rolling out to dealerships during its 20th anniversary year offering four trims to choose from – all with four-wheel drive.

10. Big Year for Excavators with Lots of New Models – Buyer’s Guide 2025

Here’s the latest from Bobcat, Case, Caterpillar, Develon, Hitachi, Hyundai, JCB, John Deere, Kato, KOBELCO, Komatsu, Liebherr, Link-Belt, LiuGong, Mecalac, Sany, Sunward, Takeuchi, Volvo, Wacker Neuson and XCMG.

