More than 70 pieces of Cat equipment will be on display at Bauma 2022. The company will be represented by their German dealer Zeppelin.

Caterpillar Inc. will not have formal corporate representation at the 33rd edition of the world’s largest construction equipment trade show in late October.

For Bauma 2022 in Munich, under the theme “Let’s Do the Work,” Cat’s German dealer Zeppelin will display the company’s fully array of equipment. At previous shows, Cat and Zeppelin shared the booth.

Cat withdrew its corporate presence at the show as of August 2021. It is not the only major construction equipment manufacturer to bow out of Bauma 2022. Volvo Construction Equipment, JLG and CNH Industrial have all cited changes in customer behavior relating to the pandemic as reasons to not attend. In addition, Metso Outotec, a mining services company, has also dropped out.

Cat’s exhibit will feature more than 70 pieces of equipment and attachments from Caterpillar Construction Industries, as well as a full display of Cat engines and power solutions from Caterpillar Industrial Power Systems Division in Hall A4.

The company will focus on technology integration, services solutions and advanced machine design to increase operating efficiency.

Full range of equipment

Among the highlights, Cat will showcase its commitment that 100% of new products through 2030 will be more sustainable than the previous generation.

The 20 next-generation Cat excavators that will be on display with capacities from 1.6 to 95 metric tons all feature increased productivity and lower fuel consumption.

Like other manufacturers, Cat is also moving into introducing battery-electric with zero exhaust machines. At Bauma 2022, the company says it will be unveiling multiple electric models currently under development. No specific details were offered as to which machines will be on display other than an electric Cat MH3024 material handler.

Cat’s first high drive electric drive dozer, the D6 XE, also will be featured and equipped with Cat Abrasion undercarriage that extends wear life of the undercarriage in high-abrasion, low- to medium-impact applications, while its patented relieved tread idler design extends life up to twice as long. According to Cat, the D6 XE moves up to 35% more material per liter of fuel than the predecessor D6T.

From an equipment standpoint, the exhibit will include different platforms from XE models built for performance with the latest technologies and/or advanced drive systems to GC models designed to deliver rugged reliability and value.

The recently introduced Cat 906-, 907- and 908-wheel loader models will be among those displayed. Also, nearly 30 displayed Caterpillar Global Construction & Infrastructure (GCI) models will be anchored by nine tracked and four wheeled next-generation excavators ranging in capacity from 15 to 95 metric tons, a rail-road excavator and three material handlers.

For moving large volumes of materials, the Hall B6 stand also includes articulated and off-highway trucks with capacities ranging from 30 to 70 metric tons and Cat 992 and 988K XE large wheel loaders. Rounding out the CI exhibit, will be the D4 dozer and the Cat 120 GC motor grader, the CB2.5 GC utility compactor and CS12 GC vibratory compactor.

Complementing the range of Cat construction equipment, dozens of attachments will be on display including hammers, sheers, grapples, couplers, buckets, Smart dozer blades, augers, demolition grapples and tiltrotator systems.

Advanced technologies

Numerous technology systems offered by Caterpillar that provide the power to track, monitor, automate and manage assets also will be either on display or a talking point at Bauma 2022.

The Cat PL161 has been designed for asset tracking and tool recognition. It mounts simply to attachments and other items so their location can be viewed across multiple sites. When installed on a Cat attachment operated by a next-generation Cat excavator, the PL161 enables numerous additional features, such as tool recognition and tracking hours worked.

Among the multiple technologies on display at Bauma 2022, the Cat Command Station enables operators to work remotely while seated in a virtual cab with controls and display. Attendees will be able to sit in the Command Station and operate a machine remotely.

Also, accessed via laptops and mobile devices, Cat Productivity will be on display demonstrating a cloud-based application that provides an overview of machine and jobsite production.

Services solutions

With more than 1.2 million connected assets capturing and reporting machine operating data, Cat dealers can offer customers solutions like VisionLink to help increase uptime and maximize profitability. Attendees will experience many services choices at Bauma. One key offering is Customer Value Agreements (CVA) designed to help reduce owning and operating costs.

Additional services solutions being featured at Bauma include:

Cat Equipment Management for tracking equipment location and hours as well as monitoring machine use, health and carbon-dioxide emissions.

emissions. Cloud-based Cat Service Information System (SIS) 2.0 for online and mobile capabilities for ordering parts on www.parts.cat.com.

Remote services including Remote Troubleshoot and Remote Flash that allow Cat dealers to connect with the machine to diagnose fault codes and update operating software.

Cat Self-Service Options to deliver simple parts ordering and machine repair support for those who prefer to do their own service.

Bauma 2022 attendees will also learn about the hundreds of new Cat Reman and Rebuild product offerings, as well as the range of repair options that lower equipment owning costs. According to Cat, the equipment is made to be rebuilt, and Cat Rebuild services run 350 separate tests, and recondition or replace up to 7,000 parts during a Cat Certified machine rebuild to return it to a like-new condition at a fraction of the cost of a new machine. A Cat 982M wheel loader on display will be a Cat Certified Rebuild, built with Cat Advansys GET (Ground Engagement Tools).