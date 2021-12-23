Editor's note: Each day until Christmas, Equipment World is featuring a new gift idea for the construction enthusiast in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Reinforced for more wear and tear, this heavy-duty tool backpack from Custom Leathercraft is a solid alternative to the standard toolbox.

Constructed with 1680D ballistic polyester and extra webbing around the pockets and handles, it’s strong and large enough to hold heavy tools. The backpack features two large zipper compartments, 38 reinforced pockets, a cell phone holder, tape measure clip and a padded compartment to store electronics or valuables.

The molded base on the backpack has a square bottom allowing it to lay flat when placed on the ground and consists of soft material for extra back comfort. Three large foam back pads and a 2-way adjustable sternum strap offer support and comfort.

The double-stitched tape binding helps keep tools safe and dry, while remaining light enough to carry fully loaded to the jobsite.

The molded base tool backpack can be purchased on CLC’s website for $139.00.