At least four major manufacturers have opted out of participating in Bauma 2022.

In late October, Munich, Germany will play host to the 33rd edition of the world's largest construction equipment trade show, Bauma 2022.

From Oct. 24-28, more than 3,500 exhibitors will present their latest products and innovations in construction, building materials and mining vehicles and equipment. The show was moved from its usual April dates to October due to the uncertainties caused by the global pandemic. Held every three years, Bauma had nearly 630,000 visitors from more than 200 countries in 2019, according to Messe Munchen.

“In the personal conversations we have with exhibitors and visitors, we hear one thing over and over again: They are really looking forward to having face-to-face discussions and, of course, to experiencing the special atmosphere that only Bauma can create,” says Klaus Dittrich, chairman and CEO of show producer Messe München. “I am really confident … that we will be able to put on an exciting Bauma that will attract a large number of international companies and visitors.”

Some major manufacturers bow out

While numerous major manufacturers will be participating in the show, a handful of significant players in the construction industry have said they will not be attending Bauma 2022.

The latest company to bow out is CNH Industrial, manufacturer of both Case and New Holland construction equipment, according to Construction Europe.

Mirroring announcements made by Volvo Construction Equipment and JLG in early 2021, CNH cites changes in customer behavior relating to the pandemic as the reason for the decision.

All three companies have indicated an intention to focus more on smaller local events designed to build stronger relationships with customers. In addition, the trio will continue to alter their respective marketing plans to aim at digital campaigns and content. The concept of virtual product launches is likely to continue. All three also indicated an openness to participating in other trade shows in the future.

In August 2021, Caterpillar corporate stated it was bowing out of Bauma, leaving the responsibility to Cat’s German dealer Zeppelin. Prior to this, both Cat and Zeppelin shared Cat's stand at the trade show.

Another usual exhibitor, Metso Outotec, a mining services company, has opted out of the show as well.

Show will focus on 5 key areas

Messe München Organizers say this year’s show will have both a face-to-face and a digital component.

The trade show will focus on five key topics that will be covered by exhibitors, the supporting program and the show’s first series of webinars with the following titles:

“Zero emissions”

“The digital construction site”

“Tomorrow’s construction techniques and materials”

“The way to autonomous machines”

“Mining­ – sustainable, efficient, reliable”

The webinar series began in March and is conducted in English. The new format is intended to explore the key topics in depth. Bauma TALK 4: Mining – sustaintable, efficient, and reliable” is slated for June 29.

Once Bauma is underway ,focus days within the Bauma FORUM will investigate each topic from a range of perspectives. Industry leaders, researchers and the startup community will discuss the issues that are moving the industry and will shape the future during talks, keynote speeches and podium discussions.

Additional programs at innovation hall LAB0 will include virtual reality, MIC 4.0, startups and a science hub. Think Big, a program that promotes talented young people, will also be included as a key issue for the industry.

Those interested in attending, can get tickets online. There is no waiting in lines to enter if you are pre-registered.

An overview of opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sunday: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.







