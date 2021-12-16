7th Day of Construction Gifts: Phone Mounts Built for Rugged Environments

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 16, 2021
Technician uses Mob Armor phone mount while working on a truck.
Easily mount your phone to almost any metal surface.
Mob Armor

Editor's note: Each day until Christmas, Equipment World is featuring a new gift idea for the construction enthusiast in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

If you’ve ever tried to mount your phone in a cab or in the shop, you know how flimsy most store-bought models really are.

Mob Armor’s MobNetic mounting series features 90-pound pull-force rare-earth magnets for one of the strongest grips this side of the Mississippi.

The mounts are capable of nearly unlimited mounting locations for your smartphone or other handheld devices. It can be tilted 90 degrees, rotated 360 degrees or angled for optimal viewing.

Mob Armor phone mount on truck dashboard.Mob Armor phone mounts are built to withstand rugged environments.Mob ArmorThe magnet will attach to almost any surface made from iron, steel, nickel or several other metals. It also comes with two MobNetic shield plates and two Mob discs for mounting on non-metal dashboards and other surfaces.

"My phone always stays put even when riding through harsh terrain and large bumps. Worth the price – and so far no other magnet mounts that I have tried come close to the strength of these," says one reviewer.

The MobNetic Maxx (MobNetic Pro) Magnetic Car Mount features solid metal construction and is hand-assembled in the United States. The mount is $49.99 and can be purchased from the Mob Armor website or Amazon

Related Stories
Blue Coolers' 55-quart ice vault cooler at a construction site.
Gear
6th Day of Construction Gifts: A Cooler that Boasts Serious Ice Retention
The Ridge Wallet has RFID-blocking technology.
Gear
5th Day of Construction Gifts: This Slim Wallet Protects Your Cards and Cash
The House That She Built teaches young readers about careers in the homebuilding industry.
Gear
4th Day of Construction Gifts: A Book to Inspire Little Builders
Wye Delta offers a wide range of ANSI-certified sunglasses.
Gear
3rd Day of Construction Gifts: Stylish Sunglasses Certified for Safety
Top Stories
GMC Canyon AT4 Concept pickup truck
Pickups
GMC's Canyon AT4 Pickup Truck Has Almost Everything – Even a Kitchenette
GMC is looking for feedback on the concept pickup, which also has a roof-mounted tent and a solar panel.
Epiroc Pulverizer excavator attachment crushing concrete
Attachments
Crush, Dig, Lift – 11 Attachments to Do More with Your Excavator
The redesigned Cat 651 Wheel Tractor Scraper.
Graders/Scrapers
It's back!: Caterpillar reintroduces 651 Wheel Tractor Scraper
12 Days Of Construction Gifts
Gear
12 Days of Gifts, Tools & Toys for the Construction Enthusiast
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Sponsor Content
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2022 Fleet Technology Trends Report
This report shows that fleets leverage technology to combat the driver shortage, decrease fuel costs, address safety concerns, and improve customer service. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All