Bauma Preview: Komatsu to Reveal New Electrified Machines

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 8, 2022
Komatsu WA475-10 Wheel Loader loading a HM400 haul truck
Komatsu

Komatsu has announced plans to launch new electrified machines at the Bauma trade show in Munich in October. The Japanese construction equipment manufacturer will display 27 products in its nearly 50,000-square-foot stand.

Working under the theme of “Creating Value Together,” the booth will focus on future technologies, digitalization and electrification, including a new virtual stand where attendees will get a first look at the company’s upcoming wheel loader innovations.

“In response to the growing concern about climate change, Komatsu has decided to invest all the know-how and experience it has accumulated in over 100 years of activity in the development of solutions thanks to which the construction industry can achieve carbon neutrality. The electrified Komatsu machines that will be showcased at bauma 2022 are further testimony to the company's commitment to reducing harmful emissions globally,” Komatsu Germany GmbH said in a June 21 statement.  

Machines on display will cover the full spectrum of Komatsu’s equipment portfolio, including the HD785-8 dump truck, D71 PXi dozer, PC228USLC-11 excavator, WA475-10 wheel loader, PW98MR-11 midi excavator, WB97S-8 backhoe loader and a K100 boom change system for the PC490HRD-11 demolition excavator, according to a report from Hub-4.

Outside the main stand, a 30,000-square-foot jobsite area will include live demonstrations of 15 Komatsu machines, including safety, technology and environmentally friendly features.

As part of the company’s focus on future technologies, the display will also feature:

  • A SmartConstruction/Earthbrain area, which Komatsu describes as “a new way of working, with unique solutions to support and improve your business.”
  • The Komtrax Next Generation and Komtrax Data Analytics booths will illustrate how Komatsu’s wireless monitoring system can simplify decision-making for fleet managers.
  • Sustainability solutions to help move the construction industry toward carbon neutrality. 

Bauma, the world's largest construction equipment trade show, will take place from October 24 - 28. The Komatsu exhibit will be in hall C6. 

