Foodies will find no lack of uses for this versatile cooktop.

Editor's note: From now until Christmas, Equipment World is featuring a new gift idea each day for the construction enthusiast in your life. Check back daily to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Make room on your patio, there’s a new grill in town. (Charcoal diehards, hear us out.) Flat-top grills have exploded in popularity over the past couple of years, but one brand has caught the most buzz.

The Blackstone Professional 36-Inch Flat Top Grill is perfect for any meal of the day. With 720 square inches of cooking area, you can serve up a hearty batch of hash browns and eggs at breakfast, juicy burgers at lunch and restaurant-style teppanyaki for dinner.

With a maximum temperature of 500 degrees Fahrenheit, this unit delivers 60,000 BTU of cooking power across four independently controlled burners. Additional features include a side shelf, bottom shelf and updated grease management system.

You can pick up a Blackstone at major retailers, including Walmart, Cabela’s and Home Depot or on Amazon for $349.

Check out yesterday's gift:

1st Day of Construction Gifts: A Cool Watch Made of Bourbon Barrels