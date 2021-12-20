If you’re outside on your feet all day, the Marin will provide the comfort and support you need to get the job done, says Brunt Workwear.

Editor's note: Need more gift ideas? From now until Christmas, Equipment World is featuring a new gift each day for the construction enthusiast in your life. Check back daily to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

High-quality, affordable boots that can hold up to tough jobsite conditions are hard to come by, but a new brand says its direct-to-consumer model delivers on both counts.

Brunt Workwear was founded two years ago by Eric Girouard, who grew up in a blue-collar family and ran his own landscaping business in high school. “Even though my buddies have the means to buy any workwear on the market, they shouldn't be overpaying for the tools they wear to do their jobs. Guys like them are the backbone of this country, and they deserve more,” says Girouard.

Brunt currently has five models of boots available, but the time-honored look of the Marin model caught my eye.

Constructed with full-grain leather and double-stitching on critical spots, the Marin is built for performance and durability. The boots meet the ASTM F2892-18 protective footwear standards and feature a rubber-skinned sole with built-in oil and slip resistance.

Brunt says the boots are comfortable out of the box thanks to three layers of premium insoles. An insert below the insoles can be removed to adjust the width from regular fit to relaxed fit.

One review said, “I have worked in underground construction for 20 years. These boots are the most comfortable, solid boot I have ever had! I’ve tried all the brands and these boots are hands down the absolute best.”

The boots are available in regular or wide widths in sizes 7 to 14. They are priced at $135 and can be purchased on the Brunt Workwear website.