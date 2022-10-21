Starting Monday, Munich, Germany will play host to the 33rd edition of the world's largest construction equipment trade show, Bauma 2022.

From October 24-28, more than 3,500 exhibitors will present their latest products and innovations in construction, building materials and mining vehicles and equipment. The show was moved from its usual April dates to October due to the uncertainties caused by the global pandemic. Held every three years, Bauma had nearly 630,000 visitors from more than 200 countries in 2019, according to Messe Munchen.

“In the personal conversations we have with exhibitors and visitors, we hear one thing over and over again: They are really looking forward to having face-to-face discussions and, of course, to experiencing the special atmosphere that only Bauma can create,” says Klaus Dittrich, chairman and CEO of show producer Messe München. “I am really confident … that we will be able to put on an exciting Bauma that will attract a large number of international companies and visitors.”

Below is a glimpse of what some of the exhibitors will be displaying. Electrification and the digital construction site are expected to show some dominance across multiple booths.

Bobcat

Bobcat will showcase some of its latest machine and technology concepts in development for contractors at Bauma 2022.

The company will have a comprehensive display of its wheeled and tracked loaders, compact excavators, telehandlers and more. This will include new excavators of 5 to 8 metric tons and new attachments.

Machine debuts and its latest efforts in electrification and digitization of construction such as the T7X will be the focus for Bobcat.

CM Labs

CM Labs Simulations will showcase new simulator training solutions for compact track loaders, telehandlers and articulated dump trucks.

The developer of Vortex training simulators will display a variety of training solutions at booth C2.226-1 in the Canadian Pavilion.

The new releases for the CTLs, telehandlers and ADTs all run on the Vortex Advantage and the entry-level motion-enabled Vortex Edge Max. Both simulators will be deploying CM Labs’ full catalog of earthmoving and lifting equipment, including the recent release of its boom truck simulation training packs.

Liebherr

At Bauma 2022, Liebherr will present new products, highlights and innovations for the earthmoving and material handling sectors.

Practical applications of current and future alternative-drive concepts are expected to be presented in live shows several times a day. The company says practical concepts as well as construction equipment and material handlers that are powered by different primary energy sources such as diesel, HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oils), electricity and hydrogen will be showcased.

Several innovative machines will be at the show to highlight the alternative concepts – for example, the first battery-electric wheel loader and battery-electric telehandler of the Liebherr Group. These two Bauma exhibits are pre-production machines. The Liebherr electric material handler LH 26 M Industry E with battery-operated mobility kit is also part of the live shows.

Hamm

Hamm is rolling out world premieres of its battery-powered compact rollers as well as revamped lines of its soil compactor models.

The company will launch eight fully electric tandem asphalt compactors for its HD CompactLine series. The new battery-powered rollers will have the same operation and compaction performance as the coinciding diesel-powered models. The models’ lithium-ion batteries will also be able to run on a single charge “for an entire typical work day.”

The Wirtgen subsidiary also says it will bring the world’s first pivot-steered tandem rollers and the first electric compactor with oscillation.

Leica

Compact excavators working on large earthmoving projects can now use the same digital designs as the big diggers with Leica’s new iCON site excavator.

The simple machine control solution for compact excavators helps increase the efficiency and accuracy of trenching, grading or moving material on a smaller scale, Leica says. The system supports the swing boom, tiltrotator and tilt bucket functions of the machines.

“Now, compact excavators can contribute to small or large projects with efficiency powered by Leica Geosystems’ machine control functionality. This sets contractors on a path toward autonomy, enabling them to do earthmoving and detailed grading tasks more efficiently and sustainably.”

The Leica iCON site excavator solution and other products will be on display at Bauma 2022.

Vögele

Vögele plans to roll out its next generation of asphalt pavers at the Bauma 2022 show in October.

The company’s new Dash 5 pavers include the Super 1900-5(i) and Super 2100-5(i) highway-class models.

The company will also display its latest fixed-width and extending screeds.

Vögele is keeping details of the new pavers secret until the show. But it hints that the machines will have flexible, modular designs for easier use and to save on costs. Increased automated functions are also on tap as well as more features to reduce environmental impact.

Komatsu

Komatsu is launching new electrified machines at the Bauma trade show in Munich.

The Japanese construction equipment manufacturer will display 27 products in its nearly 50,000-square-foot stand. Working under the theme of “Creating Value Together,” the booth will focus on future technologies, digitalization and electrification, including a new virtual stand where attendees will get a first look at the company’s upcoming wheel loader innovations.

The zero-emission, battery-powered compact wheel loader concept was developed in collaboration with Moog, a manufacturer of precision control systems.

Moog provided the machine’s intelligent electrification system, which includes an electric traction motor, lift, tilt and steering electric cylinders, power electronics, system control computer, battery, and battery management system. The system will help Komatsu control not only the loader’s motion but also its energy use to enhance runtime and cut maintenance costs compared to diesel alternatives, Moog says.

Komatsu provided the vehicle-level design and assembly, including structural configurations to integrate the electrification system.

Yanmar

Yanmar plans to debut its electrification strategy for off-road equipment at this year’s Bauma show in Germany as it seeks to establish itself as the all-in-one engineering, design and manufacturing integrator for e-powertrains.

“As Yanmar looks to meet the challenges of the coming century, our transformation will encompass new products with alternative fuel technologies,” says Tomohisa Tao, president, Yanmar Power Technology Co. Ltd. “Our aim, together with our dealers and OEM partners, in this strategy is to build stronger relationships and create even greater customer value with new-energy technology. We will work hard to support our OEM partners and customers to achieve their environmental and performance goals.”

The manufacturer will highlight its current off-road equipment, as well as its future vision including electrification strategy for e-powertrains; electric equipment demonstrations; Yanmar/ELEO modular, high-density battery system.

Earlier this year, the manufacturer teased the SV17e, an electric mini excavator aimed at customers in the European market. The SV17e plays in the 1.5- to 2-metric-ton segment. It is powered by an electric drive with 48-volt batteries and fast charging capability. At zero emissions it not only passes the greenhouse gas test but is also quiet and suitable for indoor and confined-space operations where diesel exhaust emissions pose health hazards to workers.

XCMG

XCMG is set to bring its largest exhibition to date to Bauma 2022.

A lineup of new energy products is slated for release at the show, including pure electric models of all-terrain cranes, excavators and loaders. The new lineup offers large-capacity, quick-charging batteries that allow the machines to run with zero emissions.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc. will not have formal corporate representation at the 33rd edition of the world’s largest construction equipment trade show in late October.

For Bauma 2022 in Munich, under the theme “Let’s Do the Work,” Cat’s German dealer Zeppelin will display the company’s full array of equipment, including four new prototype battery electric machines. Models include the 320 medium electric excavator, the 950 GC medium electric wheel loader, the 301.9 electric compact excavator and the 906 electric compact wheel loader. At previous shows, Cat and Zeppelin shared the booth.

Cat withdrew its corporate presence at the show as of August 2021. It is not the only major construction equipment manufacturer to bow out of Bauma 2022. Volvo Construction Equipment, JLG and CNH Industrial have all cited changes in customer behavior relating to the pandemic as reasons to not attend. In addition, Metso Outotec, a mining services company, has also dropped out.

Cat’s exhibit will feature more than 70 pieces of equipment and attachments from Caterpillar Construction Industries, as well as a full display of Cat engines and power solutions from Caterpillar Industrial Power Systems Division in Hall A4.

The company will focus on technology integration, services solutions and advanced machine design to increase operating efficiency.

Mecalac

Mecalac plans to unveil a full set of medium-sized electric equipment for the urban construction site at Bauma 2022.

The new equipment trio consists of the 11-ton e12 excavator, the 1.3-cubic-yard es1000 swing loader and the 6-ton eD6 site dumper. Mecalac will also roll out its new battery-charging system called M-Power at the show.

Mecalac designed the products to provide a zero-emission, low-noise solution for the urban construction site.

“With these complementary products, all earthmoving operations (digging, loading and transporting) can now be carried out with emission-free machines on a scale never before achieved,” Mecalac says.