Komatsu's New PC365-11 Hybrid Excavator Boosts Power, Cuts Fuel Use

A fully electric swing system increases swing speeds for the 38-metric-ton model while converting wasted energy into a 70-horsepower boost.

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 19, 2025
Excavator Pc365 Lc Wildwood Fl Ds 250909 Img 2281 Photo 3x2 Lg
Komatsu

Komatsu says its new PC365-11 hybrid excavator offers “a rare dual gain in power output and efficiency,” thanks to a fully electric swing system and "boom-up" power assist that captures and stores energy during operation, then provides an extra boost when needed. 

The result is up to a 15% increase in productivity and up to a 20% reduction in fuel consumption over non-hybrid models in the 37- to 39-metric-ton size class, according to the manufacturer.

The refreshed 269-horsepower model also features a new exterior design, an enhanced operator cab and several new standard and optional features purpose-built for the North American construction market.

Hybrid Electric Swing System

A dedicated electric swing system with “boom-up” power assist improves swing speeds and operational efficiency on the large excavator. Unlike conventional hydraulic swing systems, an ultracapacitator captures energy, then charges and discharges rapidly to power the electric swing motor. This provides up to a 70-horsepower boost when the engine is in ultra-low idle, delivering instantaneous power to the work equipment on demand.

Komatsu says this ultra-low idle state, combined with the Tier 4 Final engine, reduces fuel consumption by up to 20%, extending runtimes and lowering the total cost of ownership. All electrical energy used in this system is generated during normal operation and stored in the ultracapacitor — no external charging needed.

Hydraulic Performance

Because hydraulic power is not needed for swing operations, all available power is used for the boom, arm and bucket cylinder functions. The closed-center, load-sensing hydraulic system reduces digging cycle times and work equipment lag, enabling smoother and quieter operation in multifunction applications.

“The PC365LC-11 was engineered for excellence in multifunction applications by leveraging its innovative electric powertrain system to boost jobsite productivity while reducing fuel consumption,” says Matthew Moen, product manager. “To highlight these performance enhancements, we’re emphasizing the concept of ‘multifunction plus’ as the defining feature of this machine.”

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
Presented by Woods Equipment Co.
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
6 Strategies for Managing Farm Equipment
Presented by Shell
6 Strategies for Managing Farm Equipment

[Watch: What’s New on Komatsu’s Next-Gen PC220LC-12 Excavator? – Almost Everything!]

Excavator Pc365 Lc Wildwood Fl Ds 250909 Img 2239Komatsu

Operator Comfort and Safety

Compared to the previous model, PC365-11 offers key enhancements in operator experience, technology and attachment flexibility, including:

  • A new premium heated air-suspension seat with a high leather back, improved cushioning and multiple adjustments.
  • New proportional joysticks offering intuitive and ergonomic control.
  • A KomVision 360-degree camera system offering a real-time, bird’s-eye view of the machine and its surroundings.
  • A tool control system, which allows operators to configure and store flow rates/target pressures for multiple attachments and view attachment information on the in-cab monitor interface. (Standard for machine configurations with an additional hydraulic piping line.)
  • Optional factory-installed quick coupler piping for easy attachment of tools, such as the Lehnhoff quick coupler system.
  • An optional factory-installed Smart Construction 3D Machine Guidance kit, providing operators and office personnel access to 3D design and topography data.

All electric-swing system components are covered by a 7-year/15,000-hour fully transferable warranty.

Komatsu PC365-11 Excavator Specs

  • Drive method: Electric drive
  • Swing reduction: Planetary gear
  • Service brake: Electric brake
  • Holding brake/Swing lock: Mechanical disc brake
  • Swing speed: 9.5 rpm
  • Swing torque: 82,313 ft-lbs
  • Maximum flow: 141.3 gpm
  • Implement circuits: 5,540 psi
  • Travel circuit: 5,540 psi
  • Pilot circuit: 470 psi
  • Fuel tank:159.8 gal
  • DEF tank: 10.3 gal
  • Operating weight with triple-grouser shoes 28 in: 83,012 lbs
  • Operating weight with triple-grouser shoes 31.5 in:83,894 lbs
  • Operating weight with triple-grouser shoes 33.5 in:84,335 lbs
  • Engine Model: Komatsu SAA6D114E-6*
  • SAEJ1995 - Gross: 271 hp
  • ISO 9249 / SAE J1349 - Net: 269 hp
  • Maximum drawbar pull: 65,191 lbs
  • Gradeability: 70%, 35°
  • Maximum travel speed: 3.4 mph (high) | 2.8 mph (Mid) | 2 mph (Low)
Related Stories
The excavator, a Caterpillar 323, was being hauled with its boom raised when it struck the bridge.
Roadbuilding
Hauled Excavator Crashes Through Top of Kansas Bridge Causing Up to $1M Damage
This excavator bucket came unlatched from the excavator's quick coupler June 3 in Washington due to a missing safety latch, according to L&I.
Safety & Compliance
Contractor Faces $170K Fine After Worker Crushed by Falling Excavator Bucket
Volvo says its new ECR355 is designed for work in tight spaces with increased lift power and tractive force.
Excavators
Volvo Launches New ECR355 Excavator with Short Swing, More Lift Capacity
The GHD-10 marks the first NPK hydraulic hammer released in the company's next-generation, mid-range series – soon followed by four more models for excavators ranging from 10 to 39 metric tons.
Attachments
NPK Launches Next-Gen GHD Series of Mid-Range Hydraulic Hammers
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Excavator Pc365 Lc Wildwood Fl Ds 250909 Img 2281 Photo 3x2 Lg
Excavators
Komatsu's New PC365-11 Hybrid Excavator Boosts Power, Cuts Fuel Use
A fully electric swing system increases swing speeds for the 38-metric-ton model while converting wasted energy into a 70-horsepower boost.
Uv34xl Thumb
Compact equipment
Closer Look: Bobcat's UV34XL UTV with New Limited Package
Bobcat L95
Compact Wheel Loaders
The Right Fit for Your Jobsite? – Compact Wheel Loader Buyer's Guide 2025-26
2026 Ford Maverick Tremor
Pickups
2026 Ford Maverick Revealed: Compact Pickup Gets Choice of 5 Trims, 2 Engines
Kubota U17 Thumb
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Kubota’s New U17-5 Mini Excavator Gets Tough in Tight Spaces
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All