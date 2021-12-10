Editor's note: Each day until Christmas, Equipment World is featuring a new gift idea for the construction enthusiast in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Who says safety can’t be stylish? Wye Delta offers a wide range of ANSI-certified sunglasses with some surprising features.

The Conductor model comes with an adjustable nose pad to ensure a comfortable fit. A magnet on each side of the arms can hold small metal objects, like cotter pins or nails, keeping your hands (or mouth) free. The smoke lens reduce glare while maintaining true color perception.

According to Wye Delta, these glasses meet the ANSI Z87+ industrial standards for high-mass and high-velocity impact protection with no side shield needed.

This model and other ANSI-certified models can be purchased from the Wye Delta online store.

