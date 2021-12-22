These service pants are made from an all-round fabric for professions that require durable clothing.

Editor's note: Each day until Christmas, Equipment World is featuring a new gift idea for the construction enthusiast in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

“Unprecedented comfort and maneuverability.”

That’s how Blaklader describes its service pants with stretch.

The 65% polyester/ 35% cotton material blend helps keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer, while maintaining maximum durability and no shrinkage. Plus, it’s more oil and water repellent than cotton alone.

The pants feature a stretch panel in the crotch, on the knees and rear. Pre-bent knees provide added flexibility and comfort when crouching or kneeling.

Generously sized utility pockets, including an inner telephone pocket, are perfect for carrying tools and parts.

Men’s service pants with stretch can be purchased for $79.95 on the Blaklader website or at specialty retailers.

The women’s cut features a narrower fit, elastic waist and fast-drying material. The women’s service stretch pant is available for $69.95.