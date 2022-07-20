Bauma Preview: Yanmar to Roll Out Carbon-Neutral Electrification Strategy

Yanmar ELEO modular battery system
Yanmar will introduce its electrification strategy at bauma 2022.
Yanmar

Yanmar plans to debut its electrification strategy for off-road equipment at this year’s Bauma show in Germany as it seeks to establish itself as the all-in-one engineering, design and manufacturing integrator for e-powertrains.

“As Yanmar looks to meet the challenges of the coming century, our transformation will encompass new products with alternative fuel technologies,” says Tomohisa Tao, president, Yanmar Power Technology Co. Ltd. “Our aim, together with our dealers and OEM partners, in this strategy is to build stronger relationships and create even greater customer value with new-energy technology. We will work hard to support our OEM partners and customers to achieve their environmental and performance goals.”

The manufacturer will highlight its current off-road equipment, as well as its future vision including:

Electrification strategy for e-powertrains: The exhibit will feature Yanmar's smart electrified power solutions tailored to the application-specific needs of individual OEMs. Yanmar says it will offer its partners control development, system evaluation, procurement, manufacturing and quality assurance.

Electric equipment demonstrator: An electric drive, 48-volt battery-powered excavator will be on display to showcase Yanmar’s integration of power and control systems.

Yanmar/ELEO modular, high-density battery system: The company will showcase ELEO’s high-performance modular battery systems. Yanmar acquired Netherlands-based ELEO Technologies in April to accelerate its delivery of electric powertrain solutions.

Extended 5-year warranty for TN Series engines: A new five-year/5,000-hour warranty for the manufacturer’s current lineup of clean diesel solutions will soon be available free of charge for TN series engines sold in Europe and operating on European territory.

“Yanmar sets a new benchmark by being the first to offer a complimentary five-year warranty for off-road vehicles,” says Carlo Giudici, director, industrial EMEA at Yanmar Europe. “It emphasizes the strong quality and reliability of our engines and is another important step to offering customers problem-free, sustainable ownership and higher resale value.”

Focused on the development of new energy sources, the company has already embarked on several new-energy projects in various business lines, including hydrogen-powered cogeneration, research into hydrogen fuel marine engines, bio-gas cogeneration, dual-fuel power solutions with natural gas, fuel cell marine technology, smart agriculture and resource recycling technologies.

Bauma, the world's largest construction equipment trade show, will take place from October 24-28 in Munich. Yanmar will be in booth A4.425. 

