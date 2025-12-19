Komatsu says its new PC365-11 hybrid excavator offers “a rare dual gain in power output and efficiency,” thanks to a fully electric swing system and "boom-up" power assist that captures and stores energy during operation, then provides an extra boost when needed.

The result is up to a 15% increase in productivity and up to a 20% reduction in fuel consumption over non-hybrid models in the 37- to 39-metric-ton size class, according to the manufacturer.

The refreshed 269-horsepower model also features a new exterior design, an enhanced operator cab and several new standard and optional features purpose-built for the North American construction market.

Hybrid Electric Swing System

A dedicated electric swing system with “boom-up” power assist improves swing speeds and operational efficiency on the large excavator. Unlike conventional hydraulic swing systems, an ultracapacitator captures energy, then charges and discharges rapidly to power the electric swing motor. This provides up to a 70-horsepower boost when the engine is in ultra-low idle, delivering instantaneous power to the work equipment on demand.

Komatsu says this ultra-low idle state, combined with the Tier 4 Final engine, reduces fuel consumption by up to 20%, extending runtimes and lowering the total cost of ownership. All electrical energy used in this system is generated during normal operation and stored in the ultracapacitor — no external charging needed.

Hydraulic Performance

Because hydraulic power is not needed for swing operations, all available power is used for the boom, arm and bucket cylinder functions. The closed-center, load-sensing hydraulic system reduces digging cycle times and work equipment lag, enabling smoother and quieter operation in multifunction applications.

“The PC365LC-11 was engineered for excellence in multifunction applications by leveraging its innovative electric powertrain system to boost jobsite productivity while reducing fuel consumption,” says Matthew Moen, product manager. “To highlight these performance enhancements, we’re emphasizing the concept of ‘multifunction plus’ as the defining feature of this machine.”

[Watch: What’s New on Komatsu’s Next-Gen PC220LC-12 Excavator? – Almost Everything!]

Komatsu

Operator Comfort and Safety

Compared to the previous model, PC365-11 offers key enhancements in operator experience, technology and attachment flexibility, including:

A new premium heated air-suspension seat with a high leather back, improved cushioning and multiple adjustments.

New proportional joysticks offering intuitive and ergonomic control.

A KomVision 360-degree camera system offering a real-time, bird’s-eye view of the machine and its surroundings.

A tool control system, which allows operators to configure and store flow rates/target pressures for multiple attachments and view attachment information on the in-cab monitor interface. (Standard for machine configurations with an additional hydraulic piping line.)

Optional factory-installed quick coupler piping for easy attachment of tools, such as the Lehnhoff quick coupler system.

An optional factory-installed Smart Construction 3D Machine Guidance kit, providing operators and office personnel access to 3D design and topography data.

All electric-swing system components are covered by a 7-year/15,000-hour fully transferable warranty.

Komatsu PC365-11 Excavator Specs