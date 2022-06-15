What do you get for the man who has everything? If Dad is hard to shop for, or you’re a dad looking to drop the family a few hints, check out our roundup of gift ideas for Father’s Day.

The gear, gadgets and accessories below are sure to wow any dad working in construction.

DryGuy DX Forced Air Boot Dryer and Garment Dryer

Sticking your feet into a pair of boots that are still damp from the day before is no way to start your workday.

But the DryGuy Force Dry DX will dry out your rain or sweat-soaked garments in a flash. The company says using gentle forced air and heat up to 105° F, the boot dryer quickly removes moisture to dry footwear and gloves in about an hour.

By removing moisture, the dryer also helps prevent the growth of fungus and bacteria that cause odors and deteriorate your footwear over time. The Force Dry DX will not shrink, warp or otherwise harm delicate clothes and custom fit liners.

The dryer also features a no-heat option, two removable extension tubes for taller boots and a 3-hour timer.

The DryGuy Forced Air Boot Dryer is currently available for $59 on Amazon.

Magid

Magid T-Rex TRXDXG49 Gloves

While there are plenty of glove options on the market, Magid's new coreless T-Rex TRXDXG49 gloves will protect Dad's hands from impact and cut injuries while providing grip in heavy liquids and oils.

The outer layer of the glove absorbs oil to improve grip, while an inner layer deflects oil to keep hands dry.

The TRXDXG49’s M-Force Defense System provides back-of-hand protection to deflect and absorb impacts, meeting level 2 impact protection standards (ANSI/ISEA 138-2019). Impact protection extends from the back of the wearer’s hands to the fingertips, including between the thumb and index fingers.

The glove shell is ANSI rated level A4 for cut, level 5 for abrasion and level 3 for puncture resistance (ANSI/ISEA 105-2016).

Pick up a pair at magidglove.com for $19.05.

Elgin

Elgin Rumble Bluetooth Noise Reduction Earbuds

These earbuds can help Dad stay focused on the task at hand while blocking harmful, distracting noise.

The Elgin Rumble Bluetooth Noise Reduction Earbuds boast 20 hours of battery life and a true-to-life 27 dB noise reduction rating that is OSHA-compliant and ANSI certified.

The earbuds can be connected to most Bluetooth-enabled devices, including smartphones, and offer an extended range of up to 50 feet. You can also make and receive phone calls while wearing them.

Built for tough environments, the Rumble earbuds feature double-thick gaskets and mating surfaces, as well as an additional over-mold layer that is IP67 rated for dust, sweat and waterproof protection.

Grab a pair at ElginUSA.com for $99.95.

TrueWerk

Truewerk T1 WerkPant

With temperatures rising, Dad needs a pair of work pants designed for hot weather.

Made from lightweight yet durable fabric, he’ll be reaching for the T1 Werkpant from Truewerk all summer long.

One reviewer says, “I can’t believe I didn’t know these clothes existed. I have been wearing jeans to work in. These pants changed my life. They stretch, stay dry and somehow repel stains.”

Truewerk T1 WerkPants come in four color options and can be purchased for $79 from Truewerk.com.

Duke Cannon

Duke Cannon Victory Box

Keep Dad looking his best with the Duke Cannon Victory Box. The gift set compiles the company’s five highest-reviewed grooming goods in one authentic ammunition can.

The box comes with:

1 Bourbon Solid Cologne – a woodsy, oak barrel scent inspired by a bourbon rackhouse

1 Big American Bourbon Soap – woodsy, oak barrel scent

1 Big Ass Beer Soap – sandalwood scent

1 Big Ass Brick of Soap, Smells Like Victory – modern, seagrass scent

1 Bloody Knuckles Hand Repair Balm – scentless

Fun fact: the oversized 10-ounce soap is modeled after the rough cut, "brick" style of soap used by GIs during the Korean War.

The box is on sale for $60 at DukeCannon.com.

Honorable Mentions

For even more ideas, take a look at Equipment World editors' top picks from our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide:

Our friends on Instagram also suggested we give construction dads the gift of time and a good bottle of whiskey. And we think those are dang good ideas, too.