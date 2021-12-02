Bauma will take place Oct. 24-30, 2022. The show has historically been held in April.

After two years of disrupted industry events, construction equipment trade shows and conferences will be making their (somewhat normal) return in 2022.

Earlier this year, Bauma announced it would be pushing show dates from April to October 2022, citing ongoing uncertainties due to the global pandemic. Some major OEMs have since pulled out of the show, including Volvo Construction Equipment and JLG. Caterpillar corporate announced German dealer Zeppelin would exhibit in its place.

The American Rental Association will not hold a traditional 2022 ARA Show due to the proximity of its 2021 event, which was pushed from February to October. Show organizers have instead announced an innovation and technology adoption conference with exhibits.

Mark your calendars. Here is the slate of construction industry events for 2022:

Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) Summit

Location: Orlando, Florida

Dates: January 17-19, 2022





World of Concrete

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Dates: January 18-20, 2022





National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) Annual Meeting

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona

Dates: January 23 – 26, 2022





Underground Construction Technology International Conference & Exposition

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Dates: January 25-27, 2022





Land Improvement Contractors of America (LICA) 2022 Winter Convention

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Dates: February 15 – 19, 2022





National Pavement Expo

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Dates: February 23 - 25, 2022





National Demolition Association (NDA) Annual Convention & Expo

Location: San Diego, California

Dates: February 26 – March 1, 2022





ARA Rental Innovation Conference & Exhibits

Location: Dallas, Texas

Dates: March 9-10, 2022





National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) Annual Convention

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Dates: March 15 – 18, 2022





Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) 2022 Convention

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Dates: March 15 – 17, 2022





Equipment World’s Contractor of the Year Awards

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Dates: March 17-20, 2022





World of Asphalt

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Dates: March 29-31, 2022





AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Dates: March 29-31, 2022





North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT) 2022 No-Dig Show

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Dates: April 10 – 13, 2022





Equip Expo (formerly GIE + Expo)

Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Dates: October 19 – 21, 2022





Bauma

Location: Munich, Germany

Dates: October 24 – October 30, 2022





Trimble Dimensions

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Dates: November 7-9, 2022



