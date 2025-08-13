Compact equipment newcomer MechMaxx says it aims to shake up the U.S. ag and construction markets, offering machines with “professional-grade performance without the legacy-brand price tag," starting with its new Crobra STL1000 stand-on compact track loader.

The company, founded in 2019 and headquartered in New York City, manufactures much of its product lineup in-house in China and sells directly to consumers via its e-commerce website. This model, MechMaxx says, allows it to control quality, keep prices competitive, build direct relationships with customers and stay resilient against Trump-era tariffs and fluctuating global supply chains.

The direct-to-consumer construction equipment trend is picking up steam, with Wolf America also bringing its wheel loader line to the U.S. market in January and Bull Equipment debuting its mini excavator line last month.

Beyond ditching dealer distribution, MechMaxx is also forgoing its reliance on traditional marketing methods and leaning into modern buying habits and online behaviors, focusing its efforts on TikTok, Instagram and short-form viral content. The company showcases machines at work - from clearing land to moving materials - in a style that its new leadership team says resonates with a younger, more digitally engaged audience.

"We're giving this industry a fresh face," said Bobby Xiao, vice president of finance and sales. "Our goal is to serve people at low cost, prioritize our customers above all, and deliver resilient, pragmatic machines that make people proud to work the land. Farming and construction gear doesn't have to feel boring – and we're showing that by meeting customers where they are online."

Its latest step toward its mission of “Make great machines, make them affordable and make them cool” comes with the launch of the Croba STL1000 Mini Tracked Skid Steer.

Currently listed for $22,999, the vertical lift loader is powered by a 25-horsepower Kubota D1105 diesel engine and features components from international suppliers Bondioli & Pavesi, Hutchinson, Walvoil and Faster.

It has a 1,000-pound rated operating capacity at 35% tipping load, a hinge pin height of 83.5 inches and 19.2 inches of reach. Without the standard bucket, the loader is under 36 inches wide, allowing it to fit through doorways and be easily transported on a trailer. Its top speed is 4.2 mph.

The loader comes equipped with turf tracks and has a ground pressure of 4.12 psi, including the operator, reducing the risk of damage to established roads or sensitive ground.

The ergonomic pilot controls make it easy to adjust the loader’s travel speed and boom and bucket movements, and the integrated electromagnetic lock prevents unintended operation. For added safety, the engine can only be started when the attachment handle is in the middle position.

The 4.3-inch color LCD monitor shows all machine gauges and usage metrics. A 12-volt charging port on the dash also comes standard.

Operators have a good view of the attachment from the spring-adjustable ride-on platform. A quick change coupler allows for fast attachment changes. Available attachments include buckets, grapples, forks, a hydraulic breaker, dozer blade, broom sweeper, trencher and more.

The STL1000 is designed with sealed rollers that are filled with oil for continuous lubrication and less maintenance. An electronic fan in the front automatically kicks on when the hydraulic oil temperature reaches 60 degrees, reducing the temperature of the machine and the possibility of failures. All routine maintenance points are easily accessible under the hood.

MechMaxx also designed the stand-on loader with several safety features, including:

Boom Cylinder Safety Card: Prevents the boom from accidentally falling when raised for maintenance

Prevents the boom from accidentally falling when raised for maintenance Safety Spring: The emergency safety handle attaches to the operator’s hand. If the safety handle disconnects during operation, the machine will shut off.

The emergency safety handle attaches to the operator’s hand. If the safety handle disconnects during operation, the machine will shut off. Parking Brake: Pressing the stop button will activate the parking brake, preventing the machine from moving after the operator steps off.

Pressing the stop button will activate the parking brake, preventing the machine from moving after the operator steps off. Lift Arm Bypass Control: The lift arm bypass switch can be used to lower the arms when the engine is not running.

The Croba STL1000 is backed by a one-year machine warranty and a two-year or 2,000-hour engine warranty, whichever comes first. The warranty period begins from the date of shipment, with warranty work being performed by MechMaxx authorized service centers.

Ordering and Distribution

Pre-orders for the STL1000 mini skid steer are underway. MechMaxx offers free delivery within the continental U.S., with products shipping in two to three days from one of its main warehouses located in California, Illinois, New Jersey or Texas. Buyers can also pick up the equipment themselves from the warehouse.

MechMaxx plans to open a new flagship warehouse and storefront in New Jersey next year. Visitors will be able to:

Test drive the STL1000 and other compact equipment

Receive hands-on product and attachment training

Experience interactive demos on practical equipment applications

Engage with MechMaxx experts and learn tips for land clearing, construction and property maintenance

Additional products in the MechMaxx portfolio include mini excavators, woodchippers, stump grinders, mini dumpers, flail mowers and other implements and attachments.

The company says it is “scaling rapidly” and “setting its sights on a broader lineup of equipment and expanded digital services,” including a mobile app and AI-powered tools and resources for buyers.

The app, which is currently in development, aims to create an immersive experience where equipment owners can share tips, discuss machinery and connect with MechMaxx product consultants and fellow operators. The AI tools will include machine purchasing, operating and maintenance resources.