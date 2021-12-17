Yanmar's First Electric Prototype: the SV17e Compact Excavator (Video)

Tom Jackson
Dec 17, 2021
Yanmar SV17 Electric Mini Excavator
No noise, no emissions, Yanmar makes the case.
Yanmar

Is it too soon to talk about Bauma, the big European equipment show held every three years in Munich?

We think not, especially when the previews demonstrate what is arguably the biggest and most significant trend in heavy equipment — electrification.

In this particular case, Yanmar gave the press a preshow preview of its first electric mini excavator prototype: the new SV17e. The company positions this machine as an important strategic step in the transformation for Yanmar Compact Equipment and indicative of the direction of the company.

“Our transformation will embrace our entire business and will encompass new products with alternative-fuel technologies,” says Giuliano Parodi, CEO of Yanmar. “The SV17e prototype is a demonstration of our intent to build a sustainable business for our customers and dealer partners.”

Yanmar's prototype electric excavator is set to launch at bauma.Without a diesel engine the overall size and weight of this excavator can be greatly reduced.YanmarThe SV17e mini excavator is aimed at customers in the European market and plays in the 1.5- to 2-metric-ton segment. It is powered by an electric drive with 48-volt batteries and fast charging capability. At zero emissions it not only passes the greenhouse gas test but is also quiet and suitable for indoor and confined-space operations where diesel exhaust emissions pose health hazards to workers.

“The operator is at the heart of this machine, and we have challenged ourselves to deliver the comfort, power, control and precision which we believe will surpass the expectations of professional operators,” says Cedric Durand, director product management.

In preparation for its sales start at Bauma 2022 (October 24 - 30), the prototype SV17e is currently undergoing a product testing regime including field tests.

If you don’t want to wait until Bauma to see the new SV17e in action, Yanmar Compact Equipment has prepared a short film. Watch the SV17e video here:  

And Yanmar isn’t alone in this race to electrification. Check out our other reporting on this topic at the links below:


 


Related Stories
Cat mini excavator with grade control cutting a slope
Compact Excavators
Aftermarket Grade Control Now Available for Cat Mini Excavators
Caterpillar 304 and 305 CR Mini Hydraulic Excavators
Compact Excavators
Cat Boosts Power, Speed on New 304, 305 CR Compact Excavators
LiuGong 9027F Zero Tail Swing Compact Excavator
Compact Excavators
LiuGong Rolls Out Two F-Series Excavators – and One Has Zero Tail Swing
Bobcat E35 compact excavator scooping up dirt on a jobsite
Compact Excavators
Going Where Big Machines Can't – Bobcat's New E32, E35 Compact Excavators
Top Stories
Yanmar SV17 Electric Mini Excavator
Compact Excavators
Yanmar's First Electric Prototype: the SV17e Compact Excavator (Video)
The prototype mini excavator, to be released first in Europe, gives an indication of the future for Yanmar Compact Equipment.
Bobcat UW53 Toolcat utility vehicle at a construction site.
Equipment
Bobcat Reimagines the UTV with Its New UW53, UW56 Toolcats
GMC Canyon AT4 Concept pickup truck
Pickups
GMC's Canyon AT4 Pickup Truck Has Almost Everything – Even a Kitchenette
Epiroc Pulverizer excavator attachment crushing concrete
Attachments
Crush, Dig, Lift – 11 Attachments to Do More with Your Excavator
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Sponsor Content
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2022 Fleet Technology Trends Report
This report shows that fleets leverage technology to combat the driver shortage, decrease fuel costs, address safety concerns, and improve customer service. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All