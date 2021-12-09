2nd Day of Construction Gifts: This Grill Has a Cult-Like Following

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 9, 2021
Blackstone 36' flat top grill can be used for any meal.
Foodies will find no lack of uses for this versatile cooktop.
Blackstone

Editor's note: From now until Christmas, Equipment World is featuring a new gift idea each day for the construction enthusiast in your life. Check back daily to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Make room on your patio, there’s a new grill in town. (Charcoal diehards, hear us out.) Flat-top grills have exploded in popularity over the past couple of years, but one brand has caught the most buzz.

The Blackstone Professional 36-Inch Flat Top Grill is perfect for any meal of the day. With 720 square inches of cooking area, you can serve up a hearty batch of hash browns and eggs at breakfast, juicy burgers at lunch and restaurant-style teppanyaki for dinner.

With a maximum temperature of 500 degrees Fahrenheit, this unit delivers 60,000 BTU of cooking power across four independently controlled burners. Additional features include a side shelf, bottom shelf and updated grease management system.

You can pick up a Blackstone at major retailers, including Walmart, Cabela’s and Home Depot or on Amazon for $349.

Check out yesterday's gift:

1st Day of Construction Gifts: A Cool Watch Made of Bourbon Barrels

Related Stories
12 Days Of Construction Gifts
Gear
12 Days of Gifts, Tools & Toys for the Construction Enthusiast
Original Grain's watch made out of reclaimed whiskey barrels.
Gear
1st Day of Construction Gifts: A Cool Watch Made of Bourbon Barrels
Bolt Lock's One Key locks use specially built tumblers to memorize a vehicle’s ignition key.
Gear
Bolt Launches New Locks That Use Your Ignition Key
draining battery life
Gear
Plagued with Low Battery Life? These Chargers Will Keep Your Devices Ready to Go
Top Stories
ASV RT-135F mulching a tree.
Compact Track Loaders
ASV Debuts the Most Powerful Compact Track Loader, the RT-135F
With a 132-horsepower engine, this new CTL is designed for high-flow attachments in aggressive environments.
12 Days Of Construction Gifts
Gear
12 Days of Gifts, Tools & Toys for the Construction Enthusiast
Doosan's new compact excavators
Equipment
Doosan Launches New Lineup of Compact Excavators for U.S.
Kenworth T680E electric truck
Trucks
Is Construction Ready for Electric Heavy Trucks?
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Sponsor Content
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2022 Fleet Technology Trends Report
This report shows that fleets leverage technology to combat the driver shortage, decrease fuel costs, address safety concerns, and improve customer service. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All