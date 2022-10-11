The zero-emission, battery-powered compact wheel loader from Komatsu and Moog will make its debut at Bauma 2022.

Komatsu will introduce and demonstrate a zero-emission, battery-powered compact wheel loader concept at Bauma 2022.

The fully electric machine was developed in collaboration with Moog, a manufacturer of precision control systems.

Moog provided the machine’s intelligent electrification system, which includes an electric traction motor, lift, tilt and steering electric cylinders, power electronics, system control computer, battery, and battery management system. The system will help Komatsu control not only the loader’s motion but also its energy use to enhance runtime and cut maintenance costs compared to diesel alternatives, Moog says.

Komatsu provided the vehicle-level design and assembly, including structural configurations to integrate the electrification system.

Integrated software acts as the system’s brain to connect and intelligently coordinate actions across the machine while the all-electric actuators and motors provide the muscle. The companies say the integrated nature of the system enables increased efficiency and controllability. It also allows for over-the-air feature updates.

“To achieve our CO2 emission-reduction targets from products in use 50% by 2030 from 2010 levels, to achieve carbon neutrality by the end of 2050, we are looking for promising technologies from suppliers to accelerate our electric machine development,” said Komatsu Chief Technology Officer and President of Development Division Seiichi Fuchita.

“The machine, built together with Moog, combines the strengths of both companies and was finalized within a short period of time. We expect the joint testing will show the advantages of a fully electric machine and will prove collaboration is beneficial for both sides.”

The collaboration, Moog says, enabled Komatsu to bring its vision for next-generation machines to life, while decreasing development costs.

“Our focus is accelerating electrification, automation and connectivity by enabling the world’s safest, most sustainable and most productive machines,” said Joe Alfieri, vice president and general manager for Moog’s construction business unit.

“Our cooperation with Komatsu shows that industry leaders in the construction industry are ready for zero-emission machines, and we are thrilled to collaborate with them to enable their journey with our production-ready electric, connected and automation systems.”

Komatsu and Moog will conduct joint testing on the all-electric loader prototype after Bauma to validate its efficiency, operating time and comfort before bringing it to market.

Bauma, the world's largest construction equipment trade show, will take place October 24 - 28 in Munich, Germany. The machine will be showcased in Komatsu's demo area, FM.713/1. Komatsu's main exhibit is in hall C6.

No specs on the concept were released.