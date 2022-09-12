XCMG Unveiling Electric Line at Bauma 2022

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Sep 12, 2022
XCMG excavator being lifted by a crane
XCMG’s machines and equipment has been shipped from China to Munich for Bauma 2022.
XCMG

Following a merger that cements its stake in the global construction market, XCMG is set to bring its largest exhibition to date to Bauma 2022 in October.

A lineup of new energy products is slated for release at the show, including pure electric models of all-terrain cranes, excavators and loaders. The new lineup offers large-capacity, quick-charging batteries that allow the machines to run with zero emissions.

"XCMG is making the new energy transition and transformation, advancing our sustainable strategy for green low-carbon and intelligent new infrastructure and vigorously laying out the development for electronic control, battery and electric drive technologies,” said Jiansen Liu, vice president of XCMG and general manager of XCMG Import and Export Ltd. “We hope to show our latest achievements in the new energy construction machinery development to global audiences at Bauma 2022." 

Additional equipment XCMG will be bringing to the show: its full series of excavators, integrated sets of road equipment, and hoisting, scraping and piling machines. 

Liu noted that all models featured at the show are customized for the construction market in Europe, focusing on intelligent technologies, safety and reliability.

In 1992, XCMG was the first Chinese construction machinery manufacturer to participate in the show and has never missed a show since. 

The company has built a global market model with a mix of overseas plants, mergers and acquisitions, and global research and development. The company's portfolio includes dredges, cranes, concrete machinery, loaders, excavators, piling machinery and road machinery.

XCMG has three subsidiaries in operation in Europe: a research center, a purchasing center and a sales and services company. It also provides local support for sales, service, financing and used equipment.

"We're actively pushing forward our global strategy, with a strong combination of professional expertise and practical experience in a multicultural context,” Liu said. “XCMG is committed to create real value and provide high-quality products and services to our customers in Europe.”

XCMG’s xr1600e rotary drilling rigXCMG’s xr1600e, one of the largest rotary drilling rig rolling off assembly line.XCMG

Related Stories
Liebherr TA 230 LItronic articulated dump truck static photo
Bauma
Liebherr to Highlight Innovations in Earthmoving at Bauma 2022
S-86 and T86 loaders
Bauma
Bobcat to Showcase New Concepts and Technology at Bauma
Screen image of ADT from CM Labs training pack
Bauma
CM Labs to Show New Simulators for CTLs, Telehandlers and ADTs at Bauma
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
cat 350 excavator on dirt mount emptying bucket dirt in back of dump trick
Business
Caterpillar Settles Long-Running IRS Tax Dispute with No Penalties
The IRS sought $2.3 billion in taxes and penalties over profits registered to a Swiss subsidiary.
the dirt episode 87 tiltrotators with excavator and tiltrotator attachment
The Dirt
Video: What So Great About Tiltrotators?
Case E Series excavator screen shot for video
Excavators
Video: Case Unveils New E Series Excavator Lineup
1940 Caterpillar D6 crawler tractor wooden cab restored parked on driveway in front of mountains
Collectors Corner
Finding a 1940 Cat D6 with Wood Cab and Other Rare Specimens
Grove TMS800-2 truck crane at a construction site
Cranes
Grove’s New TMS800-2: A Lighter, Easier-Traveling Truck Crane
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Important Signs You’re Ready For Fleet Vehicle Tracking
Are you ready for vehicle tracking? Go through our checklist to learn the 8 signs you’re ready to add fleet tracking to your business. Get our eBook now.
DownloadView All