Blue Coolers offers a 90-Day 100% satisfaction money-back guarantee and a five year parts and construction defect warranty.

Editor's note: Each day until Christmas, Equipment World is featuring a new gift idea for the construction enthusiast in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Scorching summer days call for ice cold beverages. Ice cold beverages call for, well, ice. If you’re looking for serious ice retention, Blue Coolers is a great bet.

This heavy-duty, roto-molded cooler is durable enough for the jobsite and boasts 10 days of ice retention.

The 55-Quart Ice Vault, the company’s most popular model, includes wheels (a must-have for easy transportation), a folding handle, grip handles, non-skid feet, a lockable lid, a freezer-style gasket, a drain plug, tie-down slots and 2 inches of insulation.

For the best possible ice retention Blue Coolers recommends the following:

Pre-chill your cooler: Keep the cooler in a cool place or fill it with a sacrificial bag of ice to lower the internal temperature before adding your food and beverages.

Keep the cooler in a cool place or fill it with a sacrificial bag of ice to lower the internal temperature before adding your food and beverages. Pre-chill your food and beverages: Start with cold or frozen drinks or food to reduce ice loss.

Start with cold or frozen drinks or food to reduce ice loss. Leave no air space: After filling your cooler, top it off with additional ice or fill in any air gaps with newspaper or towels. Air contributes to ice loss.

After filling your cooler, top it off with additional ice or fill in any air gaps with newspaper or towels. Air contributes to ice loss. Close and secure the lid with lockdown straps and limit access: Only open the lid when necessary and keep it securely closed as much as possible.

Only open the lid when necessary and keep it securely closed as much as possible. Keep out of direct sunlight: Place the cooler in a shady area, or if it must be in direct sunlight, cover it with a tarp or towel.

Head over to the Blue Coolers website to scoop up this tailgate hero for $279.