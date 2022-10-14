Leica Now Offers iCON Site Machine Control for Compact Excavators

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 14, 2022
Leica Geosystems iCON site excavator in a Kobelco excavator cab
The iCON site excavator system can be used for both on- and off-machine applications.
Leica Geosystems

Compact excavators working on large earthmoving projects can now use the same digital designs as the big diggers with Leica’s new iCON site excavator.

The simple machine control solution for compact excavators helps increase the efficiency and accuracy of trenching, grading or moving material on a smaller scale, Leica says. The system supports the swing boom, tiltrotator and tilt bucket functions of the machines.

The iCON site excavator system includes three new components: a software application, a dual GNSS receiver and an optional communication device. It can be purchased as stand-alone software or as an add-on within the existing iCON site platform.

When used as an add-on, workers can execute a variety of on- and off-machine jobs leveraging the same tools.

For example, Leica says, operators can use the controller unit with a Smart Antenna to first measure an area to stake out or create a design. Then, they can mount it in the cab and start digging according to that design. Once the job is finished, the operator can use the same system to conduct as-built checks. (Check out the process in the video below.)

If there are design updates, Leica ConX will communicate the same updates to the entire connected fleet of machines working on the project.

The iCON site excavator application will be available for a range of iCON field controllers in various sizes. The new GNSS receiver and communication device are designed specifically for compact machines.

“The Leica iCON site excavator is a very flexible and easy-to-use machine control solution, which opens the door to digital construction for small and medium-sized heavy construction companies,” says Magnus Thibblin, president, machine control at Leica Geosystems.

“Now, compact excavators can contribute to small or large projects with efficiency powered by Leica Geosystems’ machine control functionality. This sets contractors on a path toward autonomy, enabling them to do earthmoving and detailed grading tasks more efficiently and sustainably.”

The Leica iCON site excavator solution will be on display at Bauma 2022 held October 24-28 in Munich, Germany. 

