3rd Day of Construction Gifts: Stylish Sunglasses Certified for Safety

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 10, 2021
Wye Delta offers a wide range of ANSI-certified sunglasses.
The Wye Delta conductor sunglasses in the color gun metal.
Wye Delta

Editor's note: Each day until Christmas, Equipment World is featuring a new gift idea for the construction enthusiast in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Who says safety can’t be stylish? Wye Delta offers a wide range of ANSI-certified sunglasses with some surprising features.

The Conductor model comes with an adjustable nose pad to ensure a comfortable fit. A magnet on each side of the arms can hold small metal objects, like cotter pins or nails, keeping your hands (or mouth) free. The smoke lens reduce glare while maintaining true color perception.

According to Wye Delta, these glasses meet the ANSI Z87+ industrial standards for high-mass and high-velocity impact protection with no side shield needed.

This model and other ANSI-certified models can be purchased from the Wye Delta online store

Check out yesterday's gift idea:

2nd Day of Construction Gifts: This Grill Has a Cult-Like Following


Related Stories
Blackstone 36' flat top grill can be used for any meal.
Gear
2nd Day of Construction Gifts: This Grill Has a Cult-Like Following
12 Days Of Construction Gifts
Gear
12 Days of Gifts, Tools & Toys for the Construction Enthusiast
Original Grain's watch made out of reclaimed whiskey barrels.
Gear
1st Day of Construction Gifts: A Cool Watch Made of Bourbon Barrels
Bolt Lock's One Key locks use specially built tumblers to memorize a vehicle’s ignition key.
Gear
Bolt Launches New Locks That Use Your Ignition Key
Top Stories
ASV RT-135F mulching a tree.
Compact Track Loaders
ASV Debuts the Most Powerful Compact Track Loader, the RT-135F
With a 132-horsepower engine, this new CTL is designed for high-flow attachments in aggressive environments.
12 Days Of Construction Gifts
Gear
12 Days of Gifts, Tools & Toys for the Construction Enthusiast
Doosan's new compact excavators
Equipment
Doosan Launches New Lineup of Compact Excavators for U.S.
Kenworth T680E electric truck
Trucks
Is Construction Ready for Electric Heavy Trucks?
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Sponsor Content
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2022 Fleet Technology Trends Report
This report shows that fleets leverage technology to combat the driver shortage, decrease fuel costs, address safety concerns, and improve customer service. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All