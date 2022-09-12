XCMG’s machines and equipment has been shipped from China to Munich for Bauma 2022.

Following a merger that cements its stake in the global construction market, XCMG is set to bring its largest exhibition to date to Bauma 2022 in October.

A lineup of new energy products is slated for release at the show, including pure electric models of all-terrain cranes, excavators and loaders. The new lineup offers large-capacity, quick-charging batteries that allow the machines to run with zero emissions.

"XCMG is making the new energy transition and transformation, advancing our sustainable strategy for green low-carbon and intelligent new infrastructure and vigorously laying out the development for electronic control, battery and electric drive technologies,” said Jiansen Liu, vice president of XCMG and general manager of XCMG Import and Export Ltd. “We hope to show our latest achievements in the new energy construction machinery development to global audiences at Bauma 2022."

Additional equipment XCMG will be bringing to the show: its full series of excavators, integrated sets of road equipment, and hoisting, scraping and piling machines.

Liu noted that all models featured at the show are customized for the construction market in Europe, focusing on intelligent technologies, safety and reliability.

In 1992, XCMG was the first Chinese construction machinery manufacturer to participate in the show and has never missed a show since.

The company has built a global market model with a mix of overseas plants, mergers and acquisitions, and global research and development. The company's portfolio includes dredges, cranes, concrete machinery, loaders, excavators, piling machinery and road machinery.

XCMG has three subsidiaries in operation in Europe: a research center, a purchasing center and a sales and services company. It also provides local support for sales, service, financing and used equipment.

"We're actively pushing forward our global strategy, with a strong combination of professional expertise and practical experience in a multicultural context,” Liu said. “XCMG is committed to create real value and provide high-quality products and services to our customers in Europe.”