ISOtunes Free Aware is a wireless hearing protection device that protects hearing while enhancing the ability for situational awareness.

ISOtunes has unveiled three new models of headphones and earbuds to provide hearing protection across multiple markets including construction.

All three devices – the ISOtunes Air Defender, Link 2.0 and Free Aware have Bluetooth connectivity and provide ANSI certified noise-reduction ratings by reducing noise up to 25 decibels. In addition, each includes SafeMax Technology which limits audio output to 85 decibels, the company says.

“As our brand and product offerings continue to evolve, we’re discovering new and innovative ways to provide hearing protection to consumers across all industries and skill levels, ranging from the family handyperson and DIYer with a spring project, to the skilled professionals working with power tools and heavy machinery,” says Eric Murphy, co-founder of ISOtunes. “Providing affordable and practical solutions to hearing protection is our top priority, and our customers will see that reflected in the new products.”

The new ISOtunes LINK 2.0 is perfect for ​professionals who work with power tools, power equipment, and heavy machinery daily, offering the company’s highest level of over-ear noise isolation. The ISOtunes FREE Aware is an upgrade from the ISOtunes FREE, adding Aware Technology for situational awareness. Lastly, the ISOtunes AIR DEFENDER is ideal for those who may be new to hearing protection technology, offering user-friendly equipment and competitive pricing.

For contractors, ISOtunes Link 2.0 is a Bluetooth earmuff that offers the brand’s highest level of over-ear noise isolation and durability. The headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery life.

The company says with microphone background noise reduction, Link 2.0 protects users’ ears while also enabling clear calls to be made in loud environments. An optional accessory that is sold separately is a boom mic attachment for even higher quality calls.

Additionally, Link 2.0 includes a cushioned headband for users’ comfortability and raised buttons for easier detection.

ISOtunes Free Aware is a true wireless earbud option that provides protection, situational awareness, and easier communication without removal.

Featuring the company’s Aware Technology, the upgraded earbuds give users more situational awareness by using omni-directional microphones, preventing the need to block out sounds they might want to hear, such as colleagues or warning signals.

According to the company, the earbuds are dust, sweat and waterproof. The battery will last up to 13 hours. Further upgrades include Bluetooth 5.2

The earbuds come with three different styles of ear tips: three pairs of Short TRILOGY ear tips, three pairs of Tall TRILOGY ear tips, 1 pair of silicone triple flange ear tips. It also comes with a charging case and charging case lanyard.

Offering up to 40 hours of battery life, ISOtunes Air Defender is deal for DIYers and hobbyists who work with power tools and equipment. The new Bluetooth earmuff features memory foam ear cushions and is lightweight for those looking to use over-ear headphones to safely listen to music while working on home projects.

Like other ISOtunes products, Air Defender includes background noise-reducing microphones and SafeMax technology to limit volume output. The company also marks this model as the most affordable available with Bluetooth 5.0 and an NRR of 24 decibels. For those just getting into using hearing protection it is has a lower price point than the other two models as well.