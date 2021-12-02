Back on Track(-ish): 2022 Construction Equipment Trade Shows and Events

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 2, 2021
Bauma makes its return in 2022 as the largest construction trade show of the year.
Bauma will take place Oct. 24-30, 2022. The show has historically been held in April.
bauma

After two years of disrupted industry events, construction equipment trade shows and conferences will be making their (somewhat normal) return in 2022.

Earlier this year, Bauma announced it would be pushing show dates from April to October 2022, citing ongoing uncertainties due to the global pandemic. Some major OEMs have since pulled out of the show, including Volvo Construction Equipment and JLGCaterpillar corporate announced German dealer Zeppelin would exhibit in its place.

The American Rental Association will not hold a traditional 2022 ARA Show due to the proximity of its 2021 event, which was pushed from February to October. Show organizers have instead announced an innovation and technology adoption conference with exhibits. 

Mark your calendars. Here is the slate of construction industry events for 2022:

Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) Summit

Location: Orlando, Florida

Dates: January 17-19, 2022


World of Concrete

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Dates: January 18-20, 2022


National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) Annual Meeting

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona

Dates: January 23 – 26, 2022


Underground Construction Technology International Conference & Exposition

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Dates: January 25-27, 2022


Land Improvement Contractors of America (LICA) 2022 Winter Convention

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Dates: February 15 – 19, 2022


National Pavement Expo 

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Dates: February 23 - 25, 2022


National Demolition Association (NDA) Annual Convention & Expo

Location: San Diego, California

Dates: February 26 – March 1, 2022


ARA Rental Innovation Conference & Exhibits

Location: Dallas, Texas

Dates: March 9-10, 2022


National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) Annual Convention

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Dates: March 15 – 18, 2022


Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) 2022 Convention

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Dates: March 15 – 17, 2022


Equipment World’s Contractor of the Year Awards

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Dates: March 17-20, 2022


World of Asphalt

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Dates: March 29-31, 2022


AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Dates: March 29-31, 2022


North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT) 2022 No-Dig Show 

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Dates: April 10 – 13, 2022


Equip Expo (formerly GIE + Expo)

Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Dates: October 19 – 21, 2022


Bauma

Location: Munich, Germany

Dates: October 24 – October 30, 2022


Trimble Dimensions

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Dates: November 7-9, 2022


