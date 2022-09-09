At Bauma 2022, Liebherr will present new products, highlights and innovations for the earthmoving and material handling sectors.

Practical applications of current and future alternative-drive concepts are expected to be presented in live shows several times a day. The company says practical concepts as well as construction equipment and material handlers that are powered by different primary energy sources such as diesel, HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oils), electricity and hydrogen will be showcased.

Several innovative machines will be at the show to highlight the alternative concepts – for example, the first battery-electric wheel loader and battery-electric telehandler of the Liebherr Group. These two Bauma exhibits are pre-production machines. The Liebherr electric material handler LH 26 M Industry E with battery-operated mobility kit is also part of the live shows.

Machines matter

Several machines in Liebherr’s portfolio will be making their trade show debut at Bauma 2022, such as the TA 230 Litronic. The articulated dump truck was redeveloped from scratch, based on comprehensive market and customer analyses, and includes state-of-the-art technological advancements, the company says. It is designed for overburden transport, larger infrastructure projects and other off-road applications.

A 6-cylinder, 360-horsepower Tier 4 Final diesel engine, paired with an automatic eight-speed powershift transmission with actively controlled longitudinal differential locks, offers travel speed of 35 mph, and 9.9 mph in reverse

The dump bed is designed for transport of up to 28 tons.

In addition, the company will present completely revamped series of compact and mid-sized wheel loaders.

The L 504 and L 508 compact loaders will be at Bauma. They will be joined by three models in the Generation 8 medium-sized wheel loader lineup – L 526, L 538 and L 546. They feature more power, faster cycle times, new technology, as well as new lift arms for a 20% increase in breakout force over previous models. Liebherr dealers will begin taking orders for the new loaders in North America in the fall.

New technology on the loaders includes optional active personnel detection, which alerts the operator when near obstacles and people behind the machine and then automatically reduces speed to bring the loader to a stop. The system also emits visual and sound warnings and distinguishes between people and objects.

The Skyview 360-degree camera system shows the loader’s surroundings on a separate monitor. There is front-space monitoring for visibility when operating large attachments. The loaders also have automatic load weighing with Truck Payload Assist.

Liebherr The R 928 is the latest Generation 8 crawler excavator from Liebherr. Positioned between the R 926 G8 and the R 930 G8, the new model complements the G8 series, which includes seven models with gross weight of 22 to 45 metric tons. The R 928 has an operating weight of 30 metric tons. It is characterized by high drawbar pull, strong load-bearing capacity and a large bucket. Its optimized weight also makes it easier to transport.

At Bauma, the R 928 will be presented with factory-installed semi-automatic control from Leica Geosystems. Factory-installed 2D and 3D machine controls are available in future for Generation 6 and 8 Liebherr crawler excavators and wheeled excavators as optional equipment.

For the first time at Bauma, the A 922 Rail Litronic will be displayed with a hydrostatic drive as well as the new fully hydraulic quick coupling system LIKUFIX. The hydrostatic rail travel drive of the A 922 Rail has two drive motors to drive the rail-road excavator directly in the rail axis. Another highlight is the new quick coupling system LIKUFIX 33-9, which enables attachments such as tamping units, mulchers with flaps or Liebherr stick extensions to be changed quickly, simply and safely from the cab via integration of the second high-pressure circuit as well as the overflow oil line and lubrication line.

The A 922 Rail on display also will be equipped with a MIC 4.0 interface. This is a vendor-independent standard in communication and enables simplified integration as well as control of various attachments in combination with Liebherr machines.

Three material handlers will also be displayed at Bauma to showcase different applications.

The LH 22 M Industry Litronic is designed for the tree care and timber industry. In addition, two electric material handlers – the LH 26 M Industry E with battery-operated Mobility Kit and the LH 150 M Port E with a new mobile gantry portal undercarriage – will be on display.

The LH 26 M Industry E can be used in recycling and scrap handling. The wired electric material handler is equipped with a battery-operated mobility kit for temporary operation independent of the main system. It is easily accessible on the upper carriage and supplies it with electrical energy when disconnected from the power supply, allowing it up to 30 minutes emission-free travel. Alternatively, the energy can also be used for short-term, reduced-speed work.

Specially designed for the handling of bulk goods and general cargo in ports, the electric LH 150 M Port E material handler that will be on display features a new mobile gantry portal undercarriage that allows passing trucks or wagons to be loaded and unloaded quickly and efficiently. The modular design allows customers to choose a clearance width of 4.5 - 9.0 meters and a height of 5.0 - 6.5 meters. Various cable feeds, such as trailing cable or winding systems, are available for the electric material handlers, which guarantee the necessary freedom of movement for the machines.

The show will also feature a full display of Liebherr’s attachments and quick coupling system at a separate booth at Hall B5 Stand 439.

Going digital

A variety of Liebherr's new digital solutions will be presented at Bauma. They are designed to increase efficiency, performance, reliability, safety and comfort. For shop managers, performance and maintenance data on the machines will be available in the future in the MyLiebherr portal. The company will also present several intelligent assist systems and applications for operators. With the MyAssistance for Earthmoving app, operators obtain information on operation and maintenance. The Remote Service provides optimal support for the daily work of service technicians, which allows machines to be serviced at any time and place.