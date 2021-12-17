Is it too soon to talk about Bauma, the big European equipment show held every three years in Munich?

We think not, especially when the previews demonstrate what is arguably the biggest and most significant trend in heavy equipment — electrification.

In this particular case, Yanmar gave the press a preshow preview of its first electric mini excavator prototype: the new SV17e. The company positions this machine as an important strategic step in the transformation for Yanmar Compact Equipment and indicative of the direction of the company.

“Our transformation will embrace our entire business and will encompass new products with alternative-fuel technologies,” says Giuliano Parodi, CEO of Yanmar. “The SV17e prototype is a demonstration of our intent to build a sustainable business for our customers and dealer partners.”

YanmarThe SV17e mini excavator is aimed at customers in the European market and plays in the 1.5- to 2-metric-ton segment. It is powered by an electric drive with 48-volt batteries and fast charging capability. At zero emissions it not only passes the greenhouse gas test but is also quiet and suitable for indoor and confined-space operations where diesel exhaust emissions pose health hazards to workers.

“The operator is at the heart of this machine, and we have challenged ourselves to deliver the comfort, power, control and precision which we believe will surpass the expectations of professional operators,” says Cedric Durand, director product management.

In preparation for its sales start at Bauma 2022 (October 24 - 30), the prototype SV17e is currently undergoing a product testing regime including field tests.

If you don’t want to wait until Bauma to see the new SV17e in action, Yanmar Compact Equipment has prepared a short film. Watch the SV17e video here:

