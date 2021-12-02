After two years of disrupted industry events, construction equipment trade shows and conferences will be making their (somewhat normal) return in 2022.
Earlier this year, Bauma announced it would be pushing show dates from April to October 2022, citing ongoing uncertainties due to the global pandemic. Some major OEMs have since pulled out of the show, including Volvo Construction Equipment and JLG. Caterpillar corporate announced German dealer Zeppelin would exhibit in its place.
The American Rental Association will not hold a traditional 2022 ARA Show due to the proximity of its 2021 event, which was pushed from February to October. Show organizers have instead announced an innovation and technology adoption conference with exhibits.
Mark your calendars. Here is the slate of construction industry events for 2022:
Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) Summit
Location: Orlando, Florida
Dates: January 17-19, 2022
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Dates: January 18-20, 2022
National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) Annual Meeting
Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
Dates: January 23 – 26, 2022
Underground Construction Technology International Conference & Exposition
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Dates: January 25-27, 2022
Land Improvement Contractors of America (LICA) 2022 Winter Convention
Location: San Antonio, Texas
Dates: February 15 – 19, 2022
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Dates: February 23 - 25, 2022
National Demolition Association (NDA) Annual Convention & Expo
Location: San Diego, California
Dates: February 26 – March 1, 2022
ARA Rental Innovation Conference & Exhibits
Location: Dallas, Texas
Dates: March 9-10, 2022
National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) Annual Convention
Location: San Antonio, Texas
Dates: March 15 – 18, 2022
Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) 2022 Convention
Location: San Antonio, Texas
Dates: March 15 – 17, 2022
Equipment World’s Contractor of the Year Awards
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Dates: March 17-20, 2022
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Dates: March 29-31, 2022
AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Dates: March 29-31, 2022
North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT) 2022 No-Dig Show
Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Dates: April 10 – 13, 2022
Equip Expo (formerly GIE + Expo)
Location: Louisville, Kentucky
Dates: October 19 – 21, 2022
Location: Munich, Germany
Dates: October 24 – October 30, 2022
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Dates: November 7-9, 2022