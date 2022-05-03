Mother’s Day is right around the corner, so stop stalling and get something ordered for the hardworking women in your life.

Not sure what to get the construction pro or tradeswoman on your list? We’ve got you covered!

Here are seven gift ideas that come recommended by women in construction. (Because we know you’ve probably exhausted the flowers and gift cards over the years.)

Take a look below.

1. Xena Workwear Boots

Fashion meets safety with work boots from Xena, and Megan Switzer, controls engineer, QTS Data Centers, says she can’t live without them. “They’re so cute I wear them out on the weekend!”

One of the most popular styles is the Omega EH Safety Boot. The lightweight steel-toe work boot is designed to meet the needs of professional women in demanding industries. The full-grain leather boot is ASTM certified, OSHA compliant, electrical hazard rated and slip-resistant, so you can walk seamlessly from the jobsite to the office.

Each pair is handcrafted in North America and can be purchased at XenaWorkwear.com.

Duluth Trading Company2. Duluth Free-Swingin’ Flannel

It’s almost embarrassing how many trips I’ve worn this shirt on. The Free-Swingin’ Flannel from Duluth Trading Company comes in a variety of colors, and more important, it’s super durable and warm.

Pair it with some long underwear and a fleece jacket and you’re ready to take on the coldest jobsites. (Plus, the Wisconsinite in me loves a good deal – and this shirt is currently 25% off.) Visit DuluthTrading.com to purchase.

Carhartt3. Carhartt Force Fitted Midweight Utility Leggings

Amanda Kurt, vice president of Kurk Inc., gives the Carhartt force fitted midweight utility leggings her stamp of approval.

The leggings are 95% nylon and 5% spandex for the ultimate mix of flex and durability. The reinforced knee panels and abrasion-resistant pockets hold up to hard work. The thick, stretchy material will keep you warm in the winter, wick sweat in the summer and dry fast in rainy conditions. Purchase them online at Carhartt.com.

Polaroid4. Polaroid Polarized Sunglasses

These hip shades come recommended by Morley Beckman, PE, senior associate / senior vice president, Schnabel Engineering.

The PLD 6175/S style features a durable polycarbonate frame, polarized lenses, metal rivets on the upper corners and temples that taper at the ears, flowing into the brand’s signature detail: rainbow rubber insets on the end tips. Pick up a pair at PolaroidEyewear.com.

Duluth Trading Company5. Duluth Trading Company Bib Overalls

Kristina Mahler, marketing director at Grenier Construction, says these are the only overalls she’s found that keep her tools in place. And with 12 pockets, including a giant bib pouch, there’s a spot for everything.

The Women's Fire Hose DuluthFlex Bib Overalls come in three colors and are made from the company’s tough yet flexible 8-ounce Fire Hose fabric with a reinforced hem for extra durability. Double chap linings prevent thigh wear, while articulated knees feature pouches for knee pads (sold separately) – eliminating the need for extra gear.

Available online only at DuluthTrading.com.

Truewerk6. Truewerk T2 Werkpants – Women’s Fit

Women’s work pants with full-size pockets, four-way stretch and stain-fighting technology? Yes, please. These abrasion-resistant, tear-resistant pants come recommended by Janeen Oliver, senior ready mix sales representative at CalPortland. Janeen says, “They have a good fit and a higher rise in the back, which I love.”

Available in two colors, the T2 Workpant can be purchased at Truewerk.com.

Work Zone Coffee Company7. Work Zone Coffee

Not only is this morning fuel delicious but a portion of every purchase helps to support workplace safety organizations around the country. Work Zone Coffee uses USDA-certified organic beans packaged with one-way valve technology to maintain freshness. My family enjoys the lighter roast breakfast blend, but bolder varieties are available as well.

You can place a one-time order or subscribe and save 15% at workzonecoffeecompany.com.