This watch has a story to tell. Original Grain uses reclaimed barrels, exotic hardwoods, baseball bats and other unique materials for its watches.

You can’t go wrong with a watch. It’s a classic accessory that will never go out of style. But this particular timepiece is quite the conversation starter as well.

The Original Grain Barrel 42mm watch is crafted out of reclaimed American oak bourbon barrels and stainless steel.

The company, which first made a name for itself on Kickstarter in 2013, has received more than 20,000 5-star reviews since. And I can attest to that – my husband has owned an Original Grain watch since 2018. Not only has it held up well, but he also continues to get compliments and questions about it every time he wears it.

At $299, it’s an affordable, yet stylish watch for both collectors and those new to the wristwear scene.

Other popular models feature reclaimed craft beer barrels, Taylor guitars, military supplies and ocean plastics. Each timepiece is one of a kind, and the company offers designs for both men and women.

Original Grain offers free shipping and returns, as well as a two-year warranty. The company plants one tree for each watch sold. Purchases can be made through Original Grain’s online store.