Among the new simulator training packs CM Labs will be demonstrating at Bauma 2022 is one for articulated dump trucks.

CM Labs Simulations will showcase new simulator training solutions for compact track loaders, telehandlers, and articulated dump trucks at the world’s largest construction equipment trade show in late October.

For Bauma 2022 in Munich, Germany, the developer of Vortex training simulators will display a variety of training solutions at booth C2.226-1 in the Canadian Pavilion.

The new releases for the CTLs, telehandlers and ADTs all run on on the Vortex Advantage and the entry-level motion-enabled Vortex Edge Max. Both simulators will be deploying CM Labs’ full catalogue of earthmoving and lifting equipment, including the recent release of its boom truck simulation training packs. CM Labs

In addition, the company’s expanding excavator simulator training pack, which includes tilitrotator and jackhammer attachments, will be available. The pack integrates with Trimble’s Earthworks Grade Control Platform, which is now available with the dozer and motor grader training solutions as well.

To fully demonstrate the capabilities of the simulation packs, the booth will include an instructor operator station (IOS), which is normally where all the information is captured during a training session. Key metrics relating to safety violations, efficiency and objective reports to support trainers are provided.

Use of the metrics is devised from CM Labs’ exclusive Smart Training Technology. It means simulated machines interact with their environment just as they do in the real world. For instance, with CM Labs’ excavator simulators, operators learn how to optimize arm angles for maximum digging force.

During operator training sessions, all information is captured by the simulator and pushed to the IOS that will also be demonstrated in the CM Labs booth. The IOS supports trainers with objective reporting on key metrics related to safety violations and efficiency, which provides insight into the operator’s capabilities.

This insight is possible due to the high fidelity of CM Labs’ training solutions, powered by Smart Training Technology, the company says. The simulators are a solution that replicate the forces utilized by the machines.

CM Labs



New mobile training center

In addition to plans for Bauma 2022, the company also recently announced the release of its Mobile Training Center designed to give companies and training institutions the flexibility to offer training and assessment anywhere.

Intended for community colleges and vocational schools, it can multiply training locations and provide access to markets that were previously out of reach or too remote.

“Bringing training and recruitment to where it’s needed most can be a cost-effective strategy,” says Lisa Barbieri, CM Labs vice president of product.

The Mobile Training Center’s complete exterior can be leveraged to create high-impact branded graphics. The gooseneck trailer comes in 24- or 34-foot lengths and accommodates one or two simulators as well as the IOS, from which trainers can monitor, assess and report on training progress. The trailer can be hitched to a vehicle for transport or set up as a standalone station.

The training center is designed with an all-season training environment. It is equipped with a generator, insulated cooling and heating system and includes a breaker panel with a manual power switch to connect to a diesel generator or local grid, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and LED lighting with three switch zones. Add-on options include interior storage, bench, awning and 12kW liquid-cooled diesel generator.