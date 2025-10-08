First-Ever Ratings Reveal Top-5 Helmets to Protect Construction Workers

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Oct 8, 2025
A researcher performs tests in the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab, which has released the first-ever construction helmet ratings.
Virginia Tech

Researchers at the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab have unveiled the first construction helmet rating system and are shining a spotlight on the benefits of Type II helmets.

The laboratory’s team, led by Lab Director Steve Rowson, first analyzed data from jobsite falls to distinguish traditional Type I hard hats from Type II helmets with interior energy-absorbing materials. Work then began in Summer 2024 to study “severe but survivable” falls of 14 to 25 feet for concussion and skull-fracture risks. A 25-person team of faculty and students combined data and computed performance scores for nine Type I and eight Type II helmets.

The team ranked the following top-five helmets based on their ability to reduce linear and rotational head acceleration during a range of oblique fall scenarios:

  1. Milwaukee Tool Bolt with Impact Armor
  2. Milwaukee Tool Bolt
  3. Studson SHK-1
  4. Dewalt DPG22
  5. Kask Zenith X2

Significantly Reduced Risks of Type II Helmets

The Helmet Lab simulated falls at about three times the energy used by the American National Standards Institute. Rowson says ANSI tests don’t accurately reflect the force of real-world falls.

Helmet Lab data shows that using Type II helmets will reduce the risk of fall-related concussions by 34% and the risk of skull fractures by 65% on average, and top-performing Type II helmets can reduce concussion and skull-fracture risks by up to 48% and 77%, respectively.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the construction industry accounted for 47% of all fatal falls, slips and trips in 2023.

Top-Rated Helmets

Here's a closer look at the study's top five helmets (all Type II) and where you can buy them:

Milwaukee Tool Bolt with Impact Armor, $150: Impact Armor liner provides oblique impact protection through Rheon tech, allows for integration of additional PPE and accessories, comes with padded suspension and five adjustable chin buckle straps.

Milwaukee Bolt LinerMilwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool Bolt, $110: allows for  integration of additional PPE and accessories, comes with padded suspension and five adjustable chin buckle straps.

Milwaukee BoltMilwaukee Tool

Studson SHK-1, $150: Features Koroyd welded tubes that crumple on impact to absorb force, a Twiceme integrated chip to store emergency contact details and medical information for first responders, and a four-point chin strap system.

Studson Shk 1Studson

Dewalt DPG22, $74: Features a polycarbonate/ABS shell and EPS foam liner for impact protection, plus articulating glide ratchet suspension and four-point retention straps.

Dewalt Dpg22Dewalt

Kask Zenith X2, $150: HD Polypropylene external shell, Neopor Ccycled by BASF internal shell, adjustable size system with double diameter dial and self-adaptive live hinge. 

Kask ZenithKask

First Construction Helmet Rating System

Construction industry helmets are now the 10th category of helmet for which the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab has developed a rating system and its first non-sports rating system. Research was guided and funded through a collaboration with the John R. Gentille Foundation, ELECTRI International, the American Society of Concrete Contractors, and the Association of Union Constructors.

“Virginia Tech brings the research expertise necessary to evaluate helmets from multiple manufacturers objectively,” said Alex Kopp, director of environmental health and safety for the Association of Union Constructors. “Many contractors are weighing whether to switch helmet styles or brands – or whether a switch is needed at all. These independent ratings will give them the data they need to make informed choices that prioritize worker protection.”

 

